Betterview Partners with Plnar, The Leading AI-Powered Virtual Inspection Software for the Property Insurance Market

Pinpoint Predictive Announces Partnership with Glacier Auto Insurance
-based company that provides the insurance industry’s first deep-learning-powered actuarial Loss Predictions, and. are pleased to announce a new partnership. Glacier will leverage Pinpoint’s top-of-funnel predictions, enabling the insurer to streamline better experiences for incoming customers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230110005023/en/. This...
Patent Issued for Dynamic system profiling based on data extraction (USPTO 11531765): Allstate Insurance Company
-- From Alexandria, Virginia , NewsRx journalists report that a patent by the inventors Hurwitz, Joshua (. The patent’s assignee for patent number 11531765 is. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Applications and services may collect data, which in some cases may be sensitive information. In some instances, data collection may be utilized to provide certain features and/or functionalities to users. However, in other instances, data may be collected solely to facilitate targeted advertising and other marketing strategies. Furthermore, such collected data may be sold or otherwise provided to other companies. In some instances, there may be a risk of loss of data due to security vulnerabilities in a system.
Patent Issued for Multi-computer system for dynamically detecting and identifying hazards (USPTO 11530925): Allstate Insurance Company
-- Allstate Insurance Company ( Northbrook, Illinois , United States ) has been issued patent number 11530925, according to news reporting originating out of. From the background information supplied by the inventors, news correspondents obtained the following quote: “As wireless communication between various devices becomes increasingly commonplace, this communication may be used to mitigate potential damage to a user. For instance, by communicating the existence of a road hazard, a user may avoid damage to a vehicle, causing an accident, or the like. However, capturing and evaluating data in real-time in order to identify a hazard is difficult in conventional arrangements. Further, identifying users to whom the information should be communicated is often inefficient and ineffective. Accordingly, it would be advantageous to provide a system to detect and identify hazards or obstructions, efficiently identify users and communicate information to the users.”
DigitalOwl and RGA Form Collaborative Underwriting Technology Partnership
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Today, DigitalOwl, an insurance technology company that utilizes artificial intelligence to interpret and transform medical records into a comprehensive and interactive Digital Underwriting Abstract, and Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA), a leading global life and health reinsurer, announced a collaborative partnership designed to strengthen and streamline the underwriting process.
Anyplace Includes Comprehensive Renters Insurance Through Jacob Street Partners
SAN FRANCISCO , Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anyplace is excited to announce that it has selected. to provide an innovative insurance solution for all of its customers. This partnership will include comprehensive belongings, liability, and accidental damage protection for guests staying in Anyplace accommodations. Through Jacob Street, guests...
Changes Expand Providers’ Role in U.S. Insurance Industry
Insurance companies expand outsourcing after pandemic, war and other factors create ongoing series of crises, ISG Provider Lens™ report says. are strengthening their partnerships with service providers to efficiently use new digital technologies to increase customer satisfaction, according to a new research report published today by. Information Services Group.
EXL and Brown & Brown Absence Services Group Partner to Develop Integrated Disability Claims Management Technology & Services
NEW YORK , Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL [NASDAQ: EXLS], a leading data analytics and digital operations and solutions company, announced a partnership with. , a provider of value-driven solutions that meet the evolving needs of disability insurance companies and self-insured entities. Together, the two companies will develop an end-to-end claims management service that leverages conversational AI and powerful analytics to improve the claims adjudication process. This new capability will enable extracting and analyzing critical insights from unstructured claims data to instantly tag simple claims for immediate, automated processing and send more complex cases to highly skilled specialists for detailed review informed by years of claims experience.
Insurance Carriers Bolster Online Support to Increase Efficiency and Retain Digital Users
Keynova Group , the principal competitive intelligence source for digital financial services firms, today announced the results of the Q4 2022 edition of its semi-annual Online Insurance Scorecard. Progressive once again earns the top position for its online user experience, ranking first in overall score in a comparison of the 12 largest.
Guidewire Taps Skopenow to Deliver Faster Claims Investigations at Scale with New Marketplace App
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) and Skopenow today announced that Skopenow’s new Ready for Guidewire validated accelerator is now available to ClaimCenter users in the. , debuting a new solution to the insurance industry that streamlines investigations and combats fraud. Insurance fraud is a massive and growing problem, costing...
battleface launches Robin Assist, Travel Insurance as a Service
COLUMBUS, Ohio , Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Travel insurance provider battleface today announced the launch of Robin Assist, a new tech-driven platform as a service. Built for insurance carriers, brokers, managing general agents (MGAs) and self-insured enterprise partners, the global API-driven insurtech platform supports travel insurance via responsive 24/7 customer service, emergency medical assistance services and claims.
