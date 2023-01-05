Read full article on original website
Jesse Doyle Jamerson, Sr., Ago 81 Alto
Jesse Doyle Jamerson, Sr., age 81, of Alto, Georgia, passed away on Sunday, January 8, 2023 following an extended illness. Mr. Jamerson was born on March 11, 1941 in Banks County, Georgia to the late J.D. and Leola Jamerson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Connie Jamerson; sisters, Ann Moore, of Cleveland; Mattie Jean Armour, of Alto.
Brandon Deshun Browner, age 43, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, Formerly Demorest
Brandon Deshun Browner, age 43, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 5, 2023. Brandon grew up in Habersham County and dedicated his life to sports (Go Tarheels). He was a devoted coach to many and sought to inspire the next generation of athletes and young men. Brandon coached and played on many sports teams in his lifetime, influencing countless lives in the process. Most recently, he coached football at Two Rivers Middle School in Nashville, Tennessee, and helped organize a men’s softball team on which he also competed.
Linda Justus, Age 70 Demorest
Linda Justus, age 70, of Demorest passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023. Mrs. Justus was born May 29, 1952 in Habersham County. She was preceded in death by her mother, Hazel Moore Nelms; brothers, David Nelms and Kenneth Nelms. Mrs. Justus had retired as the manager of two Dairy...
David Wright Sherman, Age 89 Cornelia
David Wright Sherman, age 89, of Cornelia, passed away on Saturday, January 7, 2023. Born on March 17, 1933, in Winchester, Massachusetts, he was a son of the late Edgar Jay Sherman and Mary Alden Whittington Sherman. Mr. Sherman worked in home owner marketing services at Errors and Omissions Insurance. He was previously an Active Director of United Way in Florida as well as a Real Estate Broker. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Cornelia where he served as an Elder and was active in the men’s fellowship. Mr. Sherman was a member of Habersham Rotary with 26 years of perfect attendance. He enjoyed fishing, antique cars, gardening, and feeding deer.
Katlyn “Katie Rose” Gase, Age 25 Alto
Katlyn “Katie Rose” Gase, age 25, of Alto, passed away on Monday, January 2, 2023. Katie Rose was born on October 21, 1997, in Atlanta. She was a loving person who never met a stranger, and even in the end helped others out by being an eye donor to at least four others. Katie Rose enjoyed music and singing and was very much loved by her family.
David Cecil Wilmoth, Age 80 Murrayville
David Cecil Wilmoth, age 80 of Murrayville, passed away Friday, January 6, 2023. Mr. Wilmoth was born on December 26, 1942, in Middlesboro, Kentucky, to the late Henry Wilmoth, and Elsie Siler Wilmoth. He was a member of Gap Creek Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by his wife Jo Ann Wilmoth; and brother Charles Wilmoth.
Christmas Weekend After Action Review Held
(Cleveland)- On January 5, 2022, White County Emergency Management hosted an After Action Review meeting to discuss the weather event that took place Christmas weekend. The cold weather event resulted in much of White County in subfreezing temperatures for 72+ hours and a wind chill of -20 degrees at times. After Action Reviews take place after significant events and allow multiple agencies to discuss their efforts as well as talk about what went well and what could be improved upon in the future.
No. 15 North Georgia Dispatches Lander in Bounce Back Victory
Caroline Martin helped the No. 15 University of North Georgia women’s basketball team find its groove in a 76-66 win over Lander in their road Peach Belt Conference matchup. Martin tallied 25 points, adding nine rebounds, three assists, and three steals. The Nighthawks were able to answer after a hot start shooting for Lander in the first half threatened an upset.
White County Commission And Cleveland Council Meet Today
(Cleveland)- The White County Board of Commissioners has a combined works session and regular meeting scheduled today (Monday) at 4:30 PM. On the agenda is three land use items, plus the commissioners will consider approval of a jail boarding agreement with the city of Cleveland and Helen. The meeting will...
