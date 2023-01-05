It’s way too early and lots can change, but here’s an early look at which players will be first off the board in 2023 fantasy drafts. The 2022 fantasy football season is officially in the rearview mirror, and what a wild ride it’s been. We saw the utter collapse of the quarterback position, as the likes of Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson and Matthew Stafford (to name a few) saw their numbers decline. Overall, just four signal-callers averaged more than 20 fantasy points this season. That’s down from the nine who hit that mark last year.

1 DAY AGO