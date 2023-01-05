ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eureka, CA

Thunderstorms, Lightning, Hail Likely To Begin About 1 A.M. Tuesday

Strong thunderstorms are expected to hit the Bay Area from about 1-4 a.m. Tuesday with lightning, hail, strong winds and more flooding, according to a forecast issued late Monday by the National Weather Service. After the storms early Tuesday -- which includes a chance of isolated severe thunderstorms and a...
Tuesday Morning News Roundup

Many of California's water reservoirs have been at least partially replenished by the winter storms that have doused Northern California in recent weeks, according to state and local water data. Most of the state's largest reservoirs, including Lake Oroville, the San Luis Reservoir and Lake Sonoma remain below their historical...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Storm-Related Closures On Parts Of Hwy 1, Sr 9 And Hwy 17

One lane of northbound state Highway 1 in Santa Cruz will be closed Monday as crews clear a log jam in the San Lorenzo River, California Highway Patrol officials said. The No. 2 lane will be closed on Highway 1 south of River Street to remove the log jam at the bridge over the river.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
Flooding Causes Road Closures

NOVATO (BCN) Flooding affected two areas in Novato Monday morning, police said in an advisory. The area of Center Road and Wilmac Drive is flooded, along with Armstrong Avenue and Cherry Street. The public is being asked to avoid those areas. Copyright © 2023 Bay City News, Inc. All rights...
NOVATO, CA
Roads Closed Due To Flooding

PETALUMA (BCN) Portions of Lakeville Highway, Stony Point Road and Rainsville Road in Petaluma were closed Monday morning due to flooding. Lakeview Highway was closed between Frates Road and Stage Gulch Road. Use Adobe Road as an alternative. Stony Point Road was closed between Petaluma Boulevard North and Pepper Road,...
PETALUMA, CA
Traffic Diverted On State Route 29

Traffic in Napa County was diverted Monday morning on State Route 29. State Route 29 was closed in American Canyon between Paoli Loop and S Kelly Road. Traffic was being diverted on to Paoli Loop and Green Island Road. The road was closed at about 4:28 a.m. There is no...
NAPA COUNTY, CA
Evacuation Ordered For Areas Near Southwood Place

VACAVILLE (BCN) Evacuation orders were issued Monday morning for some areas of Vacaville. Residents near Southwood Place, south of Marshall Road, east of Peabody, and North of Alamo west of the Putah Canal are under immediate evacuation orders as of 7:52 a.m. Monday. The evacuation order was issues because of...
VACAVILLE, CA

