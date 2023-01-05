Read full article on original website
SILAC Insurance Company and Hildene Capital Management Announce Strategic Alliance
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- SILAC Insurance Company. (together with its affiliates and clients, “Hildene”), a credit-focused asset manager with approximately. of assets under management, today announced that they have entered into a long-term strategic alliance. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230109005283/en/. As part of the...
DigitalOwl and RGA Form Collaborative Underwriting Technology Partnership
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Today, DigitalOwl, an insurance technology company that utilizes artificial intelligence to interpret and transform medical records into a comprehensive and interactive Digital Underwriting Abstract, and Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA), a leading global life and health reinsurer, announced a collaborative partnership designed to strengthen and streamline the underwriting process.
MGA Coterie Insurance Joins Vertafore's Commercial Submissions to Provide Streamlined Digital Experience
PRNewswire/ -- ®, the leader in modern insurance technology, today announced that. award-winning Commercial Submissions™ platform with BOP and general liability lines of business. As the first MGA on the platform, Coterie will provide independent agents with even more options to bind and quote small commercial insurance through a seamless, automated experience.
EXL and Brown & Brown Absence Services Group Partner to Develop Integrated Disability Claims Management Technology & Services
NEW YORK , Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL [NASDAQ: EXLS], a leading data analytics and digital operations and solutions company, announced a partnership with. , a provider of value-driven solutions that meet the evolving needs of disability insurance companies and self-insured entities. Together, the two companies will develop an end-to-end claims management service that leverages conversational AI and powerful analytics to improve the claims adjudication process. This new capability will enable extracting and analyzing critical insights from unstructured claims data to instantly tag simple claims for immediate, automated processing and send more complex cases to highly skilled specialists for detailed review informed by years of claims experience.
Accenture Life Insurance & Annuity Platform Achieves “Luminary” Status and Wins XCelent Award
Celent recognizes ALIP’s technology for the third consecutive time, having won the biennial award in 2018 and 2020. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has received the XCelent Advanced Technology 2022 Award for its new business and underwriting solution from research and advisory firm Celent. This press release features multimedia....
FG Financial Group, Inc. Merchant Banking Platform Company FG Merger Corp. Announces Business Combination Agreement With iCoreConnect
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- FG Financial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: FGF, FGFPP) (the “Company”), today announced that its merchant banking platform partner. ) (Nasdaq: FGMC) has entered into a business combination agreement with iCoreConnect Inc., a market leading, cloud-based software and technology company focused on increasing workflow productivity and customer profitability through its enterprise and healthcare workflow platform of applications and services. The business combination would result in iCoreConnect uplisting from the over the counter (“OTC”) market to the Nasdaq.
Changes Expand Providers’ Role in U.S. Insurance Industry
Insurance companies expand outsourcing after pandemic, war and other factors create ongoing series of crises, ISG Provider Lens™ report says. are strengthening their partnerships with service providers to efficiently use new digital technologies to increase customer satisfaction, according to a new research report published today by. Information Services Group.
Babylist Enters the Healthcare Industry Following Its First Strategic Acquisition
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Babylist, the leading vertical marketplace and commerce destination for baby, announced today the launch of. . The dedicated health business empowers growing families with easier, more transparent access to health and wellness products during pregnancy and postpartum, as well as when caring for a new baby. At launch,
Premium Billing Solutions Provider AdminaHealth® Partners with HUB International
GREENWICH, Conn. , Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AdminaHealth®, a leading provider of premium billing solutions for the healthcare, insurance, and voluntary benefits marketplace, today announced a partnership with. HUB International. . Through the new partnership,. HUB International. , a leading North American insurance brokerage that provides employee benefits,...
Palomar Holdings, Inc. Announces New Fronting Partnership with Advanced AgProtection
~ Palomar Specialty Insurance Company Authorized as the Fourteenth Approved Insurance Provider in. (NASDAQ:PLMR) (“Palomar” or the “Company”) today announced it has entered into a new multi-year fronting arrangement with Advanced AgProtection, a managing general agent (“MGA”). Advanced AgProtection is a leader in the...
