Thunderstorms, Lightning, Hail Likely To Begin About 1 A.M. Tuesday
Strong thunderstorms are expected to hit the Bay Area from about 1-4 a.m. Tuesday with lightning, hail, strong winds and more flooding, according to a forecast issued late Monday by the National Weather Service. After the storms early Tuesday -- which includes a chance of isolated severe thunderstorms and a...
Next wave of California storm may bring thunderstorms and tornadoes to Bay Area
Another wave of storm activity is expected in the Bay Area Tuesday, bringing a chance for thunderstorms.
Why California is getting slammed with storm after storm
What's causing this stormy spell?
Dramatic flooding in Santa Cruz County amid latest California storm
Santa Cruz County is urging all residents to stay home if possible Monday.
Tuesday Morning News Roundup
Many of California's water reservoirs have been at least partially replenished by the winter storms that have doused Northern California in recent weeks, according to state and local water data. Most of the state's largest reservoirs, including Lake Oroville, the San Luis Reservoir and Lake Sonoma remain below their historical...
Officials warn some Bay Area residents to evacuate ahead of storm
Alameda County Office of Emergency Services is recommending people who live on Kilkare Road, Palomares Road, and Niles Canyon Road near Fremont leave their homes tonight in advance of the next storms and find another place to shelter. The office said it's highly possible that access in and out of...
'We're not done': Russian River forecast to flood amid California storms
Guerneville is no stranger to such disasters.
Storm-Related Closures On Parts Of Hwy 1, Sr 9 And Hwy 17
One lane of northbound state Highway 1 in Santa Cruz will be closed Monday as crews clear a log jam in the San Lorenzo River, California Highway Patrol officials said. The No. 2 lane will be closed on Highway 1 south of River Street to remove the log jam at the bridge over the river.
Thousands evacuated, boy swept away, as strongest atmospheric river yet hits California
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. - Thousands of residents were ordered to evacuate a seaside community Monday, and a 5-year-old boy was swept away in a creek, authorities said, as the latest in a string of strong storms triggered mudslides and caused widespread flooding across California. The storms Monday caused significant damage...
When can SF Bay Area residents expect breaks from the rain?
Yet another California storm swept into the San Francisco Bay Area on Monday.
Flooding Causes Road Closures
NOVATO (BCN) Flooding affected two areas in Novato Monday morning, police said in an advisory. The area of Center Road and Wilmac Drive is flooded, along with Armstrong Avenue and Cherry Street. The public is being asked to avoid those areas. Copyright © 2023 Bay City News, Inc. All rights...
'Impactful atmospheric river' soaks SF Bay Area: What to know
An atmospheric river swept the San Francisco Bay Area early Monday.
California storm updates: Frontal band rips through SF Bay Area, delivers thunderstorms
An atmospheric river swept into the San Francisco Bay Area overnight.
Roads Closed Due To Flooding
PETALUMA (BCN) Portions of Lakeville Highway, Stony Point Road and Rainsville Road in Petaluma were closed Monday morning due to flooding. Lakeview Highway was closed between Frates Road and Stage Gulch Road. Use Adobe Road as an alternative. Stony Point Road was closed between Petaluma Boulevard North and Pepper Road,...
Shock flooding from huge California storm surge rocks Stinson Beach
"Definitely the worst we've ever seen."
Traffic Diverted On State Route 29
Traffic in Napa County was diverted Monday morning on State Route 29. State Route 29 was closed in American Canyon between Paoli Loop and S Kelly Road. Traffic was being diverted on to Paoli Loop and Green Island Road. The road was closed at about 4:28 a.m. There is no...
Huge chunks of Santa Cruz sidewalk fall into ocean after California storm
The National Guard was deployed to assist the city.
Evacuation Ordered For Areas Near Southwood Place
VACAVILLE (BCN) Evacuation orders were issued Monday morning for some areas of Vacaville. Residents near Southwood Place, south of Marshall Road, east of Peabody, and North of Alamo west of the Putah Canal are under immediate evacuation orders as of 7:52 a.m. Monday. The evacuation order was issues because of...
Live cam captures moment lightning, thunder jolted Berkeley
A monumental crash of thunder that jolted the Berkeley area awake was caught on camera.
San Francisco isn’t doing enough to stop supercharged floods
The city's antiquated sewers won't be saved by civic duty and Adopt-a-Drain - only major investments.
