Read full article on original website
Related
The Eight Trends That Will Shape Payments, Retail, and the Digital Economy in 2023
The holiday ornaments have been put away, the resolutions have been made, the new year well wishes have been given. That means it’s time for predictions about the year to come. This year, I’m going to share eight trends that provide business leaders and innovators across payments with a...
Technical Constraints and Fraud Costs Are Crimping FinTech Money Mobility
Money mobility ended 2022 as a serious problem for FinTechs and enters 2023 needing attention. The FinTech Fraud Ripple Effect, a PYMNTS and Ingo Money collaboration, found that the average FinTech firm in the U.S. loses 1.7% of its total revenue to fraud each year, averaging $51 million in losses per firm. For many, this is an issue of not having the requisite tech.
13% of Main Street SMBs Won’t Invest in Digital Innovations
Despite macro headwinds, a small percentage of SMBs don’t plan to use tech to improve margins. As detailed in the report “Main Street Health, Q4 2022: SMBs Brace for a Recession,” we found that inflation and the threat of recession are real headwinds to growth and give rise to uncertainty about what comes next.
For CFOs, Finding and Leveraging Affinities Help Finance Teams Drive Growth
In many ways, CFOs need to view their company’s operations as a forest rather than individual, departmental trees. This, as companies increasingly look to centralize decision-making processes and streamline their operations in order to provide greater actionable transparency over working capital requirements and other recession-ready needs. By taking a...
CFOs Grow Profits, Cut Costs with Three F’s of Automation
New automated tools involving factories, fulfillment and financials are set to accelerate growth this year. This is as CFOs face ongoing inflationary pressures and high labor costs, and companies are increasingly looking to modernize their back-end operations and repurpose capital spending toward internal and customer-facing initiatives that help control costs and drive sustainable efficiency.
PYMNTS
Boston, MA
18K+
Followers
28K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.https://www.pymnts.com
Comments / 0