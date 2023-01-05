Read full article on original website
Snow Creek open for tubing while waiting for ski season to arrive
Snow Creek in Weston plans to open for tubing, until its manmade snow melts, but waits for colder weather before opening for ski, snowboarding.
KCI Airport notifies volunteers chosen to test new terminal
Kansas City International Airport is emailing volunteers chosen to help test the new terminal on February 14, before opening to the public.
Rising egg prices driving small Kansas City area business to social media
There have been roughly a dozen confirmed Avian flu cases on each side of the state line with the most recent confirmations coming in both states last week.
KCTV 5
KCI beginning to make hires for new food and beverage vendor
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Help is wanted at Kansas City International Airport and the company tasked with running the food and beverage operations at the new terminal is looking for it. Vantage Airport Group is holding its first hiring event Monday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The company...
Food Network Says This is the Most Awesome BBQ Joint in Missouri
Everyone has a food opinion they feel strongly about. However, I tend to pay special attention when an entire network dedicated to food declares they know which BBQ joint in Missouri is the most awesome of them all and that's what just happened. Food Network just landed their "Best Barbeque...
KSHB 41 Action News
Kansas City Aviation Department hosting 1st of 4 job fairs Monday
The Kansas City Aviation Department is hosting a job fair Monday. It is one of four jobs the department will be hosting in the leadup to the new terminal opening in March.
republic-online.com
PHS grad dies in frigid Colorado weather
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Katelin Anderson, who graduated from Paola High School in 2017, was one of four people who died in Colorado Springs, Colo., as a result of an arctic blast that hit the area shortly before Christmas. Anderson’s body was found in the parking lot of an...
“Most Haunted Road In Kansas”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re Alone
Kansas is a state with a rich history and a colorful past. It's no surprise that some of its roads are rumored to be haunted by ghosts and other supernatural entities. In this article, we'll take a look at the five most haunted roads in Kansas.
New Kansas City BBQ store promises to turn anyone into a pitmaster
A Kansas City barbecue store called Proud Souls opens in the Northland, promising to help turn anyone into a pitmaster with classes, supplies.
KCTV 5
$160M green-space plan above I-670 gets another $30M, still several years away
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Millions of state dollars are being used toward a new look above I-670 in downtown Kansas City, but it will be several years and many millions of dollars before the green-space project is complete. Millions more from the feds, state, and public-private entities are still...
excelsiorcitizen.com
Dreaming of Spring? KC Seed Exchange Set for January 28th
Start your planning for spring planting by attending a free Seed Exchange from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28 at the Anita B. Gorman Discovery Center in Kansas City 4750 Troost Ave., Kansas City, Missouri (click the link for a map). Bring individually labeled envelopes to trade with other gardeners. You may share seeds, bulbs, tubers, essential oils, tinctures, dried herbs, dried veggies, eggs, baked goods, ferments, starters, samples of products you produce, or anything garden related. Please do not bring anything that spreads aggressively or is invasive. Visit www.seedsavers-kc.org for additional information. This program is for all ages and registration is not required.
kcur.org
This 11-year-old Kansas kid’s lemonade sells out in hours at Hy-Vee
The all-natural, fresh-squeezed lemonade made by 11-year-old Tre Glasper and his family in a Manhattan, Kansas, commercial kitchen is making its way to Kansas City thanks to a tart partnership with one of the Midwest’s leading grocery chains. Tre typically sells about 100 bottles of Tre’s Squeeze — an...
What diners need to know about Kansas City Restaurant Week 2023
It's that time of year. Kansas City Restaurant Week is back once again for 10 days of dining deals.
Historic Sauer Castle in Kansas City, Kansas, set to be part of tax sale
Sauer Castle is schedule to be part of a tax sale meant to pay the owner’s unpaid taxes — unless he arranges another method to avoid losing it.
KCTV 5
KCK senior living facility declared ‘uninhabitable’ due to bed bug infestation
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Victory Hills Senior Living Community is condemned. The apartment complex is dealing with an infestation of bedbugs. County code enforcers declared the building “unfit for human habitation.” The bright pink notice was posted on the front window of the building on 70th Street.
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Kansas City
Kansas City might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Kansas City.
bvtigernews.com
The Tacos Just Got Closer
Overland Park is filled with many places for people to explore. With the expansion of Blue Hawk, more people are getting out and socializing. The closest Taco Bell to Blue Valley High is on 151st street; however, a new Taco Bell will be opening on 159th and Metcalf. There will also be a Scooter’s Coffee being built next to this Taco Bell.
KCTV 5
Jackson County, Missouri, proposes marijuana sales tax
Firefighters in Raytown were battling a blaze at an apartment complex for seniors on Monday afternoon. Sadly, one person has died. A historic Overland Park, Kansas, church could be transforming into a boutique hotel. Senior living community in KCK impacted by bedbugs. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Victory Hills Senior...
KCTV 5
Kansas City leaders discuss possible marijuana sales tax, as weed goes legal next month
A historic Overland Park, Kansas, church could be transforming into a boutique hotel. Victory Hills Senior Living Community is condemned. The apartment complex is dealing with an infestation of bedbugs. 1 killed in fire in Raytown, dozens displaced. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. Firefighters in Raytown were battling a blaze...
Why hasn’t Truman Sports Complex seen redevelopment? KC builders tried
Some have asked why the Kansas City Royals' presence at Truman Sports Complex, alongside the Kansas City Chiefs, hasn't spurred redevelopment.
