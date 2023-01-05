ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
At The Mutt Museum, upcycled fashion shares center stage with the art

Upon entering 7 Dunham Place, visitors are met with a conceptual gallery space that houses both visual art pieces and upcycled clothing. Between walls covered in gestural paintings and colorfully embroidered denim for sale, lies a purpose. The Mutt Museum, which opened in May, is the brainchild of collaborators Antonio...
