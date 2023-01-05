ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaufort County, SC

This South Carolina County Has The Longest Life Expectancy

By Sarah Tate
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Life expectancy can vary wildly from place to place. Depending where you live , you could have more access to programs and opportunities to ensure a high quality of life, from top-notch hospitals to low-stress environments.

Stacker recently analyzed data from the 2022 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute to find the places in South Carolina with the longest life expectancy in the state. According to the site:

"Life expectancy measures the average number of years from birth a person can expect to live, and is calculated based on the number of deaths in a given time period and the average number of people at risk of dying during that period. Counties with unreliable or insufficient data were excluded from the analysis."

So which county has the longest life expectancy in South Carolina?

Beaufort County

According to the report, the average life expectancy in Beaufort County is 82.6 years, 6.2 years more than the average for the state. The coastal county also ranks first in length of life, quality of life, and statewide health outcomes.

These are the Top 10 counties in South Carolina with the longest life expectancy:

  1. Beaufort County
  2. Edgefield County
  3. Charleston County
  4. Berkeley County
  5. Greenville County
  6. York County
  7. Dorchester County
  8. Lexington County
  9. TIED: Saluda County, Jasper County
  10. N/A

Check out Stacker 's full report of the South Carolina counties with the longest life expectancies in the state.

