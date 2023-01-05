Read full article on original website
As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.GodwinCincinnati, OH
Major difference between a cardiac arrest and a heart attackMargaret MinnicksCincinnati, OH
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals GameLarry LeaseCincinnati, OH
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Packers’ Quay Walker Explains Actions in Tunnel After Ejection
The Green Bay linebacker was seen crying when walking back to the locker room after he was ejected.
Bills Beat Patriots in Emotional Homecoming After Hamlin Injury
After an emotionally draining week, it was a day Buffalo fans won’t forget for quite some time. After a week that probably felt longer than most, the Bills returned to their home field on Sunday and delivered a fitting performance to honor their teammate. With news of Damar Hamlin’s...
Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins Won’t Play vs. Bengals on Sunday, per Report
The third-year player came back from a torn ACL at midseason. View the original article to see embedded media. Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins will not play on Sunday in preparation for next week’s wild-card playoff game, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. Dobbins returned in the middle of the...
Bengals’ Joe Mixon Trolls NFL With Coin Flip TD Celebration
The Cincinnati running back took the advice of Chad Johnson and made his feelings on the rule changes crystal clear. View the original article to see embedded media. Much has been made about the possible coin toss between the Bengals and the Ravens after the NFL’s owners passed a resolution in the wake of Damar Hamlin’s medical emergency that could see Cincinnati’s and Baltimore’s chances of hosting a home playoff game reduced to a 50–50 split.
Bucs’ Tom Brady Suffers First Losing Season as Starting NFL QB
One of the 45-year-old’s most impressive streaks came to an end Sunday in Atlanta. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady saw one of his most impressive streaks as an NFL quarterback come to an end with a loss to the Falcons on Sunday. For the first time in his 23-year professional career, the seven-time Super Bowl champion finished a regular season with a losing record.
SI:AM | The Bills Rally Around Damar Hamlin in an Emotional Win
You couldn’t have scripted a better return to the field for the Bills. Good morning, I’m Dan Gartland. I still can’t believe what Nyheim Hines did yesterday. If you're reading this on SI.com, you can sign up to get this free newsletter in your inbox each weekday at SI.com/newsletters.
Tom Brady Breaks NFL Single-Season Completions Record
The Buccaneers quarterback broke his own record set last season. Tom Brady broke his own NFL record for most completions in a season on Sunday when he eclipsed his previous mark of 485 from 2021. In the first year of 17-game regular season, Brady completed 485 passes, and he now...
Houston Texans fire coach Lovie Smith after just one season
HOUSTON (AP) — Lovie Smith was fired as coach of the Houston Texans on Sunday night after just one season in which the team went 3-13-1. It’s the second straight season in which the Texans have fired a coach after just one year. They parted ways with David Culley last January after he went 4-13 in his only season.
Falcons Defensive Coordinator Dean Pees Announces Retirement
The 73-year-old won two Super Bowl titles, one with the Patriots and one with the Ravens. After 50 years working as a football coach, Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees announced his retirement Monday. During that span, 12 past and present defensive coordinators worked under Pees in the NFL, plus eight...
Baker Mayfield Addresses Career Future Ahead of Free Agency
The quarterback will hit the open market in the 2023 offseason. After being released by the Panthers, Baker Mayfield finished the season on a solid note with the Rams. The quarterback went 2-3 for Los Angeles and seemed to rebuild some of his market value ahead of free agency this offseason.
Lions Troll Packers With Video of Aaron Rodgers Bulletin Board Material
Detroit’s social media team kept receipts this season. The Lions kept receipts this season. After Detroit beat the Packers 20–16 on Sunday night to officially eliminate their NFC North rivals from the playoffs, the Lions’ social media team posted a video compilation of comments by Green Bay players, primarily quarterback Aaron Rodgers, expressing confidence that the Packers would beat Detroit.
