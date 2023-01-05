ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SILAC Insurance Company and Hildene Capital Management Announce Strategic Alliance

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- SILAC Insurance Company. (together with its affiliates and clients, “Hildene”), a credit-focused asset manager with approximately. of assets under management, today announced that they have entered into a long-term strategic alliance. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230109005283/en/. As part of the...
Insurtech Pendella Announces Partnership with Assurity to Provide Assurity’s Online Disability Insurance Through Pendella’s Platform

FORT MYERS, Fla. , Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Pendella has announced a strategic partnership to bring affordable, online disability insurance to its customers through Assurity’s API-driven disability insurance service. Pendella is on a mission to provide comprehensive life and disability insurance to its customers through a fully digital application and underwriting process. By partnering with Assurity, this goal is one step closer to fruition.
What Does a Life Insurance Policy Pay For?

IQuanti: It's often recommended that we get an adequate amount of life insurance coverage. However, what exactly does this policy pay for exactly? In this post, we'll explain what life insurance is and what the policy can be used to do. What is Life Insurance?. Life insurance is a contract...
Embrace Pet Insurance Joins Pawlicy Advisor's Vet-Recommended Pet Insurance Marketplace

Partnership expands network with comprehensive insurance offerings from one of the top-rated pet insurance providers in the. /PRNewswire/ -- Pawlicy Advisor, the leading, independent pet insurance marketplace recommended by the. American Animal Hospital Association. , today announced its partnership with. , a consistently top-rated pet health insurance provider for dogs...
Pinpoint Predictive Announces Partnership with Glacier Auto Insurance

-based company that provides the insurance industry’s first deep-learning-powered actuarial Loss Predictions, and. are pleased to announce a new partnership. Glacier will leverage Pinpoint’s top-of-funnel predictions, enabling the insurer to streamline better experiences for incoming customers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230110005023/en/. This...
battleface launches Robin Assist, Travel Insurance as a Service

COLUMBUS, Ohio , Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Travel insurance provider battleface today announced the launch of Robin Assist, a new tech-driven platform as a service. Built for insurance carriers, brokers, managing general agents (MGAs) and self-insured enterprise partners, the global API-driven insurtech platform supports travel insurance via responsive 24/7 customer service, emergency medical assistance services and claims.
LenderDock Announces Partnership with Branch Insurance

Policy verification solution, announced a new partnership with. . LenderDock also specializes in automating lienholder process management services. Through the partnership, LenderDock's Base Platform will help Branch’s service and support teams eliminate time-consuming lender communications such as phone calls, emails, and paper mail. LenderDock Base includes the Verifi™ and Correxion™ services. In addition, Branch looks to implement LenderDock’s Notifi™ service, which facilitates the electronic delivery of loss payee, billing notifications, and escrow billing.
Premium Billing Solutions Provider AdminaHealth® Partners with HUB International

GREENWICH, Conn. , Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AdminaHealth®, a leading provider of premium billing solutions for the healthcare, insurance, and voluntary benefits marketplace, today announced a partnership with. HUB International. . Through the new partnership,. HUB International. , a leading North American insurance brokerage that provides employee benefits,...
New ez1095 2022 Affordable Care Act Software Supports Data Import Feature For 2023 Tax Season

Ez1095 2022 (ACA) software from Halfpricesoft.com has been updated with import features for the 2023 tax season. The new release also comes with an easy to follow "how to" guide for new customers peace of mind. Also included for the same low price, is time and money saving features to print 1095C, 1094C, 1095B and 1094B forms on plain white paper. (This has been approved by the SSA).
Patent Issued for Dynamic system profiling based on data extraction (USPTO 11531765): Allstate Insurance Company

-- From Alexandria, Virginia , NewsRx journalists report that a patent by the inventors Hurwitz, Joshua (. The patent’s assignee for patent number 11531765 is. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Applications and services may collect data, which in some cases may be sensitive information. In some instances, data collection may be utilized to provide certain features and/or functionalities to users. However, in other instances, data may be collected solely to facilitate targeted advertising and other marketing strategies. Furthermore, such collected data may be sold or otherwise provided to other companies. In some instances, there may be a risk of loss of data due to security vulnerabilities in a system.
MGA Coterie Insurance Joins Vertafore's Commercial Submissions to Provide Streamlined Digital Experience

PRNewswire/ -- ®, the leader in modern insurance technology, today announced that. award-winning Commercial Submissions™ platform with BOP and general liability lines of business. As the first MGA on the platform, Coterie will provide independent agents with even more options to bind and quote small commercial insurance through a seamless, automated experience.
FG Financial Group, Inc. Merchant Banking Platform Company FG Merger Corp. Announces Business Combination Agreement With iCoreConnect

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- FG Financial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: FGF, FGFPP) (the “Company”), today announced that its merchant banking platform partner. ) (Nasdaq: FGMC) has entered into a business combination agreement with iCoreConnect Inc., a market leading, cloud-based software and technology company focused on increasing workflow productivity and customer profitability through its enterprise and healthcare workflow platform of applications and services. The business combination would result in iCoreConnect uplisting from the over the counter (“OTC”) market to the Nasdaq.
