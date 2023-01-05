Read full article on original website
canyonnews.com
Obit: Linda Kay Pratt
Beef business pioneer, entrepreneur, and museum owner, Linda Kay Pratt, 79, of rural Canyon, Texas passed away Sunday, January 1, 2023. A memorial service was held Friday, January 6 at 2:00 pm at Crossroads Country Church with Pastor Bob Miller officiating. Graveside services and burial will be Sunday, January 8 at 11:00 am at Pappin Cemetery in rural Osage County near Pawhuska, Oklahoma. The family received friends for visitation Thursday, January 5 from 5:00-7:00 pm at the Brooks Funeral Home Chapel in Canyon. The family also had a visitation Saturday, January 7 at Kendrick McCartney Johnson Funeral Home from 5:00 – 7:00 pm in Pawhuska, Oklahoma. Arrangements are by Brooks Funeral Directors.
1 dead after Friday shooting in Tulia
TULIA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Tulia Police Department released information regarding a shooting that left one person dead on Friday. According to a TPD Facebook post, at around 2:45 p.m. on Jan. 6 the department received a call that a person had been shot. Officials said officers arrived on the scene and attempted […]
kgncnewsnow.com
Dumas Man Dead From Semi Crash
Photo Courtesy of Randall County Sheriff's Office. A Dumas man is dead following a two semi-truck crash on Wednesday, January 4th. DPS says at 12:40 p.m., a Cub Cadet semi was going eastbound on FM 297 and another semi was going southbound on U.S. 287. The driver of the Cub...
After a Short Run Amarillo Business is Up For Sale Again
Things come and go pretty fast in this town. Stealing from Ferris Bueller's if you don't stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it. That is so true about businesses here in Amarillo too. Whether it is a place you like to shop, a restaurant you...
newstalk940.com
Drug Traffickers High on Meth Call 911 On Themselves In Town Near Amarillo
It was not a very happy New Year for these drug traffickers who were arrested after calling 911 on themselves. On Friday 30th in Hartley, a small town northwest of Amarillo, the Hartley Sheriff's department received a call from an individual reporting that they were being followed. The caller was instructed by the dispatcher to make a stop at a gas station in Hartley to meet with the sheriff's deputies.
