FG Financial Group, Inc. Merchant Banking Platform Company FG Merger Corp. Announces Business Combination Agreement With iCoreConnect
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- FG Financial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: FGF, FGFPP) (the “Company”), today announced that its merchant banking platform partner. ) (Nasdaq: FGMC) has entered into a business combination agreement with iCoreConnect Inc., a market leading, cloud-based software and technology company focused on increasing workflow productivity and customer profitability through its enterprise and healthcare workflow platform of applications and services. The business combination would result in iCoreConnect uplisting from the over the counter (“OTC”) market to the Nasdaq.
Recent Studies from Kaiserslautern Add New Data to Risk Management (A Quantum Algorithm for Pricing Asian Options on Valuation Trees): Insurance – Risk Management
-- A new study on risk management is now available. According to news reporting from. , by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “We develop a novel quantum algorithm for approximating the price of a discrete floating-strike Asian option based on an underlying valuation tree.”. Funders for this research include Anquc-3...
SILAC Insurance Company and Hildene Capital Management Announce Strategic Alliance
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- SILAC Insurance Company. (together with its affiliates and clients, “Hildene”), a credit-focused asset manager with approximately. of assets under management, today announced that they have entered into a long-term strategic alliance. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230109005283/en/. As part of the...
HUB INTERNATIONAL BOOSTS COMMERCIAL INSURANCE CAPABILITIES WITH ACQUISITION OF THE ASSETS OF EST, INC. IN PENNSYLVANIA
CHICAGO , Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired the assets of. , d/b/a Coast to Coast Insurance Brokers (CCIB) and d/b/a Sage Risk Management (SRM). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. CCIB and SRM...
AM Best Downgrades Credit Ratings of California Insurance Company and Its Affiliates; Revises Under Review Status to Developing Implications
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has downgraded the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) to A- (Excellent) from A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICRs) to “a-” (Excellent) from “a” (Excellent) of California Insurance Company. (. Foster City, CA. ),. Continental Indemnity Company. ,. Illinois Insurance...
TIAA Institute Awards Economist Who Shows HSAs Can Increase Retirement Savings, Lower Taxes
a health economist and assistant professor of public policy at the. , is recognized for highlighting how consumers are missing opportunities to reduce healthcare costs. Award for showcasing how Health Savings Accounts (HSAs) can help consumers with both retirement savings and taxes. Leive published research titled " Health Insurance.
Insurance Carriers Bolster Online Support to Increase Efficiency and Retain Digital Users
Keynova Group , the principal competitive intelligence source for digital financial services firms, today announced the results of the Q4 2022 edition of its semi-annual Online Insurance Scorecard. Progressive once again earns the top position for its online user experience, ranking first in overall score in a comparison of the 12 largest.
Risks Journal Issues Research Articles in January 2023 Edition
BASEL, Switzerland , Jan. 9 -- Risks, a peer-reviewed open access journal for research and studies on insurance and financial risk management, published research articles on the following topics in its. January 2023. edition:. Articles:. * Analysis of Yields and Their Determinants in the European Corporate Green Bond Market. *...
Premium Billing Solutions Provider AdminaHealth® Partners with HUB International
GREENWICH, Conn. , Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AdminaHealth®, a leading provider of premium billing solutions for the healthcare, insurance, and voluntary benefits marketplace, today announced a partnership with. HUB International. . Through the new partnership,. HUB International. , a leading North American insurance brokerage that provides employee benefits,...
UnitedHealth Group and Allianz SE Remain Atop AM Best’s Largest Insurer Rankings
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- UnitedHealth Group Incorporated held onto the top spot inAM Best’s ranking of the world’s 25 largest insurance companies for an eighth straight year, growing net premiums written (NPW) by 12% in 2021 to. $226.2 billion. . In addition, Allianz SE remained in its top spot by...
Fidelity Life: How Life Insurance With No Medical Exam Compares to Other Life Insurance Policies
CHICAGO , Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Many life insurers require applicants to undergo a medical exam before offering coverage because health is a significant factor in life expectancy. However, some policyholders may prefer to skip the medical exam since it can slow down the process of getting coverage.
Reports from University of Verona Highlight Recent Research in Risk Management (Calibrating FBSDEs Driven Models in Finance via NNs): Insurance – Risk Management
-- New study results on risk management have been published. According to news reporting from. , by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “The curse of dimensionality problem refers to a set of troubles arising when dealing with huge amount of data as happens, e.g., applying standard numerical methods to solve partial differential equations related to financial modeling.”
DigitalOwl and RGA Form Collaborative Underwriting Technology Partnership
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Today, DigitalOwl, an insurance technology company that utilizes artificial intelligence to interpret and transform medical records into a comprehensive and interactive Digital Underwriting Abstract, and Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA), a leading global life and health reinsurer, announced a collaborative partnership designed to strengthen and streamline the underwriting process.
Allstate to Discuss Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings With Investors
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) will conduct a conference call and webcast at 9 a.m. , to discuss fourth quarter 2022 earnings. The company plans to file a current report on Form 8-K with the. Securities and Exchange Commission. announcing quarterly results at or after. 4:15 p.m. Eastern...
Researchers from Tomas Bata University in Zlin Provide Details of New Studies and Findings in the Area of Risk Management (Dynamic Assessment of Cyber Threats in the Field of Insurance): Insurance – Risk Management
-- Data detailed on risk management have been presented. According to news reporting out of. in Zlin by NewsRx editors, research stated, “The area of digital technologies is currently the subject of many cyber threats, the frequency of which is increasing.”. Our news reporters obtained a quote from the...
Aquarian Closes Acquisition of Somerset Reinsurance
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Aquarian Holdings (“Aquarian”) today announced the closing of its acquisition of. (“Somerset Re”), a leading provider of reinsurance solutions to the. U.S. life insurance and annuity market. Aquarian announced in 2022 that it had signed a definitive agreement to acquire a controlling interest in...
RLI Fourth Quarter earnings release & teleconference
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- RLI Corp. (NYSE: RLI) announced today that it will release its fourth quarter 2022 earnings after market close on. The company will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss fourth quarter results on. Thursday, January 26, 2023. at. 10 a.m. CST. . This call is being webcast by...
Patent Issued for System and method for personalized transdermal drug delivery (USPTO 11532389): Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company
-- A patent by the inventors John, Jiby ( Suffield, CT , US), Knas, Michal ( Monson, MA. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Transdermal drug delivery systems generally rely on diffusion of drug across the skin. In a typical conventional technology, the transdermal drug delivery system is in the form of a multi-layered patch that includes a backing or cover layer, a drug matrix/reservoir, a diffusion control membrane, and an adhesive layer for attaching the system to the surface of the skin. One transdermal drug delivery technology is reservoir systems. Commonly, reservoir-type transdermal devices include an enclosed reservoir of the drug, which may be liquid, and a polymeric membrane separating the reservoir from an adhesive layer.
Fed may opt for lower hikes after low wage growth
Federal Reserve officials, who will meet later this month, are expected to take a better look at another reduction in their aggressive rate-hike campaign after wage growth showed some slowing in December. U.S. average hourly earnings rose 0.3% in December from the previous month and 4.6% versus December 2021- both lower-than-expected readings-after a…
What Does a Life Insurance Policy Pay For?
IQuanti: It's often recommended that we get an adequate amount of life insurance coverage. However, what exactly does this policy pay for exactly? In this post, we'll explain what life insurance is and what the policy can be used to do. What is Life Insurance?. Life insurance is a contract...
