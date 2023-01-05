Read full article on original website
UnitedHealth Group and Allianz SE Remain Atop AM Best’s Largest Insurer Rankings
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- UnitedHealth Group Incorporated held onto the top spot inAM Best’s ranking of the world’s 25 largest insurance companies for an eighth straight year, growing net premiums written (NPW) by 12% in 2021 to. $226.2 billion. . In addition, Allianz SE remained in its top spot by...
FG Financial Group, Inc. Merchant Banking Platform Company FG Merger Corp. Announces Business Combination Agreement With iCoreConnect
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- FG Financial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: FGF, FGFPP) (the “Company”), today announced that its merchant banking platform partner. ) (Nasdaq: FGMC) has entered into a business combination agreement with iCoreConnect Inc., a market leading, cloud-based software and technology company focused on increasing workflow productivity and customer profitability through its enterprise and healthcare workflow platform of applications and services. The business combination would result in iCoreConnect uplisting from the over the counter (“OTC”) market to the Nasdaq.
HUB INTERNATIONAL BOOSTS COMMERCIAL INSURANCE CAPABILITIES WITH ACQUISITION OF THE ASSETS OF EST, INC. IN PENNSYLVANIA
CHICAGO , Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired the assets of. , d/b/a Coast to Coast Insurance Brokers (CCIB) and d/b/a Sage Risk Management (SRM). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. CCIB and SRM...
SILAC Insurance Company and Hildene Capital Management Announce Strategic Alliance
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- SILAC Insurance Company. (together with its affiliates and clients, “Hildene”), a credit-focused asset manager with approximately. of assets under management, today announced that they have entered into a long-term strategic alliance. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230109005283/en/. As part of the...
North American Casualty Co. Accorded A- Rating by AM Best
While Company's financial stability hits consistently highest levels, raters' evaluation descries three-and-a-half-year stalemate. /PRNewswire/ -- Insurance rating agency, AM Best, today will assign an A- rating to the. North American Casualty. insurance companies despite the Company's continued, longstanding, stellar A++ level of financial stability and assets. The rating is seen...
CD&R Appoints Dan Glaser, Former President and CEO of Marsh McLennan, as an Operating Partner
NEW YORK , Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clayton, Dubilier & Rice ("CD&R" or "the Firm") announced. ("MMC"), has joined the Firm as an Operating Partner. team and will help source new investments and support portfolio company management teams as they execute their value creation plans. Mr. Glaser. is a...
Premium Billing Solutions Provider AdminaHealth® Partners with HUB International
GREENWICH, Conn. , Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AdminaHealth®, a leading provider of premium billing solutions for the healthcare, insurance, and voluntary benefits marketplace, today announced a partnership with. HUB International. . Through the new partnership,. HUB International. , a leading North American insurance brokerage that provides employee benefits,...
Changes Expand Providers’ Role in U.S. Insurance Industry
Insurance companies expand outsourcing after pandemic, war and other factors create ongoing series of crises, ISG Provider Lens™ report says. are strengthening their partnerships with service providers to efficiently use new digital technologies to increase customer satisfaction, according to a new research report published today by. Information Services Group.
Aquarian Closes Acquisition of Somerset Reinsurance
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Aquarian Holdings (“Aquarian”) today announced the closing of its acquisition of. (“Somerset Re”), a leading provider of reinsurance solutions to the. U.S. life insurance and annuity market. Aquarian announced in 2022 that it had signed a definitive agreement to acquire a controlling interest in...
Greenberg Traurig Advised Allianz on Merger of Allianz, Aviva in Poland
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Greenberg Traurig advised Allianz on the mergers of Allianz Group and Aviva Group. and Aviva's Polish insurance companies, mutual funds and pensions companies in 2022 was a result of the acquisition of Aviva's operations in. Poland. and. Lithuania. by. Allianz. for over. EUR 2.5 billion.
DigitalOwl and RGA Form Collaborative Underwriting Technology Partnership
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Today, DigitalOwl, an insurance technology company that utilizes artificial intelligence to interpret and transform medical records into a comprehensive and interactive Digital Underwriting Abstract, and Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA), a leading global life and health reinsurer, announced a collaborative partnership designed to strengthen and streamline the underwriting process.
Accenture Life Insurance & Annuity Platform Achieves “Luminary” Status and Wins XCelent Award
Celent recognizes ALIP’s technology for the third consecutive time, having won the biennial award in 2018 and 2020. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has received the XCelent Advanced Technology 2022 Award for its new business and underwriting solution from research and advisory firm Celent. This press release features multimedia....
AM Best Downgrades Credit Ratings of California Insurance Company and Its Affiliates; Revises Under Review Status to Developing Implications
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has downgraded the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) to A- (Excellent) from A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICRs) to “a-” (Excellent) from “a” (Excellent) of California Insurance Company. (. Foster City, CA. ),. Continental Indemnity Company. ,. Illinois Insurance...
SPG Acquires the Assets of Euclid Fiduciary
SUMMIT, N.J. , Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Specialty Program Group LLC (SPG) announced today that it has acquired the assets of. Euclid Insurance Services, Inc. Euclid Fiduciary is a managing general agency specializing in complex fiduciary liability and related professional liability insurance for employee benefit plans. Founded in 2011,...
LenderDock Announces Partnership with Branch Insurance
Policy verification solution, announced a new partnership with. . LenderDock also specializes in automating lienholder process management services. Through the partnership, LenderDock's Base Platform will help Branch’s service and support teams eliminate time-consuming lender communications such as phone calls, emails, and paper mail. LenderDock Base includes the Verifi™ and Correxion™ services. In addition, Branch looks to implement LenderDock’s Notifi™ service, which facilitates the electronic delivery of loss payee, billing notifications, and escrow billing.
Recent Studies from Kaiserslautern Add New Data to Risk Management (A Quantum Algorithm for Pricing Asian Options on Valuation Trees): Insurance – Risk Management
-- A new study on risk management is now available. According to news reporting from. , by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “We develop a novel quantum algorithm for approximating the price of a discrete floating-strike Asian option based on an underlying valuation tree.”. Funders for this research include Anquc-3...
Pinpoint Predictive Announces Partnership with Glacier Auto Insurance
-based company that provides the insurance industry’s first deep-learning-powered actuarial Loss Predictions, and. are pleased to announce a new partnership. Glacier will leverage Pinpoint’s top-of-funnel predictions, enabling the insurer to streamline better experiences for incoming customers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230110005023/en/. This...
Vericity Welcomes New Chief Marketing Officer
Balsan Brings Significant Marketing Experience and a of Growing Revenue. (Nasdaq: VERY), a leading provider of technology enabled life insurance products and distribution, is pleased to announce the hiring of. as Executive Vice President (EVP) and Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). This appointment coincides with the upcoming retirement of Vericity’s current...
Palomar Holdings, Inc. Announces New Fronting Partnership with Advanced AgProtection
~ Palomar Specialty Insurance Company Authorized as the Fourteenth Approved Insurance Provider in. (NASDAQ:PLMR) (“Palomar” or the “Company”) today announced it has entered into a new multi-year fronting arrangement with Advanced AgProtection, a managing general agent (“MGA”). Advanced AgProtection is a leader in the...
Anyplace Includes Comprehensive Renters Insurance Through Jacob Street Partners
SAN FRANCISCO , Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anyplace is excited to announce that it has selected. to provide an innovative insurance solution for all of its customers. This partnership will include comprehensive belongings, liability, and accidental damage protection for guests staying in Anyplace accommodations. Through Jacob Street, guests...
