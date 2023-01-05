Read full article on original website
SILAC Insurance Company and Hildene Capital Management Announce Strategic Alliance
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- SILAC Insurance Company. (together with its affiliates and clients, “Hildene”), a credit-focused asset manager with approximately. of assets under management, today announced that they have entered into a long-term strategic alliance. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230109005283/en/. As part of the...
Keystone Fully Acquires East Coast Risk Management as its Risk Management Division
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Today, Keystone, thefourth largest participant-owned insurance agency network in the nation, announced its intention to fully acquire the member shares of East Cost Risk Management (ECRM), a safety, HR, and risk management firm, to become its full-time risk management division. “With over 60 specialists in Risk Management, HR,...
Insurtech Pendella Announces Partnership with Assurity to Provide Assurity’s Online Disability Insurance Through Pendella’s Platform
FORT MYERS, Fla. , Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Pendella has announced a strategic partnership to bring affordable, online disability insurance to its customers through Assurity’s API-driven disability insurance service. Pendella is on a mission to provide comprehensive life and disability insurance to its customers through a fully digital application and underwriting process. By partnering with Assurity, this goal is one step closer to fruition.
Insurance Carriers Bolster Online Support to Increase Efficiency and Retain Digital Users
Keynova Group , the principal competitive intelligence source for digital financial services firms, today announced the results of the Q4 2022 edition of its semi-annual Online Insurance Scorecard. Progressive once again earns the top position for its online user experience, ranking first in overall score in a comparison of the 12 largest.
What Does a Life Insurance Policy Pay For?
IQuanti: It's often recommended that we get an adequate amount of life insurance coverage. However, what exactly does this policy pay for exactly? In this post, we'll explain what life insurance is and what the policy can be used to do. What is Life Insurance?. Life insurance is a contract...
Embrace Pet Insurance Joins Pawlicy Advisor's Vet-Recommended Pet Insurance Marketplace
Partnership expands network with comprehensive insurance offerings from one of the top-rated pet insurance providers in the. /PRNewswire/ -- Pawlicy Advisor, the leading, independent pet insurance marketplace recommended by the. American Animal Hospital Association. , today announced its partnership with. , a consistently top-rated pet health insurance provider for dogs...
Pinpoint Predictive Announces Partnership with Glacier Auto Insurance
-based company that provides the insurance industry’s first deep-learning-powered actuarial Loss Predictions, and. are pleased to announce a new partnership. Glacier will leverage Pinpoint’s top-of-funnel predictions, enabling the insurer to streamline better experiences for incoming customers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230110005023/en/. This...
HUB INTERNATIONAL BOOSTS COMMERCIAL INSURANCE CAPABILITIES WITH ACQUISITION OF THE ASSETS OF EST, INC. IN PENNSYLVANIA
CHICAGO , Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired the assets of. , d/b/a Coast to Coast Insurance Brokers (CCIB) and d/b/a Sage Risk Management (SRM). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. CCIB and SRM...
battleface launches Robin Assist, Travel Insurance as a Service
COLUMBUS, Ohio , Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Travel insurance provider battleface today announced the launch of Robin Assist, a new tech-driven platform as a service. Built for insurance carriers, brokers, managing general agents (MGAs) and self-insured enterprise partners, the global API-driven insurtech platform supports travel insurance via responsive 24/7 customer service, emergency medical assistance services and claims.
Fidelity Life: How Life Insurance With No Medical Exam Compares to Other Life Insurance Policies
CHICAGO , Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Many life insurers require applicants to undergo a medical exam before offering coverage because health is a significant factor in life expectancy. However, some policyholders may prefer to skip the medical exam since it can slow down the process of getting coverage.
LenderDock Announces Partnership with Branch Insurance
Policy verification solution, announced a new partnership with. . LenderDock also specializes in automating lienholder process management services. Through the partnership, LenderDock's Base Platform will help Branch’s service and support teams eliminate time-consuming lender communications such as phone calls, emails, and paper mail. LenderDock Base includes the Verifi™ and Correxion™ services. In addition, Branch looks to implement LenderDock’s Notifi™ service, which facilitates the electronic delivery of loss payee, billing notifications, and escrow billing.
