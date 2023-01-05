ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KCTV 5

KCI beginning to make hires for new food and beverage vendor

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Help is wanted at Kansas City International Airport and the company tasked with running the food and beverage operations at the new terminal is looking for it. Vantage Airport Group is holding its first hiring event Monday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The company...
republic-online.com

PHS grad dies in frigid Colorado weather

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Katelin Anderson, who graduated from Paola High School in 2017, was one of four people who died in Colorado Springs, Colo., as a result of an arctic blast that hit the area shortly before Christmas. Anderson’s body was found in the parking lot of an...
excelsiorcitizen.com

Dreaming of Spring? KC Seed Exchange Set for January 28th

Start your planning for spring planting by attending a free Seed Exchange from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28 at the Anita B. Gorman Discovery Center in Kansas City 4750 Troost Ave., Kansas City, Missouri (click the link for a map). Bring individually labeled envelopes to trade with other gardeners. You may share seeds, bulbs, tubers, essential oils, tinctures, dried herbs, dried veggies, eggs, baked goods, ferments, starters, samples of products you produce, or anything garden related. Please do not bring anything that spreads aggressively or is invasive. Visit www.seedsavers-kc.org for additional information. This program is for all ages and registration is not required.
kcur.org

This 11-year-old Kansas kid’s lemonade sells out in hours at Hy-Vee

The all-natural, fresh-squeezed lemonade made by 11-year-old Tre Glasper and his family in a Manhattan, Kansas, commercial kitchen is making its way to Kansas City thanks to a tart partnership with one of the Midwest’s leading grocery chains. Tre typically sells about 100 bottles of Tre’s Squeeze — an...
bvtigernews.com

The Tacos Just Got Closer

Overland Park is filled with many places for people to explore. With the expansion of Blue Hawk, more people are getting out and socializing. The closest Taco Bell to Blue Valley High is on 151st street; however, a new Taco Bell will be opening on 159th and Metcalf. There will also be a Scooter’s Coffee being built next to this Taco Bell.
KCTV 5

Jackson County, Missouri, proposes marijuana sales tax

Firefighters in Raytown were battling a blaze at an apartment complex for seniors on Monday afternoon. Sadly, one person has died. A historic Overland Park, Kansas, church could be transforming into a boutique hotel. Senior living community in KCK impacted by bedbugs. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Victory Hills Senior...
