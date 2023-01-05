BUFFALO, NY – After seeing their four-game win streak come to an end at the buzzer on Wednesday, the University at Buffalo women's basketball team looks to bounce back and pick up their first Mid-American Conference win as they welcome Central Michigan to Alumni Arena on Saturday at 2:30pm. It is the second game of a doubleheader with the UB men who host Northern Illinois at 12pm.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO