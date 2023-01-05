Welcome to The Green Investor, powered by Investopedia. I'm Caleb Silver, the editor in chief of Investopedia and your guide and fellow traveler on our journey into what it means to be a green investor today and where this investing theme is headed in the future. And welcome to 2023. We couldn't wait to meet you. In this episode, we're going to run down some of the highlights of green investing from the year that was, and we'll look ahead at the key themes that will dominate the landscape this year. Meghan Thwing Eastman of MSCI rejoins the show to break down what her team is looking for and what is on the horizon. For all of the challenges 2022 brought to investors, overall, there was significant activity and even progress on climate negotiations, action policy, and investing themes last year. Here are some of the highlights and a couple of lowlights:

1 DAY AGO