Premium Billing Solutions Provider AdminaHealth® Partners with HUB International
GREENWICH, Conn. , Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AdminaHealth®, a leading provider of premium billing solutions for the healthcare, insurance, and voluntary benefits marketplace, today announced a partnership with. HUB International. . Through the new partnership,. HUB International. , a leading North American insurance brokerage that provides employee benefits,...
TIAA Institute Awards Economist Who Shows HSAs Can Increase Retirement Savings, Lower Taxes
a health economist and assistant professor of public policy at the. , is recognized for highlighting how consumers are missing opportunities to reduce healthcare costs. Award for showcasing how Health Savings Accounts (HSAs) can help consumers with both retirement savings and taxes. Leive published research titled " Health Insurance.
Anyplace Includes Comprehensive Renters Insurance Through Jacob Street Partners
SAN FRANCISCO , Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anyplace is excited to announce that it has selected. to provide an innovative insurance solution for all of its customers. This partnership will include comprehensive belongings, liability, and accidental damage protection for guests staying in Anyplace accommodations. Through Jacob Street, guests...
New ez1095 2022 Affordable Care Act Software Supports Data Import Feature For 2023 Tax Season
Ez1095 2022 (ACA) software from Halfpricesoft.com has been updated with import features for the 2023 tax season. The new release also comes with an easy to follow "how to" guide for new customers peace of mind. Also included for the same low price, is time and money saving features to print 1095C, 1094C, 1095B and 1094B forms on plain white paper. (This has been approved by the SSA).
Strategic Radiology Launches SR Health to Reduce Member Health Insurance Costs
On Jan. 1, 2023 , Strategic Radiology (SR) launched. , a self-funded health-care captive for its independent private practice membership. In creating a captive insurance plan, the coalition anticipates members to achieve up to 30% or more savings on premiums, greater control of coverage options, and visibility into plan data.
Patent Issued for Dynamic system profiling based on data extraction (USPTO 11531765): Allstate Insurance Company
-- From Alexandria, Virginia , NewsRx journalists report that a patent by the inventors Hurwitz, Joshua (. The patent’s assignee for patent number 11531765 is. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Applications and services may collect data, which in some cases may be sensitive information. In some instances, data collection may be utilized to provide certain features and/or functionalities to users. However, in other instances, data may be collected solely to facilitate targeted advertising and other marketing strategies. Furthermore, such collected data may be sold or otherwise provided to other companies. In some instances, there may be a risk of loss of data due to security vulnerabilities in a system.
MGA Coterie Insurance Joins Vertafore's Commercial Submissions to Provide Streamlined Digital Experience
PRNewswire/ -- ®, the leader in modern insurance technology, today announced that. award-winning Commercial Submissions™ platform with BOP and general liability lines of business. As the first MGA on the platform, Coterie will provide independent agents with even more options to bind and quote small commercial insurance through a seamless, automated experience.
Babylist Enters the Healthcare Industry Following Its First Strategic Acquisition
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Babylist, the leading vertical marketplace and commerce destination for baby, announced today the launch of. . The dedicated health business empowers growing families with easier, more transparent access to health and wellness products during pregnancy and postpartum, as well as when caring for a new baby. At launch,
FG Financial Group, Inc. Merchant Banking Platform Company FG Merger Corp. Announces Business Combination Agreement With iCoreConnect
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- FG Financial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: FGF, FGFPP) (the “Company”), today announced that its merchant banking platform partner. ) (Nasdaq: FGMC) has entered into a business combination agreement with iCoreConnect Inc., a market leading, cloud-based software and technology company focused on increasing workflow productivity and customer profitability through its enterprise and healthcare workflow platform of applications and services. The business combination would result in iCoreConnect uplisting from the over the counter (“OTC”) market to the Nasdaq.
