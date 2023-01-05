Read full article on original website
On January 5th, 2023 at 12:04 pm, the Haskell County Sheriff’s Office learned of a potential threat made on the USD 374 School District. An ongoing investigation in cooperation with the district was conducted and as result of that investigation an arrest was made. With the assistance of the Finney County Sheriff’s Office, Raquel Castaneda of Sublette, was arrested and charged with felony aggravated criminal threat.
On January 1st, 2023, at 12:14 am, Cecilia M. Mendez and Leslie G. Magallanes both of Liberal, KS, were arrested during a traffic stop on US Highway 144 near mile marker 1 in Haskell County. Mendez was charged with driving under the influence, transporting an open container, expired registration and driving without a valid license. Magallanes was also charged with driving under the influence, transporting an open container, driving while suspended and no registration.
COPELAND, Kan. (WIBW) - A Western Kansas woman was pronounced dead by hospital staff after a crash with a semi-truck on a state highway over the weekend. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 8:45 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, emergency crews were called to the area of the U.S. Highway 56 and Kansas Highway 144 junction northeast of Copeland with reports of a serious collision.
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A crash in Gray County has claimed the life of a Copeland, Kansas, woman. The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) Crash Log says Roxie Tucker, 70, was stopped at the southbound stop sign on Kansas Highway 144 and U.S. Highway 56, when she attempted to turn east onto Highway 56.
SUBLETTE, Kansas — Travis Leonard had seen all the signs. Plummeting water levels. Clogged sprayer nozzles. Then as drought parched southwest Kansas this fall, the well next to his farmhouse in Haskell County began pumping up a muck of sand instead of clear water. After more than six decades...
If you live in Kansas and you like going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
