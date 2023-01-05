ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Biden plan allows 30,000 migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela into the US per month

By Joe Hiti
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=061Ue8_0k4jj7Eo00

On Thursday, President Joe Biden announced the expansion of a program that will see the US accept as many as 30,000 migrants per month from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela.

Biden shared his plans during a White House speech, saying he also has plans to make a trip down the US southern border this coming Sunday. His trip will send him stop in El Paso, Texas, so he can meet with local officials to discuss and address security issues.

El Paso has become the epicenter of the immigration crisis, with thousands of migrants arriving at the city due to concern about the potential end of a Trump-era pandemic rule Title 42, which allows immigration authorities to swiftly return some migrants to Mexico.

Since being sworn into office almost two years ago, Biden has faced backlash from his political opponents for not visiting the border, and this will mark his first venture down there while in office.

During his speech, the president also called on Congress to step forward with new immigration laws, saying that his powers as commander-in-chief are not enough on their own to fix the issues facing the border.

“These actions alone that I’m going to announce today aren’t going to fix our entire immigration system, but they can help us a good deal in better managing what is a difficult challenge,” Biden said.

Still, Biden said it is “important to step back and see the bigger picture,” saying that most migrants come to the US seeking the American Dream.

The crisis at the border has been a stain on Biden’s time in office, and during his first visit with Mexico’s president, Andrés Manuel Lopéz, he will discuss issues with migration.

No matter what conclusion lawmakers and the two world leaders come to, Biden said that the US will always be seen as a haven for those looking for safety.

“We should all recognize that as long as America is the land of freedom and opportunity, people are going to try to come here,” Biden said. “And that’s what many of our ancestors did. And it’s no surprise that it’s happening again today. We can’t stop people from making the journey, but we can require them to come here in an orderly way.”

While Biden is continuing to make plans for the end of Title 42, he shared on Thursday that the program will only accept migrants from the four countries, and anyone who does not come to the US properly through the program could be sent to Mexico under the law.

The Biden administration and other officials have said that this could mean as many as 30,000 migrants a month would be expelled a month if they are found to have been bypassing the US legal process.

For those attempting to come to the US via Cuba, Venezuela, Nicaragua, or Haiti, Biden said to use the application system being set up from their home countries first. They must then have a US sponsor or and be able to travel by plane if approved.

“My message is this: If you’re trying to leave Cuba, Nicaragua or Haiti, have agreed to begin a journey to America, do not – do not – just show up at the border,” Biden said. “Stay where you are and apply legally. Starting today, if you don’t apply through the legal process, you will not be eligible for this new parole program.”

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Ingram Atkinson

Meet the wealthiest man in all of history

There was once a man in history that had a net worth nearly 4 times greater than that of Jeff Bezos. In the 13th century, Africa was one of the most prosperous and powerful regions in the world. The Mali Empire ruled over West African kingdoms, trading goods with Europe and North Africa. Mansa Musa, who ruled as Mansa Musa I from 1280-1337 CE, was known as the wealthiest man in all of history because he accumulated more than 400 tons of gold during his reign. He used this wealth to build great universities, libraries and mosques; he also expanded trade routes between Africa's two continents.
Dr. E.C. Beuck

Risk Of Nuclear War Increases As North Korea Pushes For Massive Expansion Of Nuclear Arsenal

Kim Jong-un, Supreme Leader of North KoreaPhoto byBlue House (Republic of Korea) via Wikimedia CommonsIt is barely the start of 2023 and already concerns are increasing again about North Korea. This past weekend, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un ordered an “exponential” expansion of his country’s nuclear arsenal, as well as the development of more powerful intercontinental ballistic missiles capable of striking the mainland of the United States, all on the heels of another weapons launch. Unfortunately this move is not unexpected for those focused on the military policies of North Korea, as Kim has in the past repeatedly vowed to boost the quality and quantity of North Korea’s nuclear arsenal in order to counter what he calls hostility from the United States. Likely these latest tests and efforts at expanding his nuclear arsenal are a gambit by Kim to demonstrate his potential threat and thus win greater concessions for his regime and country in the future.
gcaptain.com

US Navy Released Worst Rust Photo To Date

By Captain John Konrad (gCaptain) In April, the US Chief Of Naval Operations (CNO) Admiral Mike Gilday, issued a stern warning to the US Navy fleet: rust-free ships are essential for deterrence and naval readiness. But this week, the Navy released a shocking photo of a warship’s deck, covered in rust. It’s a stark reminder that the Navy must take decisive action to ensure its ships are in top condition.
Vice

Watch a $130 Million F-35 Fighter Jet Absolutely Eat Shit

An F-35B crashed in Fort Worth, Texas at the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base on Thursday. The advanced fighter jet, which costs around $130 million, was coming in for a landing when its nose tilted forward, its front landing gear snapped, and the jet twisted to the side of the runway. Its pilot ejected and a bystander captured the whole thing on video.
FORT WORTH, TX
The Independent

Texas governor confronts Biden at airport after complaining he wasn’t invited to border visit

Joe Biden was confronted by the governor of Texas on the tarmac on Sunday after the latter complained hours earlier that he had only been extended an invitation to meet him as an afterthought.The moment occurred as Mr Biden touched down in the Lone Star State for a trip to the US-Mexico border, where he met with agents from US Customs and Border Protection as well as local elected leaders.The trip comes as the president has long faced criticism from conservatives for not viewing the situation at the US-Mexico border firsthand, as well as for rolling back controversial Trump-era...
TEXAS STATE
Vice

A Crackdown on the MS-13 Is Causing More Arrests at US Border

The number of alleged MS-13 gang members arrested at the U.S.-Mexico border has spiked by almost 200 percent in the last year, likely the result of El Salvador’s intensifying crackdown on gangs. U.S. border authorities detained 312 suspected members of the MS-13 during the 2022 fiscal year that ended...
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
44K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy