Start your planning for spring planting by attending a free Seed Exchange from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28 at the Anita B. Gorman Discovery Center in Kansas City 4750 Troost Ave., Kansas City, Missouri (click the link for a map). Bring individually labeled envelopes to trade with other gardeners. You may share seeds, bulbs, tubers, essential oils, tinctures, dried herbs, dried veggies, eggs, baked goods, ferments, starters, samples of products you produce, or anything garden related. Please do not bring anything that spreads aggressively or is invasive. Visit www.seedsavers-kc.org for additional information. This program is for all ages and registration is not required.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO