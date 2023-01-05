Read full article on original website
SILAC Insurance Company and Hildene Capital Management Announce Strategic Alliance
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- SILAC Insurance Company. (together with its affiliates and clients, “Hildene”), a credit-focused asset manager with approximately. of assets under management, today announced that they have entered into a long-term strategic alliance. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230109005283/en/. As part of the...
FG Financial Group, Inc. Merchant Banking Platform Company FG Merger Corp. Announces Business Combination Agreement With iCoreConnect
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- FG Financial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: FGF, FGFPP) (the “Company”), today announced that its merchant banking platform partner. ) (Nasdaq: FGMC) has entered into a business combination agreement with iCoreConnect Inc., a market leading, cloud-based software and technology company focused on increasing workflow productivity and customer profitability through its enterprise and healthcare workflow platform of applications and services. The business combination would result in iCoreConnect uplisting from the over the counter (“OTC”) market to the Nasdaq.
UnitedHealth Group and Allianz SE Remain Atop AM Best’s Largest Insurer Rankings
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- UnitedHealth Group Incorporated held onto the top spot inAM Best’s ranking of the world’s 25 largest insurance companies for an eighth straight year, growing net premiums written (NPW) by 12% in 2021 to. $226.2 billion. . In addition, Allianz SE remained in its top spot by...
CATIC Acquires Lane Guide Lenders On Line, Inc.
Lane Guide Lenders On Line, Inc. is the holding company for the widely used Lane Guide online lender resource. "For 65 years, Lane Guide has been a leading source of data on individual lenders and the lending industry as a whole," stated. , a Vice President at CATIC and Lane...
North American Casualty Co. Accorded A- Rating by AM Best
While Company's financial stability hits consistently highest levels, raters' evaluation descries three-and-a-half-year stalemate. /PRNewswire/ -- Insurance rating agency, AM Best, today will assign an A- rating to the. North American Casualty. insurance companies despite the Company's continued, longstanding, stellar A++ level of financial stability and assets. The rating is seen...
CD&R Appoints Dan Glaser, Former President and CEO of Marsh McLennan, as an Operating Partner
NEW YORK , Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clayton, Dubilier & Rice ("CD&R" or "the Firm") announced. ("MMC"), has joined the Firm as an Operating Partner. team and will help source new investments and support portfolio company management teams as they execute their value creation plans. Mr. Glaser. is a...
Study looks at top reasons consumers move investment dollars
Three of the top reasons U.S. consumers move their money between financial services companies are simplifying their finances, getting more involved, and consolidating for better planning, according to a research report by Hearts & Wallets. Consolidation is the most frequently offered reason for money movement transactions today, said Laura Varas,...
Recent Studies from Kaiserslautern Add New Data to Risk Management (A Quantum Algorithm for Pricing Asian Options on Valuation Trees): Insurance – Risk Management
-- A new study on risk management is now available. According to news reporting from. , by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “We develop a novel quantum algorithm for approximating the price of a discrete floating-strike Asian option based on an underlying valuation tree.”. Funders for this research include Anquc-3...
Insurance Agents Advised to Target 36 Million Seniors with Original Medicare
Los Angeles, CA January 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The continued onslaught of Medicare Advantage focused television ads should indicate to insurance brokers that a viable market exists, suggests , director of the. American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance. . Some 64 million Americans have Medicare and 36 million have Original Medicare...
Risks Journal Issues Research Articles in January 2023 Edition
BASEL, Switzerland , Jan. 9 -- Risks, a peer-reviewed open access journal for research and studies on insurance and financial risk management, published research articles on the following topics in its. January 2023. edition:. Articles:. * Analysis of Yields and Their Determinants in the European Corporate Green Bond Market. *...
Patent Issued for Dynamic system profiling based on data extraction (USPTO 11531765): Allstate Insurance Company
-- From Alexandria, Virginia , NewsRx journalists report that a patent by the inventors Hurwitz, Joshua (. The patent’s assignee for patent number 11531765 is. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Applications and services may collect data, which in some cases may be sensitive information. In some instances, data collection may be utilized to provide certain features and/or functionalities to users. However, in other instances, data may be collected solely to facilitate targeted advertising and other marketing strategies. Furthermore, such collected data may be sold or otherwise provided to other companies. In some instances, there may be a risk of loss of data due to security vulnerabilities in a system.
RLI Fourth Quarter earnings release & teleconference
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- RLI Corp. (NYSE: RLI) announced today that it will release its fourth quarter 2022 earnings after market close on. The company will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss fourth quarter results on. Thursday, January 26, 2023. at. 10 a.m. CST. . This call is being webcast by...
W. R. Berkley Corporation to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings on January 26, 2023
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE: WRB) will release its fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings after the market closes on. . A copy of the earnings release will be available on the Company’s website at www.berkley.com. The Company has scheduled its quarterly conference call with analysts...
'Economic pain' likely in 2023, expert saysSingletary: Expert forecasts 2023 as a year of 'economic pain'
Winston-Salem Journal (NC) Consumers and investors have many questions about where the economy is headed in 2023. Will inflation finally return to a decent level and, with it, prices for gas, groceries and other goods? Should we expect higher mortgage rates?. What about retirement accounts? Can investors count on recouping...
Health care Demand medical cost transparency
The new year is nothing to celebrate for American patients, whose health insurance plans generally reset on. . During this early part of the year, families must pay their first several thousand dollars of healthcare costs entirely out of pocket until they meet their annual deductibles and their insurance kicks in. This pre-deductible phase is especially painful for the increasing share of Americans on high-deductible health plans, which have more than doubled over the past decade.
TIAA Institute Awards Economist Who Shows HSAs Can Increase Retirement Savings, Lower Taxes
a health economist and assistant professor of public policy at the. , is recognized for highlighting how consumers are missing opportunities to reduce healthcare costs. Award for showcasing how Health Savings Accounts (HSAs) can help consumers with both retirement savings and taxes. Leive published research titled " Health Insurance.
Inflation easing, but what pace is tolerable for consumers, investors, Federal Reserve?
Inflation overall likely continued falling in December, but prices kept increasing much faster than they have in many years. This is the conundrum consumers, investors and central bankers with the. Federal Reserve. keep struggling with — slowing, yet still fast inflation. For years, inflation was like the speed limit...
Patent Issued for Multi-computer system for dynamically detecting and identifying hazards (USPTO 11530925): Allstate Insurance Company
-- Allstate Insurance Company ( Northbrook, Illinois , United States ) has been issued patent number 11530925, according to news reporting originating out of. From the background information supplied by the inventors, news correspondents obtained the following quote: “As wireless communication between various devices becomes increasingly commonplace, this communication may be used to mitigate potential damage to a user. For instance, by communicating the existence of a road hazard, a user may avoid damage to a vehicle, causing an accident, or the like. However, capturing and evaluating data in real-time in order to identify a hazard is difficult in conventional arrangements. Further, identifying users to whom the information should be communicated is often inefficient and ineffective. Accordingly, it would be advantageous to provide a system to detect and identify hazards or obstructions, efficiently identify users and communicate information to the users.”
Fed may opt for lower hikes after low wage growth
Federal Reserve officials, who will meet later this month, are expected to take a better look at another reduction in their aggressive rate-hike campaign after wage growth showed some slowing in December. U.S. average hourly earnings rose 0.3% in December from the previous month and 4.6% versus December 2021- both lower-than-expected readings-after a…
