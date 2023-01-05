Collectable, a sports and memorabilia platform, will soon roll out a new form of auction borrowed from the institutional trading market. The advantages, it says, will be price discovery without an obligation to sell for asset holders, while buyers should see less common items. The system, called Bids Wanted in Competition (BWIC), is taken from the capital markets, where banks and other holders of bonds, currencies and securities use a broker as an intermediary to solicit bids on assets that may be too large to sell in the open market or that they want to shield from certain competitors. “It’s another opportunity...