MGA Coterie Insurance Joins Vertafore's Commercial Submissions to Provide Streamlined Digital Experience
PRNewswire/ -- ®, the leader in modern insurance technology, today announced that. award-winning Commercial Submissions™ platform with BOP and general liability lines of business. As the first MGA on the platform, Coterie will provide independent agents with even more options to bind and quote small commercial insurance through a seamless, automated experience.
FG Financial Group, Inc. Merchant Banking Platform Company FG Merger Corp. Announces Business Combination Agreement With iCoreConnect
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- FG Financial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: FGF, FGFPP) (the “Company”), today announced that its merchant banking platform partner. ) (Nasdaq: FGMC) has entered into a business combination agreement with iCoreConnect Inc., a market leading, cloud-based software and technology company focused on increasing workflow productivity and customer profitability through its enterprise and healthcare workflow platform of applications and services. The business combination would result in iCoreConnect uplisting from the over the counter (“OTC”) market to the Nasdaq.
Insurtech Pendella Announces Partnership with Assurity to Provide Assurity’s Online Disability Insurance Through Pendella’s Platform
FORT MYERS, Fla. , Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Pendella has announced a strategic partnership to bring affordable, online disability insurance to its customers through Assurity’s API-driven disability insurance service. Pendella is on a mission to provide comprehensive life and disability insurance to its customers through a fully digital application and underwriting process. By partnering with Assurity, this goal is one step closer to fruition.
Babylist Enters the Healthcare Industry Following Its First Strategic Acquisition
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Babylist, the leading vertical marketplace and commerce destination for baby, announced today the launch of. . The dedicated health business empowers growing families with easier, more transparent access to health and wellness products during pregnancy and postpartum, as well as when caring for a new baby. At launch,
SILAC Insurance Company and Hildene Capital Management Announce Strategic Alliance
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- SILAC Insurance Company. (together with its affiliates and clients, “Hildene”), a credit-focused asset manager with approximately. of assets under management, today announced that they have entered into a long-term strategic alliance. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230109005283/en/. As part of the...
HUB INTERNATIONAL BOOSTS COMMERCIAL INSURANCE CAPABILITIES WITH ACQUISITION OF THE ASSETS OF EST, INC. IN PENNSYLVANIA
CHICAGO , Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired the assets of. , d/b/a Coast to Coast Insurance Brokers (CCIB) and d/b/a Sage Risk Management (SRM). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. CCIB and SRM...
Palomar Holdings, Inc. Announces New Fronting Partnership with Advanced AgProtection
~ Palomar Specialty Insurance Company Authorized as the Fourteenth Approved Insurance Provider in. (NASDAQ:PLMR) (“Palomar” or the “Company”) today announced it has entered into a new multi-year fronting arrangement with Advanced AgProtection, a managing general agent (“MGA”). Advanced AgProtection is a leader in the...
Researchers from Tomas Bata University in Zlin Provide Details of New Studies and Findings in the Area of Risk Management (Dynamic Assessment of Cyber Threats in the Field of Insurance): Insurance – Risk Management
-- Data detailed on risk management have been presented. According to news reporting out of. in Zlin by NewsRx editors, research stated, “The area of digital technologies is currently the subject of many cyber threats, the frequency of which is increasing.”. Our news reporters obtained a quote from the...
Patent Issued for System and method for healthcare security and interoperability (USPTO 11532385): Janssen Pharmaceutica NV
-- From Alexandria, Virginia , NewsRx journalists report that a patent by the inventors Lee, Jessica (. The patent’s assignee for patent number 11532385 is. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Healthcare information systems face compliance challenges that limit interoperability. For example, stored information may be subject to various privacy regulations such as Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA). Privacy rules under HIPAA establish national standards to protect individual medical records and other personal health information when health care transactions are conducted electronically. These regulations may cover privacy (e.g. which entities have access to information), content (what information an authorized entity may access), security (how the information is protected from unauthorized access when stored and during electronic communication), information sharing (the types of information that entities may share), and integrity (the accuracy and authenticity of information). In addition, commercially valuable information may be protected under an organizational policy that may limit sharing of the information with third parties (e.g. as trade secrets, and/or for business or commercial reasons). Regulations such as the.
Accenture Life Insurance & Annuity Platform Achieves “Luminary” Status and Wins XCelent Award
Celent recognizes ALIP’s technology for the third consecutive time, having won the biennial award in 2018 and 2020. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has received the XCelent Advanced Technology 2022 Award for its new business and underwriting solution from research and advisory firm Celent. This press release features multimedia....
