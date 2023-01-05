Read full article on original website
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans
Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
Arsenio Hall Left Fame Behind To Raise His Son, Who Eventually Convinced Him To Revive His Career
Comedian and actor Arsenio Hall was the fun, freewheeling host of his own late night talk show, The Arsenio Hall Show, from 1989-94 and 2012-13. The program was a favorite of night owls nationwide for its zany unpredictability, such as the time that guest and presidential candidate Bill Clinton enthusiastically played Heartbreak Hotel on the sax to the delight of viewers in June 1992.
‘I Am In A Million Pieces’: Judge Lynn Toler’s Husband, Eric Mumford, Has Died
Judge Lynn Toler, known for being the helm of Divorce Court, shared that she suffered a terrible loss before the new year.
Adam Rich, ‘Eight Is Enough’ star, dead at 54
Adam Rich, best known for starring in “Eight Is Enough,” has died. He was 54. The actor died Saturday at his Los Angeles area home, a family member confirmed to TMZ. A cause of death has yet to be revealed but there was reportedly no foul play, a law enforcement source told the outlet, adding that Rich was found lifeless by an unidentified person who came to his residence. Page Six has reached out to Rich’s rep for comment. Born Oct. 12, 1968 in Brooklyn, New York, Rich rose to fame in the ’70s after portraying Nicholas Bradford, the youngest son of the Bradford...
Reese Witherspoon’s Latest Book Club Pick Looks Like A Must-Read For True Crime Fans
Reese Witherspoon has saved us hours we’d have otherwise spent aimlessly wandering around bookstores. Along with bringing some of her favorite stories to the screen, Witherspoon is constantly providing us with stellar book recommendations through her very own book club. As she recently revealed on Instagram, Witherspoon is starting off the year great read for true crime aficionados!
Tom Hanks Came Up With A New Cocktail And Stephen Colbert Could Only Mouth 'Wow'
It is "exactly what the folks at Veuve Clicquot intended," the "Late Show" host cracked about Hanks' "Diet Cokagne."
Warhol art scam victim says Brian Walshe is a ‘calculated’ con artist
A gallery owner who unwittingly bought two fake Andy Warhol paintings from the husband of missing Massachusetts mom Ana Walshe blasted him as a calculating smooth-talker who “knows how to play the legal system.” Brian Walshe, 47, who is charged with misleading police after allegedly lying about his movements around the time Ana vanished, was arrested in 2018 for selling the pieces he claimed were part of the artist’s 1978 “Shadows.” The buyer was Ron Rivlin, owner of Revolver Gallery in Los Angeles and one of the country’s top Warhol art dealers, The Daily Beast reported. “He knows how to play the legal...
Dry Cleaning Bring Post-Punk Prowess to ‘Fallon’ With ‘Hot Penny Day’ Performance
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon audience is more than happy to allow Dry Cleaning frontwoman Florence Shaw to call them her disco pickle. The U.K. band stopped by the late-night show on Monday for a slick performance of “Hot Penny Day,” the stoner-rock cut from their sophomore studio album Stumpwork, released last October. Shaw led the band through the set with a serenity to her spoken word delivery that remained undisturbed by the raging instrumentalists sharing the stage with her, including bassist Lewis Maynard, guitarist Tom Dowse, and drummer Nick Buxton. Dry Cleaning’s performance style, often characterized by a...
Ja Rule’s Wife, Aisha Atkins, Hasn’t Let Legal And Financial Battles Dampen Their Love
Popular rapper Ja Rule (his birth name is Jeffrey Bruce Atkins) has worn many hats in his highly successful professional career, including record producer, songwriter, actor, and singer. He has four Grammy Award nominations and two American Music Award nominations to his credit and has recorded with stars like Jennifer...
Ellen DeGeneres Posted A Video Of tWitch’s First Appearance On Her Show, And Those Dance Moves!
If there was one person nearly as essential to the Ellen DeGeneres Show as the comedian herself, it would probably be Stephen Boss, professionally known as “tWitch.” The dancer, choreographer, actor, and TV personality served as a DJ, co-executive producer, and even a guest host on the talk show.
Anne Heche’s Son Announces Upcoming Memoir Penned By Late Actress
Anne Heche passed away last year, but it looks like fans can expect one more project from the actress. Her son recently announced that she had completed a manuscript before her death that will now be published. Heche’s Son Thanks Fans For ‘Good Thoughts And Well Wishes’. Heche...
Jessica Simpson Dug Up Her Junior High School Cheerleading Jacket And We Love It
Looks like we’re not the only ones who never clean out our closets! Jessica Simpson just shared a photo of herself sporting a special item from her middle school days: her cheer team jacket!. Simpson Sported Her 8th Grade Cheer Squad Jacket. The selfie shows a smiling Simpson wearing...
