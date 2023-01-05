ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

ubbulls.com

Bulls Earn First MAC Win, Defeat Central Michigan 70-63 on Saturday

BUFFALO, NY – The University at Buffalo women's basketball team (6-5, 1-1 MAC) dominated defensively for three quarters and withstood a second half run by the visitors to pick up their first Mid-American Conference win, defeating Central Michigan 70-63 on Saturday afternoon at Alumni Arena. Three Bulls scored in...
BUFFALO, NY
ubbulls.com

Bulls Welcome Central Michigan to Alumni Arena on Saturday

BUFFALO, NY – After seeing their four-game win streak come to an end at the buzzer on Wednesday, the University at Buffalo women's basketball team looks to bounce back and pick up their first Mid-American Conference win as they welcome Central Michigan to Alumni Arena on Saturday at 2:30pm. It is the second game of a doubleheader with the UB men who host Northern Illinois at 12pm.
BUFFALO, NY
ubbulls.com

Bulls Welcome NIU to Alumni Arena for Saturday MACtion

BUFFALO, N.Y. – The University at Buffalo men's basketball team (7-7, 1-0 MAC) will battle the Northern Illinois Huskies (4-10, 0-1 MAC) on Saturday afternoon at Alumni Arena. The game will tip-off at noon on ESPN+ with the women's team playing Central Michigan at 2:30 p.m. The Bulls are...
BUFFALO, NY

