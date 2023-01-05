ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canyon, TX

96.9 KISS FM

Can We Talk About The “Modernization” Of Amarillo

So a post came up on Facebook by a local user that asked this question. Amarillo's trying to modernize, make itself new, and overall appeal to newer generations. Once you look through the comments and see the opinions of others though, you start to get a more nuanced idea from others.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

AISD statement concerning fight at basketball game

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Independent School District have released a statement concerning the fight that happened during a basketball game at Tascosa High School on Friday. Brad Thiessen, the AISD Athletic Director, said that coaches and administrators quickly intervened and stopped the fight. The district said it acted quickly to discipline […]
AMARILLO, TX
rrobserver.com

Runners shoot down the Bombers of Amarillo, 11-8

Nate was late. New Mexico Runners goalkeeper Nate Yeager, right, a member of the Rio Rancho High School Class of 2016, was late diving to stop this first-quarter Amarillo goal Saturday afternoon at the Rio Rancho Events Center. (Herron photo) Mehrshad Ahmadi scored four times in a span of less...
RIO RANCHO, NM
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Local doctor hosts Christmas After Christmas event

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the office of Dr. Rouzbeh Kordestandi, a local plastic surgeon, recently hosted his annual Christmas After Christmas event, giving local children and families from the Greater Amarillo Foster Parent Association, the chance to pick up new shoes. The event occurred in late December at the Amarillo Shoe Carnival location, […]
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

1 teen dead, 3 teens injured after crash in Swisher County

SWISHER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - DPS are investigating a crash resulting one teen dead and three teens injured in Swisher County. According to DPS, on Sunday, Jan. 8, at around 4 a.m., a Chrysler was traveling westbound on SH 86 when it veered off the roadway into the north ditch and hit a concrete culvert, causing it to vault into the air.
SWISHER COUNTY, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

1 dead after Friday shooting in Tulia

TULIA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Tulia Police Department released information regarding a shooting that left one person dead on Friday. According to a TPD Facebook post, at around 2:45 p.m. on Jan. 6 the department received a call that a person had been shot. Officials said officers arrived on the scene and attempted […]
TULIA, TX
KFDA

VIDEO: 1 man dead after crash in Wheeler County

AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Potter County Sheriff’s Office Battling Scammers

Potter County Sheriff’s Office became aware of a scam attempt on Friday. An Amarillo community member called to ask if a warrant was issued for their arrest. It didn’t take long, however, to gather that a scam attempt was being made after the individual claimed to be Sgt. John Frey, a current employee of the Sheriff’s office, stating the outstanding warrant be paid by cash or gift cards.
POTTER COUNTY, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Canyon Police release more information on recent alleged aggravated assault

Update (2:40 p.m.) Officials with the Canyon Police Department released more information regarding an alleged aggravated assault that occurred at a private residence on Jan. 6. Officials said that the complainant, identified as a 19-year-old man, reported he was threatened by another person with a weapon during an argument. Officials said there were no injuries […]
CANYON, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Dumas Man Dead From Semi Crash

Photo Courtesy of Randall County Sheriff's Office. A Dumas man is dead following a two semi-truck crash on Wednesday, January 4th. DPS says at 12:40 p.m., a Cub Cadet semi was going eastbound on FM 297 and another semi was going southbound on U.S. 287. The driver of the Cub...
DUMAS, TX

