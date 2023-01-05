Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New York Judge Makes Ruling, Denying Dismissal of 250 Million Lawsuit which has been brought against Donald TrumpPhilosophy BloggerNew York City, NY
Gunman Threatens Vape Store Employee in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
The Peppermint Lounge: 'Where the Peppermint Twisters Meet'Frank MastropoloNew York City, NY
Mayor Adams was Given a Positive Decision From Colorado's Democratic Governor About MigrantsTom HandyColorado State
Kevin Durant Out For Extended Time After Major Injury DiagnosisOnlyHomersDenver, NY
Related
This Is Where You Get The Best Italian Street Food In New Jersey
There is a cult developing and I suggest you join. You don’t have to do anything weird but you do have to admit that Italians just do everything better. Admit it, from cars to wine and fashion the Italians have it on lock. Add food into the conversation and it's game over.
3 New Jersey Cities Rank Among The Best In The Country To Call Home
There are a lot of great places to live in New Jersey, but as we enter a new year, aren't you curious to see if you live in one of the top 50 places to live in the country?. Despite the fact that it seems like there's somewhat of a mass exodus from the Garden State in recent years, I'm a fairly new resident, and love it!
The Biggest Taco You’ll Ever Eat Is Right Here In New Jersey
When it comes to delicious food, New Jersey pretty much has that on lock. Good luck finding a meal here in South Jersey that's completely awful. Sure, some places are better than others. However, overall, it's hard to find cuisine that not edible. Since it is the Garden State, it's...
Gross! New Jerseyans can’t believe people actually eat these foods
Apparently, I ruffled some feathers this week with my choice of lunch. I stopped at 7-Eleven for a quick fix and landed on Chef Boyardee's beef ravioli. It’s easy. It’s quick. I thought that was good enough for me. As I ate my lunch four separate coworkers stopped...
Bring paper bags back to N.J., but do this first | Letters
I thank reporter Steven Rodas for “13 climate change bills and issues N.J. residents should have on their radar in 2023.” These laws and regulations must not be viewed as the end-all to any given issue, but as steps toward a cleaner and better environment/. While they are...
Put Your Phone Do Not Disturb And Chill At This NJ Day Spa
Need a break from your life for a few hours? This spa that is so close to the city that you can see it from the outdoor pool is at the tip of New Jersey and is the perfect spot to put your phone on airplane mode. I’ve seen so...
Another Big Chain Store is Closing Another One of its NJ Locations
It's been a rough go for businesses of all shapes and sizes in New Jersey over the past couple of years. In 2022, shoppers here in the Garden State saw one of the last Kmart stores in existence close, a few supermarkets shut down, and countless mom-and-pop stores and restaurants ended their runs.
How Many of These Old New Jersey License Plates Do You Remember?
From different colors to different sizes, New Jersey license plates have gone through a lot of changes over the years. Judge me all you want, but I'm not a fan of New Jersey's license plates. The yellow and black clash too much and are plain in comparison to states like New York, whose plates have pretty designs on them. Although there is meaning to the color scheme, which you'll find out about later on, it just doesn't do it for me.
The Scariest Diner in New Jersey with Scary Good Food You Need to Try!
Scary good food in New Jersey's "scariest" diner! Wow, this sounds intriguing, doesn't it? I stumbled across this story from Only In Your State and wanted to share it with you at home. Diners are always a great topic and delicious food. Personally, I always enjoy a good "diner" meal. I love the food and the atmosphere of a good Jersey diner. Along with a good cup of "diner" coffee.
Expensive Or Not, Survey Says NJ Is Among Top 10 States To Raise A Family
You're already well aware of this if you're a New Jersey resident, but the Garden State oftentimes catches quite a lot of slack. Sure, it's expensive and there are a lot of people here, but all the stereotypes are robbing people from seeing all the great aspects of the state.
New Jersey is Home to a Hidden Underground Tiki Bar
This is so cool. Did you know there's a hidden, underground Tiki Bar and restaurant in New Jersey? I didn't, but now that I do, I definitely want to check it out. If you're looking for someplace to go with a cool vibe, this is it. It's called Cellar 335, according to Only in Your State and it's right up the turnpike in Jersey City.
A Big Supermarket Chain in NJ Announces Another Store is Closing
It's been a rough go for businesses of all shapes and sizes in the Garden State over the past couple of years and supermarkets are certainly no exception. In 2022, at least four major food stores closed in New Jersey. The calendar had just barely flipped over to January when...
NJ teachers union backs bereavement to cover all types of pregnancy loss
The state's largest teachers union supports adding benefits for parents who suffer pregnancy loss, infertility, adoption challenges and other setbacks affecting would-be parents. Sample contract language amending bereavement benefits was endorsed by the New Jersey Education Association after it was developed by the New Jersey nonprofit Start Healing Together. The...
Monmouth County, New Jersey Restaurant Named Best Soup In The State
As much as the summer lover in all of us in New Jersey has been fighting it, the bitter cold time of year when we all yearn for a hot cup or bowl of delicious comforting soup. And now the experts are weighing in on where you can find the best soup in the Garden State.
newjerseyisntboring.com
Stock Up This Winter at these New Jersey Winter Farmers Markets 2023
Who says you can’t have Farmer’s Markets in New Jersey? While this time of the year is very cold, there are still events that celebrate New Jersey produce, fresh meat and seafood, artisanal cheese, chocolate, wine, and more! You can support these local vendors this Winter by stopping by and purchasing something directly from the people who made it!
Here Is Where You Should Go To Experience New Jersey’s Best Road Trip
If you are looking for an amazing, iconic road trip, experts say you don't have to cross a border. There is an iconic road trip you have to take right here in New Jersey. Now, we don't often consider the words "joy" and "driving" very compatible here in the Garden State. As a matter of fact, those two words hardly ever find themselves in the same sentence, unless of course there is a "once I stopped" in the middle of them.
FINALLY! Prince Tea House in Marlton NJ Sets Grand Opening Date
Pinkies up! It's almost tea time in Burlington County!. Prince Tea House, a French-Asian speciality tea/coffee, dessert, and brunch chain, is almost ready to open its doors in Marlton NJ . According to Facebook community page A View From Evesham, they're set to have a soft opening at 746 West Route 70 in Evesham Plaza on Jan 13, followed by an official grand opening on Jan 18!
Foodies say these 2 NJ restaurants are musts in 2023
There is nothing worse than being ready for a killer meal and the food is mediocre at best. The best way to prevent that is to listen to word-of-mouth reviews. Foodies agree that these are two New Jersey spots that you have to try in 2023!. If you are in...
This is New Jersey’s most depressing highway
There are stretches of roads around New Jersey that look like the land that time forgot. Some manage to carry it off with a bit of charm and nostalgia. Others look like time not only forgot about it but abandoned it, too. The White Horse and Black Horse pikes used...
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
Popular Burger Chain To Open Another N.J. Restaurant
A popular burger chain has decided to create another New Jersey restaurant. The fast-casual burger joint named The Habit Burger Grill is set to open in East Brunswick at 751 Route 18 on Friday, Jan. 14. “We have a long history with the state of New Jersey, and we’re so...
Lite 96.9 WFPG
Northfield NJ
12K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Lite 96.9 WFPG plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wfpg.com/
Comments / 0