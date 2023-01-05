ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

astaga.com

Cardano (ADA) and Solana (SOL) Lead Altcoin Rally With 20% Gains Each

The broader cryptocurrency market gave a contemporary pump over the weekend with altcoins taking the lead. On Sunday, January 8, Cardano (ADA) and Solana (SOL) led the altcoin market rally with 20% good points every. As of press time, Cardano (ADA) value is up 19.80% and is presently buying and...
astaga.com

Bitcoin Exchange Deposit Transfers At 4-Year Low, Bottom?

On-chain knowledge exhibits the Bitcoin change depositing transactions at the moment are at a 4-year low, indicating that the underside could also be right here. Bitcoin 30-Day MA Change Depositing Transactions Have Declined. As identified by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the metric’s present ranges are the identical as...
TheStreet

Elon Musk Sends Subtle Message to Disenchanted Tesla Shareholders

Elon Musk is used to facing critics, haters and detractors. He even likes these battles very much. Sometimes he even tends to provoke his supposed enemies. The Techno King, as he's known at Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report, likes to turn his opponents' attacks into counterattacks. The serial entrepreneur is never as lethal as when he is on defense.
TheStreet

Tesla Stock Stages Reversal Off 52-Week Low. Now Check the Chart.

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report stock hit a 52-week low early on Friday and it was hard to imagine that investor sentiment could get much worse. The stock market was mixed on Jan. 6 following a jobs report that was stronger than expected but also had lower-than-expected wage growth.
TheStreet

Big Tesla Shareholder Mounts a Rebellion Against Elon Musk

Elon Musk is under siege. The billionaire entrepreneur has been the object of public attacks for several weeks now by some of Tesla's major and most vocal retail shareholders. The more the stock of the manufacturer of electric vehicles tumbles, the more the attacks of these individual shareholders redouble and become violent.
astaga.com

Top Reasons Why The Crypto Market Is Rising Today

The crypto market witnessed a major upside momentum on Monday, beginning the week on a constructive observe. The worldwide crypto market cap elevated by over 3%, supported by a 100% soar within the buying and selling quantity. Merchants anticipated a rebound within the coming weeks, however Bitcoin and Ethereum lastly jumped over $17,000 and $1,300. Listed below are the highest causes supporting the crypto market rebound.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

World shares up, extending Wall St gains as US wages slow

BANGKOK — (AP) — World shares were mostly higher Monday following last week's rally on Wall Street, where investors bet that slow U.S. wage gains may augur a cooling of the inflation that has led the Federal Reserve to hike interest rates. In Europe, Germany's DAX gained 0.3%...
astaga.com

All 5 Trillion BONK Burned By Developers, Signals Upcoming Solana Price Rally?

The crew behind the Solana-based meme coin Bonk Inu (BONK) burned 5 trillion tokens on Friday. This represents all BONK tokens that had been allotted to the Bonk Inu crew. Can the transfer restarts the BONK rally seen in the previous couple of days and can Solana worth rebound to check the $15 resistance degree?
astaga.com

5 Reasons Why NFTs Sales Were Successful Last Year

The general public is changing into extra conscious of NFTs within the fashionable period. For the crypto market, final 12 months was one of many worst. Regardless of that, NFTs gross sales had been nonetheless growing every single day. The information signifies {that a} brisk begin to the NFTs market in 2022 boosted the year-end complete and helped make up for the a number of weaker months that adopted.
astaga.com

Number Of Bitcoin Addresses Holding Over 10+ BTC Reaches Two-Year High

Bitcoin addresses over the past couple of months have been fluctuating between accumulation and dumping. However one essential reality is that there was constant development in 2023 regardless of the market being lower than every week into the brand new yr. The essential cohort right here is bitcoin addresses which can be holding greater than 10 BTC on their balances.
astaga.com

Bitcoin Price Breaks Key Barrier And Aims Fresh Rally To $18K

Bitcoin value gained tempo and cleared the $17,000 resistance. BTC is displaying optimistic indicators and may rise in the direction of the $18,000 resistance. Bitcoin began a recent enhance above the $16,800 and $17,000 resistance ranges. The worth is buying and selling above $16,800 and the 100 hourly easy transferring...
astaga.com

Is Huobi safe? Why customers should be withdrawing funds

Crypto alternate Huobi is reportedly shedding 20% of its workforce and has requested staff take their salaries in stablecoins. Inner communication has reportedly been suspended with the intention to quell discontent. Clients are pulling their funds from the alternate, whereas quantity is down 23%. Its native token has fallen 10%....
Sportico

Collectable Flips Institutional Trading Idea Into Card Auction Service

Collectable, a sports and memorabilia platform, will soon roll out a new form of auction borrowed from the institutional trading market. The advantages, it says, will be price discovery without an obligation to sell for asset holders, while buyers should see less common items. The system, called Bids Wanted in Competition (BWIC), is taken from the capital markets, where banks and other holders of bonds, currencies and securities use a broker as an intermediary to solicit bids on assets that may be too large to sell in the open market or that they want to shield from certain competitors. “It’s another opportunity...
astaga.com

Near Protocol adds 20% in a week. What price action says about the token

Close to token has recovered by nearly 20% in per week. The cryptocurrency noticed elevated volumes on the $1.25 backside after a disastrous 2022. NEAR face bears on the descending trendline and will right downwards. Close to Protocol (NEAR/USD) ended 2022 on a low word. At simply $1.26 on December...

