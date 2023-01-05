Read full article on original website
Next hearings set for pair accused of killing Denver woman over truck
Two people charged with second degree murder in the shooting death of a Denver woman while attempting to steal her car appeared in Boulder County court Monday. Martin Cerda, 23, and Adriana Vargas-Martinez, 24, are next scheduled to be in court May 4 for a preliminary hearing — where prosecutors present evidence to a judge, who determines if there's enough to send the defendants to trial.
4 victims involved in early morning LoDo shooting
Police are investigating a shooting that involved four victims in the lower downtown area.
coloradosun.com
2 handguns stolen outside Colorado Capitol from truck belonging to incoming GOP state representative
Two handguns were stolen overnight Thursday from a vehicle parked just outside of the Colorado Capitol belonging to a Republican who will be sworn into office Monday as a state representative. State Rep.-elect Ron Weinberg, of Loveland, said both guns were unloaded and secured with trigger locks, which prevent the...
KKTV
1 killed in shooting south of downtown Colorado Springs Sunday
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police are investigating what led up to a deadly shooting at an apartment complex near downtown. Police responded to a shooting at the Aspen Creek Apartments, near Brookside and S. Nevada, just after 3 a.m. Sunday. Officers found one person shot, with serious injuries. Police updated our 11 News crews on scene around 8:45 a.m. Sunday, reporting that victim had died.
One person dead after shooting in south Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- One person is dead Sunday morning after a shooting at the Aspen Creek apartments on the south side of Colorado Springs, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Police said they do not have a suspect in custody but also said there is no threat to the public. Police would The post One person dead after shooting in south Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
1 pedestrian killed in overnight crash in Denver
A woman is dead after being involved in a crash in Denver's Barnum neighborhood overnight.
Denver police officer arrested on New Year's Eve, suspended with pay
A Denver police officer was suspended with pay after he was arrested by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office on New Year's Eve for third-degree assault.
2 Denver men arrested in connection to seizure of 400 grams of fentanyl
Two men were arrested on Wednesday after searches conducted by police unearthed a large amount of fentanyl.
Father and five-year-old son identified in Teller County murder-suicide
(TELLER COUNTY, Colo.) — The two people found dead in Teller County on Thursday, Jan. 5 have been identified as a father and his five-year-old son, who investigators say died in an apparent murder-suicide. According to the Teller County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO), around 9 p.m. on Jan. 5, the sheriff’s office was notified that 53-year-old […]
More Denver women speaking out after being drugged at bars, asking for change
More women in Denver are speaking out, saying hospitals and police haven't taken their cases seriously after being drugged at Denver bars.
Woman killed in vehicle-pedestrian crash in Denver
Police in Denver are investigating a fatal vehicle-pedestrian crash that happened on the west side of the city early Sunday morning.
CSPD: Known offender arrested after traffic crash
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A traffic crash near North Academy Boulevard and North Union Boulevard led Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) officers to an alleged known offender who was taken into custody. On Jan. 4 around 9:10 a.m., officers were called to the intersection near N. Academy Blvd. and N. Union Blvd., after a driver involved […]
KDVR.com
New details released about Idaho murder suspect
Matt Mauro reports on the latest police documents in the slayings of Idaho college students. Matt Mauro reports on the latest police documents in the slayings of Idaho college students. Snow chance for Front Range, mountains on Friday. Snow chance for Front Range, mountains on Friday. Meteorologist Jessica Lebel explains.
Colorado Springs man lands 20-year federal prison sentence for deadly fentanyl deal
Depending on whom you ask, Nathaniel David Corser was either a Boy Scout or a gang member; serious drug dealer or church youth group volunteer. Thursday, 23-year-old Corser became a federal prison inmate after he received the longest sentence in Colorado history for a federal fentanyl case that resulted in the death of Kaeden Norlander, 19, of Colorado Springs.
KKTV
Man sentenced for killing Colorado parents of 5 while trying to sell them a stolen car
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A man was sentenced to two life sentences in prison for killing a Colorado couple who had five kids together. The 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office shared details with the public on the case on Wednesday after the sentence was handed out to 20-year-old Kyree Brown. for the murder of Joe and Jossline Roland. The Rolands leave behind five kids ages 4, 8, 10, 12, and 17 at the time of the crime in August of 2020.
KKTV
WATCH: Murder-suicide investigation in Teller County
Father and young child dead in apparent murder-suicide, says Teller County Sheriffs office. The sheriff identified the suspect as a male and the victim as a “younger” male. Updated: 5 hours ago. Parents protest at a charter school in Colorado, the Liberty Tree Academy. Updated: 6 hours ago.
Fentanyl dealer gets Colorado’s toughest federal sentence
This sentence marks the U.S. Attorney's toughest penalty handed down in a fentanyl case in Colorado.
KKTV
Colorado convenience store clerk killed, suspect arrested in Indiana in victim’s car after chase
WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KKTV) - A man suspected of shooting and killing a convienence store owner in Wheat Ridge Thursday night was arrested in Indiana Friday morning after being caught driving the stolen vehicle of the victim. According to Wheat Ridge police, the convenience store owner was found dead in...
80,000 fentanyl-laced pills seized in Aurora
An arrest made just before the end of 2022 unearthed more than 80,000 pills, all laced with the deadly opioid fentanyl.
Denver police investigating shooting that left 1 person injured
The Denver Police Department reports an investigation is underway following a shooting that left one person injured near S. Winona Court.Officers say the victim was transported to a local hospital where the extent of their injuries is currently unknown at this time. Investigators are on the scene working to figure out a motive for the shooting.
