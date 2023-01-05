ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

US105

Where Does Texas Rank Among One-Way U-Haul Destinations?

It’s starting to get crowded around here. Every time I make the trip to Dallas-Fort Worth or Austin, I’m amazed at the amount of growth both areas are experiencing. In fact, I was just on the north side of Fort Worth on Sunday and I couldn’t help but marvel at all of the new construction that was going on in the area.
TEXAS STATE
CW33

Food Network claims this is the best barbecue spot in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — When you think of meat you’re probably thinking of steaks, burgers, and other such items, and while these are staples and important, barbecued meats rule the world of America and especially Texas. It’s time to focus on the meats as the new year brings a...
TEXAS STATE
The Center Square

Gov. Abbott to Biden: These five policies will help secure border

(The Center Square) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Sunday urged President Joe Biden to implement five policies to help secure the U.S. southern border, hand delivering him a letter after the president landed at the El Paso International Airport for his first visit to the border since he took office. “Thousands of Texans have lost their lives,” Abbott told reporters, saying he told the president that the chaos at the border was a result of the president’s “refusal to enforce immigration law” already passed...
TEXAS STATE
KGKL 97.5 FM Country

Can You Record A Conversation In Texas?

We've all been tempted to record a conversation. Sometimes people show a side of themselves to us that they just don't show to anyone else. Whether it be a boss, a former spouse, or someone who knows they owe you money but denies it to others. Then there are all...
TEXAS STATE
B93

Is Your Job Life Or Death? Texas Top 5 Most Dangerous Jobs

Here in the great state of Texas, you have to be built Ford tough. Everything is bigger in Texas, including the opportunities. Of course, that means the risks can often be bigger too. Sure, we have great barbecue and talented football teams, but making a living in the Lone Star...
TEXAS STATE
US105

URGENT! Two $1 Million Texas Quick Picks Will Soon Be Worthless

That is the deadline. More specifically, 5 pm on January 25, 2023, is the deadline. Somewhere in Texas, there are two Quick Pick lottery tickets that are each worth $1 million. However, that money becomes null and void unless properly claimed by the cut-off time just mentioned. These two tickets...
TEXAS STATE
B93

Texas Tech University Bans the app TikTok on All School Devices

Back in December Texas Governor Greg Abbott made a state wide ban on the popular app TikTok. Governor Abbott's ban states that all government issued devices that were capable of Internet connection were to delete/deactivate any TikTok account associated with those devices. Texas Governor Greg Abbott's ban on TikTok has...
LUBBOCK, TX
The Buzz Adams Morning Show

Colorado Trying To ‘Out-Texas,’ Texas at the Game of Migrants

When you play the game of migrants, you win or you die. There is no middle ground. That's how some U.S. Governors are playing the game, at least. Throughout the fall of 2022, republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Florida Governor Ron Desantis seemed to be competing for the title of mightiest Migrant Vanquisher, but now, democratic Governor Jared Polis is throwing Colorado's hat into the ring.
COLORADO STATE
Narcity USA

This Stunning Forest In Texas Transports You To A Hidden Jungle Oasis & It's Free To Visit

You can find almost every biome in the massive state of Texas, except for the frozen tundra — although that can now be arguable after the recent winter storms. Contrary to wintery landscapes, there is a national forest located a few hours away from Houston, TX that looks like a tropical green jungle. One visit here will help you realize just how incredible the Lone Star State nature truly is.
TEXAS STATE
