Citizen Issue Reported: Trash/Debris on Public Property – Sun, 08 Jan 2023 19:44:33 -0500
Wake Forest Issue Reported on Sun, 08 Jan 2023 19:44:33 -0500: Trash/Debris on Public Property at Address: 600 Rookwood Ct Wake Forest, North Carolina, 27587. This broken speedbump and cones has beent there for quite a few weeks. Would like to see it removed if possible please. For more information...
Citizen Issue Reported: Traffic Control Issues – Sat, 07 Jan 2023 23:54:58 -0500
Wake Forest Issue Reported on Sat, 07 Jan 2023 23:54:58 -0500: Traffic Control Issues at Address: 210-228 Tillamook Dr Wake Forest, NC, 27587, USA. Cars are traveling at a high rate of speed through the neighborhood and running stops signs. For more information or to add or update information, click...
