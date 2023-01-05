Read full article on original website
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Packers’ Quay Walker Explains Actions in Tunnel After Ejection
The Green Bay linebacker was seen crying when walking back to the locker room after he was ejected.
Allen, Bills React to Emotional Win In Wake of Hamlin Injury
Buffalo dispatched New England 35–23 after running back the opening kickoff for a touchdown. On the heels of one of the most emotional weeks in NFL history, the Bills responded with an equally emotional win. Buffalo topped the Patriots 35–23 while keeping the health of their teammate, safety Damar...
Raiders’ Jacobs to Play vs. Chiefs After Father’s Surgery
The NFL’s league-leading rusher spent the week away from the team after his father had a serious health scare. Raiders running back Josh Jacobs, the NFL’s leading rusher through 17 weeks, will suit up and play against the Chiefs on Saturday after spending several days this week in Tulsa with his father Marty, who underwent heart surgery on Wednesday, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.
Chad Johnson Calls for Bengals ‘Coin Toss’ Touchdown Celebrations
Ochocinco knows a thing or two about celebrations. The Bengals are playing under strange circumstances Sunday vs. the Ravens thanks to the NFL’s modified playoff rules. A win would lock them into hosting a playoff game, but a loss brings into play a coin flip between Baltimore and Cincinnati to decide who hosts a game.
Report: Jackson Has ‘Strong Chance’ to Play in Wild-Card Round
The quarterback has not played in a game since early December because of a knee injury. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has “a strong chance” to play in Baltimore’s wild-card game next weekend despite having missed five games to end the season, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. Jackson...
ESPN’s Louis Riddick Reacts to Ejection by Packers’ Quay Walker
The linebacker’s action came days after a trainer performed life-saving CPR on Bills safety Damar Hamlin. NFL fans were shocked to see Packers linebacker Quay Walker shove a Lions athletic trainer during Sunday night’s 20–16 Detroit win, especially in the aftermath of the frightening injury to Bills safety Damar Hamlin last week.
NFL Official Explains Changing Playoff Rules After Canceled Game
The decision confused those who thought the league already had clear guidelines in place. The NFL owners passed a resolution to change the AFC playoff rules on Friday after the league officially declared the Bills-Bengals Week 17 game a no contest in the wake of the medical emergency suffered by Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin. Though the league did its best to accommodate rather unique and sensitive circumstances, some have found themselves confounded by the decision to bypass already agreed upon rules for a new system.
MMQB Awards the Best NFL Week 18 Performances: Nyheim Hines is Sunday’s Star
The Bills’ returner takes two kickoffs back for touchdowns, including the opening play of the game. Plus, Mike Tomlin still hasn’t had a losing season in 16 years for the Steelers. Week 18 on the NFL schedule is in the books and the best performances deserve to be...
Hamlin, still critical, continues recovery, tweets thanks
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Doctors described Damar Hamlin’s neurological function as “excellent” Saturday, as the Buffalo Bills safety continued making progress in his recovery after having to be resuscitated on the field in a game at Cincinnati on Monday. In providing their daily update on...
Seahawks top Rams 19-16 in OT, in playoffs after Lions win
SEATTLE (AP) — Within minutes of the Seattle Seahawks winning to maintain their playoff hopes, the video boards inside Lumen Field flashed a message:. For the Seahawks, that became “thank you Lions” several hours later after Detroit helped send Seattle back to the postseason. Seattle will be...
After a Week of Prayer, Bills’ Return to the Field Defied Belief
How a priest who deals in moments bordering on the miraculous tries to explain what is happening to Damar Hamlin and what happened Sunday: ‘You can’t make this stuff up.’. On Wednesday, at a school mass for the students of St. Mark in Buffalo, Father Dave Richards prepared...
Packers’ Quay Walker apologizes for shoving Lions physician
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker apologized after the second ejection of his rookie season and said he has spoken directly to the Detroit Lions physician he shoved during the fourth quarter of Sunday night’s game. Walker issued an apology via Twitter and...
Tua Tagovailoa Not Cleared For Practice Ahead of Playoff Game
The Dolphins are still awaiting word on their starting quarterback’s availability for this weekend’s wild-card game in Buffalo. Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has still not yet been cleared for football activity with Miami’s wild-card round playoff game against the Bills looming, coach Mike McDaniel said Monday. Tagovailoa,...
Report: Texans to Interview Four NFL Assistants for Coaching Job
Houston sacked coach Lovie Smith on Sunday after going 3-13-1 in the 2022 season. The Texans are kicking their coaching search into high gear as they seek a replacement for the recently fired Lovie Smith. Houston has requested permission to interview four different assistants around the league for its head...
FiveThirtyEight Releases Final AFC Playoff Spot Odds
The Patriots, Dolphins and Steelers are all jockeying for the final playoff spot in the AFC in Week 18. View the original article to see embedded media. With the final AFC playoff spot up for grabs in Week 18, FiveThirtyEight has released its final playoff odds for the Dolphins, Patriots and Steelers entering the final weekend of the regular season.
Packers' Matt LaFleur Sounds Off On Quay Walker
Packers head coach Matt LaFleur was none too happy with the conduct of his rookie linebacker in Sunday's loss to Detroit. The Packers had a chance to clinch the final spot in the NFC playoffs, but fell short, losing 20-16 to NFC North rival Detroit Sunday at Lambeau Field. The loss was bad enough, but the manner in which they took that loss will be remembered for a long time.
Top 50 Fantasy Football Players for 2023
It’s way too early and lots can change, but here’s an early look at which players will be first off the board in 2023 fantasy drafts. The 2022 fantasy football season is officially in the rearview mirror, and what a wild ride it’s been. We saw the utter collapse of the quarterback position, as the likes of Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson and Matthew Stafford (to name a few) saw their numbers decline. Overall, just four signal-callers averaged more than 20 fantasy points this season. That’s down from the nine who hit that mark last year.