Aquarian Closes Acquisition of Somerset Reinsurance
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Aquarian Holdings (“Aquarian”) today announced the closing of its acquisition of. (“Somerset Re”), a leading provider of reinsurance solutions to the. U.S. life insurance and annuity market. Aquarian announced in 2022 that it had signed a definitive agreement to acquire a controlling interest in...
Keystone Fully Acquires East Coast Risk Management as its Risk Management Division
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Today, Keystone, thefourth largest participant-owned insurance agency network in the nation, announced its intention to fully acquire the member shares of East Cost Risk Management (ECRM), a safety, HR, and risk management firm, to become its full-time risk management division. “With over 60 specialists in Risk Management, HR,...
HUB INTERNATIONAL BOOSTS COMMERCIAL INSURANCE CAPABILITIES WITH ACQUISITION OF THE ASSETS OF EST, INC. IN PENNSYLVANIA
CHICAGO , Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired the assets of. , d/b/a Coast to Coast Insurance Brokers (CCIB) and d/b/a Sage Risk Management (SRM). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. CCIB and SRM...
Patent Issued for Dynamic system profiling based on data extraction (USPTO 11531765): Allstate Insurance Company
-- From Alexandria, Virginia , NewsRx journalists report that a patent by the inventors Hurwitz, Joshua (. The patent’s assignee for patent number 11531765 is. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Applications and services may collect data, which in some cases may be sensitive information. In some instances, data collection may be utilized to provide certain features and/or functionalities to users. However, in other instances, data may be collected solely to facilitate targeted advertising and other marketing strategies. Furthermore, such collected data may be sold or otherwise provided to other companies. In some instances, there may be a risk of loss of data due to security vulnerabilities in a system.
Patent Issued for Multi-computer system for dynamically detecting and identifying hazards (USPTO 11530925): Allstate Insurance Company
-- Allstate Insurance Company ( Northbrook, Illinois , United States ) has been issued patent number 11530925, according to news reporting originating out of. From the background information supplied by the inventors, news correspondents obtained the following quote: “As wireless communication between various devices becomes increasingly commonplace, this communication may be used to mitigate potential damage to a user. For instance, by communicating the existence of a road hazard, a user may avoid damage to a vehicle, causing an accident, or the like. However, capturing and evaluating data in real-time in order to identify a hazard is difficult in conventional arrangements. Further, identifying users to whom the information should be communicated is often inefficient and ineffective. Accordingly, it would be advantageous to provide a system to detect and identify hazards or obstructions, efficiently identify users and communicate information to the users.”
Vericity Welcomes New Chief Marketing Officer
Balsan Brings Significant Marketing Experience and a of Growing Revenue. (Nasdaq: VERY), a leading provider of technology enabled life insurance products and distribution, is pleased to announce the hiring of. as Executive Vice President (EVP) and Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). This appointment coincides with the upcoming retirement of Vericity’s current...
Guidewire Taps Skopenow to Deliver Faster Claims Investigations at Scale with New Marketplace App
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) and Skopenow today announced that Skopenow’s new Ready for Guidewire validated accelerator is now available to ClaimCenter users in the. , debuting a new solution to the insurance industry that streamlines investigations and combats fraud. Insurance fraud is a massive and growing problem, costing...
W. R. Berkley Corporation to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings on January 26, 2023
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE: WRB) will release its fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings after the market closes on. . A copy of the earnings release will be available on the Company’s website at www.berkley.com. The Company has scheduled its quarterly conference call with analysts...
Oscar Health, Inc. 2022 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings Conference Call
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Oscar Health, Inc. (“Oscar”) (NYSE: OSCR), the first health insurance company built on a full stack technology platform, will release its fourth quarter 2022 and full year 2022 financial results after market close on. Thursday, February 9, 2023. . Management will review these results in a...
ONEOK INC /NEW/ FILES (8-K) Disclosing Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits
Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement. On January 9, 2023 , ONEOK, Inc. ("ONEOK") entered into a Sworn Statement in. Proof of Loss and Full and Final Settlement, Release, and Indemnity Agreement. (the "Settlement Agreement") with. Bison Prairie Assurance, L.L.C. ("Bison"),. certain North American, British, and/or Continental European...
