It was not a very happy New Year for these drug traffickers who were arrested after calling 911 on themselves. On Friday 30th in Hartley, a small town northwest of Amarillo, the Hartley Sheriff's department received a call from an individual reporting that they were being followed. The caller was instructed by the dispatcher to make a stop at a gas station in Hartley to meet with the sheriff's deputies.

AMARILLO, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO