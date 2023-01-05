Read full article on original website
Men’s Basketball: Sensabaugh scores 21, No. 24 Ohio State falls to No. 1 Purdue 71-69The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: ‘He’s a human cheat code’: On collision course with No. 1 Boilermakers, No. 24 Buckeyes look to keep Edey from powering upThe LanternColumbus, OH
Rutgers Defeats Top-Ranked Purdue College Basketball TeamFlurrySportsWest Lafayette, IN
Purdue Drops to No. 3 in Latest AP College Basketball Top 25 Poll
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — After four straight weeks atop the Associated Press College Basketball Top 25 poll, Purdue fell to No. 3 in the latest rankings and earned four first-place votes. The Boilermakers suffered their first loss of the season last Monday, falling to Rutgers 65-64 at Mackey Arena....
saturdaytradition.com
B1G announces hoops Players of the Week following first week of January
With another week in the books, the B1G announced some standout players heading into the middle of January. Purdue center Zach Edey and Indiana guard Jalen Hood-Schifino have earned B1G conference weekly honors. Edey has been named Player of the Week, while Hood-Schifino was honored with the Freshman of the Week award.
saturdaytradition.com
Branson Deen, former Purdue DT, announces Power 5 transfer destination
Branson Deen is headed for warmer temperatures. The former Purdue DT has announced Monday that he has committed to Miami. Deen is a highly-touted transfer, and is 17th overall in On3’s transfer rankings. The DT announced his intention to enter the transfer portal back in December. He joined a group of other defensive linemen leaving the Boilermakers, including Lawrence Johnson, Greg Hudgins and Jack Sullivan.
saturdaytradition.com
Brady Allen, Purdue QB and former 4-star prospect, reportedly withdraws from transfer portal
Brady Allen was a 4-star quarterback and key in-state prospect when he arrived at Purdue in the 2022 recruiting class. After entering the transfer portal during the coaching transition for the Boilermakers, Allen appears to be on his way out of the portal and staying in West Lafayette. According to...
14news.com
Purdue quarterback Brady Allen withdraws from transfer portal
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WFIE) - Former Gibson Southern football standout and Purdue freshman quarterback Brady Allen plans on withdrawing from the transfer portal. On Sunday, Gibson Southern head football coach Nick Hart confirmed to 14 Sports that Allen is returning to suit up for the Boilermakers next season. Allen initially...
hammerandrails.com
Recruiting Wire | 2023 Boiler Commit Myles Colvin | Interview & Overview
Over the next few weeks, we will take a look at some recruits that Coach Matt Painter and his staff are looking at or have committed in the incoming classes. In this series we provide an overview of the player, provide a comparison to a former Purdue basketball player, where Purdue stands with the recruit, and hopefully hear from the player or one of their coaches. Let’s start off with Purdue’s only 2023 incoming freshman Myles Colvin.
LIVE BLOG: Follow No. 1 Purdue Basketball Against Penn State in Real Time
No. 1 Purdue basketball (14-1, 3-1 Big Ten) hits the road for a matchup with Penn State (11-4, 2-4) on Sunday at the Palestra in Philadelphia. Here is our live blog, which will keep you up to date on all the news in real time.
How to Watch No. 1 Purdue Against Penn State at the Palestra on Sunday
Matt Painter and former Purdue assistant Micah Shrewsberry face off for the third time when the Boilermakers tip off against the Penn State Nittany Lions at the Palestra. Here's how to watch, with all your TV information, top players, coaching bios and more.
WATCH: Penn State coach Micah Shrewsberry voices frustration with referees following loss to Purdue
Shrewsberry received the second technical foul of his Penn State career in the game.
hawkeyesports.com
No. 2 Iowa Blasts Boilermakers, 37-6
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – The second-ranked University of Iowa men’s wrestling team won eight of 10 matches in a 37-6 rout of Purdue on Sunday afternoon at Holloway Gymnasium. The Hawkeyes have won 12 straight duals dating back to last season. Iowa posted six bonus point victories in...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Carmel
Carmel might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Carmel.
Current Publishing
Homebuilder Paul Estridge dies Jan. 8 at age 65
Paul Estridge Jr., a Hamilton County developer and restaurant owner, died Jan. 8 at age 65. A Westfield resident, Estridge was an owner of Carmel-based Estridge Homes, part of a family of companies launched by his father in 1967. The companies worked to develop more than 35 neighborhoods and 9,000 homes in the Indianapolis area.
WANE-TV
Homemade fireworks lead to fatal explosion in Indiana
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – A Lafayette man is dead after a home explosion Saturday afternoon. Firefighters responded and found the man inside the house. He had serious injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died. First responders found dangerous materials within the house which may...
Current Publishing
Carmel High School student crashes into Olivia on Main building on way to swim practice
A Carmel High School junior suffered serious injuries after crashing his vehicle into the Olivia on Main building Jan. 6 while driving to swim practice. Michael Jent, 16, was heading eastbound on Main Street at approximately 5:19 a.m. when he lost control of the vehicle. First responders transported him to the hospital for treatment. The building, which is on the southwest corner of Main and Old Meridian streets, and Jent’s vehicle suffered substantial damage in the crash.
WLFI.com
Work continues on I-65 project in Tippecanoe County
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. - The Indiana Department of Transportation announced updates to the I-65 project in Tippecanoe County. INDOT announced the I-65 southbound entrance ramp at State Road 43 is expected to open on or after Friday, April 14. The date may change due to weather as INDOT will continue to work throughout the winter.
Loose yaks spotted in Noblesville
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Do you recognize these yaks?. Shortly after 2 p.m. Monday, the Noblesville Fire Department Department asked people to avoid the area of East 161st Street and Hazel Dell Road due to yaks on the loose. "Please use alternate routes so they can be safely returned to...
Noblesville man struck and killed while changing tire on I-65
JASPER COUNTY, Ind. — A 25-year-old man from Noblesville is dead after he was struck while attempting to change a tire on Interstate 65 in Jasper County Wednesday morning. According to the Indiana State Police, the crash occurred at approximately 9:45 a.m. on I-65 southbound near the 230 mile marker in Jasper County, just north […]
Lafayette man dead after home explosion
A Lafayette resident reportedly died after a home explosion about 2:25 p.m. Friday. After the explosion, The Lafayette Police and Fire departments found the man seriously injured inside the home, which happened in the 100 block of South 28th St., and transported him to the hospital, where he later died, an LPD press release reads.
cbs4indy.com
Man dies in Lafayette home while producing fireworks, police say
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A man is dead after a home explosion involving fireworks in Lafayette. Around 2:25 p.m. on Friday, police and fire crews received a report of an explosion on S. 28th Street. An adult male found inside was taken to the hospital, where he later died. Investigators...
Victim of house explosion identified
Lafayette Police logs identified 50-year-old Michael Bannon as the victim of Friday's home explosion. Lafayette Police and Fire departments found the Lafayette man seriously injured at 126 South 28th Street after the explosion was reported about 2:25 p.m. He was then transported to an Indianapolis hospital, where he later died, an LPD press release reads.
