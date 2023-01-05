ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, CO

The Denver Gazette

Next hearings set for pair accused of killing Denver woman over truck

Two people charged with second degree murder in the shooting death of a Denver woman while attempting to steal her car appeared in Boulder County court Monday. Martin Cerda, 23, and Adriana Vargas-Martinez, 24, are next scheduled to be in court May 4 for a preliminary hearing — where prosecutors present evidence to a judge, who determines if there's enough to send the defendants to trial.
DENVER, CO
KKTV

1 killed in shooting south of downtown Colorado Springs Sunday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police are investigating what led up to a deadly shooting at an apartment complex near downtown. Police responded to a shooting at the Aspen Creek Apartments, near Brookside and S. Nevada, just after 3 a.m. Sunday. Officers found one person shot, with serious injuries. Police updated our 11 News crews on scene around 8:45 a.m. Sunday, reporting that victim had died.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

One person dead after shooting in south Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- One person is dead Sunday morning after a shooting at the Aspen Creek apartments on the south side of Colorado Springs, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Police said they do not have a suspect in custody but also said there is no threat to the public. Police would The post One person dead after shooting in south Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Father and five-year-old son identified in Teller County murder-suicide

(TELLER COUNTY, Colo.) — The two people found dead in Teller County on Thursday, Jan. 5 have been identified as a father and his five-year-old son, who investigators say died in an apparent murder-suicide. According to the Teller County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO), around 9 p.m. on Jan. 5, the sheriff’s office was notified that 53-year-old […]
TELLER COUNTY, CO
KXRM

CSPD: Known offender arrested after traffic crash

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A traffic crash near North Academy Boulevard and North Union Boulevard led Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) officers to an alleged known offender who was taken into custody. On Jan. 4 around 9:10 a.m., officers were called to the intersection near N. Academy Blvd. and N. Union Blvd., after a driver involved […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KDVR.com

New details released about Idaho murder suspect

Matt Mauro reports on the latest police documents in the slayings of Idaho college students. Matt Mauro reports on the latest police documents in the slayings of Idaho college students. Snow chance for Front Range, mountains on Friday. Snow chance for Front Range, mountains on Friday. Meteorologist Jessica Lebel explains.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Colorado Springs man lands 20-year federal prison sentence for deadly fentanyl deal

Depending on whom you ask, Nathaniel David Corser was either a Boy Scout or a gang member; serious drug dealer or church youth group volunteer. Thursday, 23-year-old Corser became a federal prison inmate after he received the longest sentence in Colorado history for a federal fentanyl case that resulted in the death of Kaeden Norlander, 19, of Colorado Springs.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Man sentenced for killing Colorado parents of 5 while trying to sell them a stolen car

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A man was sentenced to two life sentences in prison for killing a Colorado couple who had five kids together. The 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office shared details with the public on the case on Wednesday after the sentence was handed out to 20-year-old Kyree Brown. for the murder of Joe and Jossline Roland. The Rolands leave behind five kids ages 4, 8, 10, 12, and 17 at the time of the crime in August of 2020.
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

WATCH: Murder-suicide investigation in Teller County

Father and young child dead in apparent murder-suicide, says Teller County Sheriffs office. The sheriff identified the suspect as a male and the victim as a “younger” male. Updated: 5 hours ago. Parents protest at a charter school in Colorado, the Liberty Tree Academy. Updated: 6 hours ago.
TELLER COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Denver police investigating shooting that left 1 person injured

The Denver Police Department reports an investigation is underway following a shooting that left one person injured near S. Winona Court.Officers say the victim was transported to a local hospital where the extent of their injuries is currently unknown at this time. Investigators are on the scene working to figure out a motive for the shooting.
DENVER, CO

