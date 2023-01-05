Chick-fil-A Releases Statement On Suspicious Mobile App Activity

Photo: Getty Images

A handful of Chick-fil-A customers have recently reported fraudulent activity on their Chick-fil-A One accounts. According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution , the Georgia-based fast food chain released a statement regarding the unusual activity to ensure that the issues were not internal.

Chick-fil-A News took to Twitter to share a the official statement from Chick-fil-A Inc. encompassing the suspicious activity.

"Chick-fil-A is aware of suspicious activity on some of our customers' Chick-fil-A One accounts. While we are still investigating what happened and how certain customers became subject to this fraudulent activity, this is not due to a compromise of Chick-fil-A Inc.'s internal systems. Chick-fil-A is committed to protecting our customers data and we are working quickly to resolve the issue. Please reach out to Chick-fil-A CARES online or by calling 1-866-232-2040," the statement read.

Those concerned about suspicious activity on their Chick-fil-A One accounts should visit chick-fil-a.com/customer-support for assistance. The website detailed the best way to avoid running into issues with the mobile app such as changing the password on your account, and removing previously stored payment methods. Once the customer is sure that their account is secure with a new password, it is ok to re-add the credit card information to the account.