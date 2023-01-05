Read full article on original website
Investopedia
DOJ Seizes SBF's $465 Million in Robinhood Shares
The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) on Monday seized $465 million in shares of the stock-trading app Robinhood that are partially owned by disgraced former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, or SBF, who wanted access to the stock to help pay his legal fees. Key Takeaways. DOJ seized about $465 million...
Investopedia
The Power of the Plan in an Uncertain Market
Stocks closed out last week in rally mode as the December payrolls report showed continued jobs growth, but a slight cooling in wages. Some investors took that as a sign that the Fed's plan to cool down the labor market is finally starting to work, and maybe—just maybe—the Fed will cool the pace and size of future interest rate hikes. Treasury yields, the dollar, and gold all fell on the news, while the Dow and the S&P 500 had their best day on Friday since late November. Both of those indexes closed the week 1.5% higher, while the Nasdaq added 1%.
Investopedia
Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - January 9, 2022: Rates seesaw
Rates on 30-year mortgages plunged more than a quarter point Friday, erasing a spike by the same amount Friday. The 30-year average now sits in the upper-mid 6% range. Thursday and Friday saw a one-for-one seesaw in 30-year mortgage rates. The average surged 27 basis points Thursday and then subtracted those same 27 points Friday. Ending the week at 6.72%, the average is currently 86 points cheaper than October's 20-year high of 7.58%.
Investopedia
Cryptocurrencies To Watch: Week of January 9
Is the crypto market on the verge of breaking out of the doldrums? That’s not certain, but the asset class looks healthier than last week. Most cryptocurrencies are above where they were last week, with green across the board. However, there’s no guarantee that the tokens will continue upward. What is notable is that a handful of assets clearly outperformed the market last week.
Investopedia
Goldman to Axe 3,200 Workers
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) will cut about 3,200 positions starting this week, reversing course after four years of expansion, as a weak economy and slower dealmaking may have cut annual profit by half last year. Key Takeaways. Goldman Sachs will lay off about 3,200 workers starting this week, its...
Investopedia
The Most Important Themes Facing Green Investors in 2023
Welcome to The Green Investor, powered by Investopedia. I'm Caleb Silver, the editor in chief of Investopedia and your guide and fellow traveler on our journey into what it means to be a green investor today and where this investing theme is headed in the future. And welcome to 2023. We couldn't wait to meet you. In this episode, we're going to run down some of the highlights of green investing from the year that was, and we'll look ahead at the key themes that will dominate the landscape this year. Meghan Thwing Eastman of MSCI rejoins the show to break down what her team is looking for and what is on the horizon. For all of the challenges 2022 brought to investors, overall, there was significant activity and even progress on climate negotiations, action policy, and investing themes last year. Here are some of the highlights and a couple of lowlights:
Survey: Burnout Hits Consumer Confidence as Financial Troubles Grow
KeyBank, a Cleveland-based bank and financial services company with branches throughout southeast Michigan, released its 2023 Financial Mobility Survey, showing American are in increasingly difficult financial positions as 55 percent […] The post Survey: Burnout Hits Consumer Confidence as Financial Troubles Grow appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
Investopedia
15% of New Car Buyers Are Paying More Than $1,000 a Month
According to recent research released by Edmunds, an auto industry analysis firm, more new car buyers than ever before are paying more than $1,000 a month on their auto loans. New car buyers face a major affordability problem as both car prices and interest rates rise quickly. This could put buyers at risk of slipping into negative equity on their new vehicles.
