How to Get Involved With ALS Awareness
Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) is a devastating disease that greatly impacts those with the condition, their caregivers and loved ones, and our society. Once diagnosed, the life expectancy for ALS is just two to five years. Bringing awareness to ALS, not only to make life easier for those living with...
Rectovaginal Endometriosis: Anatomy, Sensation, and Relief
Rectovaginal endometriosis is a subtype of endometriosis in which the lining of the uterus (the endometrium) grows around the rectum, the vagina, and the structures between them. There is no cure for endometriosis. Rectovaginal endometriosis is the most severe form of endometriosis. This article will discuss rectovaginal endometriosis, including general...
What to Know About a Retropharyngeal (Lymph Node) Abscess
A retropharyngeal abscess is a swelling in the neck caused by an infection. It is most often caused by bacteria that can multiply and create a pocket of infection in the interior lymph nodes of the neck. The development of a retropharyngeal abscess is a medical emergency that can be...
Symptoms of Tietze Syndrome
Tietze syndrome is a rare medical condition involving chest pain, shoulder or arm pain, and swelling. The pain typically originates in the area between two ribs and may be red or warm to the touch. Pain severity ranges from mild to severe and may interfere with daily activities. Learn about...
What Is an Orofacial Pain Specialist?
An orofacial pain specialist (OFP) is a dentist specializing in diagnosing and treating conditions that cause pain in the jaw, face, head, and neck. These specialists focus on identifying causes of pain outside of the typical toothache. Orofacial pain specialists undergo additional training and must pass a board exam to be certified.
Osteoporosis Medications: Benefits vs. Side Effects
There are many medication options to treat osteoporosis, a disease that weakens bones and makes them brittle and prone to breaking. When choosing the right medicine, several factors must be considered, including menopausal status, disease severity, and the drug's cost, risks, and delivery method—injection, oral, or intravenous (IV) infusion.
Melatonin Side Effects to Recognize
Melatonin side effects, sometimes referred to as a melatonin "hangover," are usually mild. Most often, they include headaches, dizziness, nausea, and sleepiness. Though short-term usage appears safe, research on long-term use and side effects remains limited. This article explains the side effects and risks of melatonin and its alternatives. What...
Can Osteoporosis Be Cured or Reversed?
The breakdown and regrowth of bone is a constant process. In children and teens, bones grow faster than they break down. For young adults, the rate at which bone growth occurs is the same as bone loss. As you age, the rate of bone growth slows, so it can't keep...
What to Know About Axial Spondyloarthritis and Pregnancy
Research on axial spondyloarthritis (axSpA) and pregnancy are mixed. This type of arthritis develops at any age but most commonly begins between the ages of 20 and 40, which is also when some people start thinking about becoming pregnant. The disease may worsen, improve, or stay the same during pregnancy....
Uses and Benefits of Bran
Whole grains like wheat, rice, oats, and rye comprise three edible layers: the bran, the endosperm, and the germ. Bran is the hard outer layer removed during refining to give grains a smoother texture and improve their shelf life. However, it is a rich source of essential nutrients, particularly fiber,...
