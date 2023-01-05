ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technical Constraints and Fraud Costs Are Crimping FinTech Money Mobility

Money mobility ended 2022 as a serious problem for FinTechs and enters 2023 needing attention. The FinTech Fraud Ripple Effect, a PYMNTS and Ingo Money collaboration, found that the average FinTech firm in the U.S. loses 1.7% of its total revenue to fraud each year, averaging $51 million in losses per firm. For many, this is an issue of not having the requisite tech.
13% of Main Street SMBs Won’t Invest in Digital Innovations

Despite macro headwinds, a small percentage of SMBs don’t plan to use tech to improve margins. As detailed in the report “Main Street Health, Q4 2022: SMBs Brace for a Recession,” we found that inflation and the threat of recession are real headwinds to growth and give rise to uncertainty about what comes next.
For CFOs, Finding and Leveraging Affinities Help Finance Teams Drive Growth

In many ways, CFOs need to view their company’s operations as a forest rather than individual, departmental trees. This, as companies increasingly look to centralize decision-making processes and streamline their operations in order to provide greater actionable transparency over working capital requirements and other recession-ready needs. By taking a...
CFOs Grow Profits, Cut Costs with Three F’s of Automation

New automated tools involving factories, fulfillment and financials are set to accelerate growth this year. This is as CFOs face ongoing inflationary pressures and high labor costs, and companies are increasingly looking to modernize their back-end operations and repurpose capital spending toward internal and customer-facing initiatives that help control costs and drive sustainable efficiency.
