David Wright Sherman, age 89, of Cornelia, passed away on Saturday, January 7, 2023. Born on March 17, 1933, in Winchester, Massachusetts, he was a son of the late Edgar Jay Sherman and Mary Alden Whittington Sherman. Mr. Sherman worked in home owner marketing services at Errors and Omissions Insurance. He was previously an Active Director of United Way in Florida as well as a Real Estate Broker. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Cornelia where he served as an Elder and was active in the men’s fellowship. Mr. Sherman was a member of Habersham Rotary with 26 years of perfect attendance. He enjoyed fishing, antique cars, gardening, and feeding deer.

CORNELIA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO