Roof Collapses In Morning Fire at Former Amarillo Apartment Complex
In the early morning of January 9th at around 5:45, Amarillo Fire Department responded to a fire at an abandoned apartment complex on 209 N. Madison Street where homeless people were staying. According to responders on the scene, several homeless individuals had been spotted fleeing the burning building. Firefighters started...
Can We Talk About The “Modernization” Of Amarillo
So a post came up on Facebook by a local user that asked this question. Amarillo's trying to modernize, make itself new, and overall appeal to newer generations. Once you look through the comments and see the opinions of others though, you start to get a more nuanced idea from others.
Sad News Today From Amarillo Zoo. Savannah The Tiger Has Died.
You hate to see it, and it always tugs at your heart. Today in a press release from the City of Amarillo, it was announced that Savannah, the tiger at Amarillo Zoo, has died. Savannah was humanely euthanized on Friday, Jan 6. What Happened To Savannah, The Tiger At Amarillo...
Amarillo, One Of The Most Dangerous Cities In Texas 2023
When it comes to the most dangerous cities in Texas, Amarillo should not be on the list. Unfortunately, Amarillo made a list of the most dangerous cities in Texas. However, the question I must ask is:. WITH WHAT DATA?. Amarillo showed up in the World Population Review Top 10 Most...
How a Split Second in Amarillo Can Cause a Nightmare for Many
All it takes is one split second to change everything. One mistake can cost you everything. It can also cost someone their life. That is what we found out back in August of last year. On August 26, 2022, Lloyd McMaster was doing what he did very often. He was...
New Life for Route 66 Bar and Grill is Great News for Amarillo
Being a restaurant owner is tough. Especially when you are a small and local restaurant. You don't have the corporate backing that helps you make decisions and helps you with money when needed. That being said things happen and it could force you to shut down. That was the case...
AISD statement concerning fight at basketball game
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Independent School District have released a statement concerning the fight that happened during a basketball game at Tascosa High School on Friday. Brad Thiessen, the AISD Athletic Director, said that coaches and administrators quickly intervened and stopped the fight. The district said it acted quickly to discipline […]
Olton’s Rejino Barbeque Is Moving Locations & Expanding
One of West Texas's favorite BBQ joints is officially moving locations. They took to Facebook to confirm the good news. They have been open for four and a half years and can't wait to add to the West Texas area. Rejino made the Top 50 Texas Monthly BBQ joint list...
1 Tulia teen dead, 3 injured after early Sunday crash
TULIA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety released information regarding an early Sunday morning crash near Tulia that resulted in the death of one teen and the injury of three others. According to a news release from the Texas DPS, a 2019 Chrysler 300 was traveling westbound on SH 86, […]
Runners shoot down the Bombers of Amarillo, 11-8
Nate was late. New Mexico Runners goalkeeper Nate Yeager, right, a member of the Rio Rancho High School Class of 2016, was late diving to stop this first-quarter Amarillo goal Saturday afternoon at the Rio Rancho Events Center. (Herron photo) Mehrshad Ahmadi scored four times in a span of less...
Local doctor hosts Christmas After Christmas event
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the office of Dr. Rouzbeh Kordestandi, a local plastic surgeon, recently hosted his annual Christmas After Christmas event, giving local children and families from the Greater Amarillo Foster Parent Association, the chance to pick up new shoes. The event occurred in late December at the Amarillo Shoe Carnival location, […]
Officials release more information on Thursday fire in northeast Amarillo
Update (3:26 p.m.) Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department released more information regarding the Thursday morning fire in the 800 block of South Manhattan St. When units arrived around 9:36 a.m., officials reported smoke and heavy fire from the back of the single-story home, according to a news release from the department. Officials also saw […]
1 dead after Friday shooting in Tulia
TULIA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Tulia Police Department released information regarding a shooting that left one person dead on Friday. According to a TPD Facebook post, at around 2:45 p.m. on Jan. 6 the department received a call that a person had been shot. Officials said officers arrived on the scene and attempted […]
Amarillo Police Department discusses misconceptions of those involved in gun violence
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - We continue our series on gun violence. This time on the topic of misconceptions regarding victims and perpetrators. According to an analysis done on gun violence trends in Amarillo, a majority of gun violence victims in Amarillo are male and are older than the offenders. West...
VIDEO: 1 man dead after crash in Wheeler County
Potter County Sheriff’s Office Battling Scammers
Potter County Sheriff’s Office became aware of a scam attempt on Friday. An Amarillo community member called to ask if a warrant was issued for their arrest. It didn’t take long, however, to gather that a scam attempt was being made after the individual claimed to be Sgt. John Frey, a current employee of the Sheriff’s office, stating the outstanding warrant be paid by cash or gift cards.
Canyon Police release more information on recent alleged aggravated assault
Update (2:40 p.m.) Officials with the Canyon Police Department released more information regarding an alleged aggravated assault that occurred at a private residence on Jan. 6. Officials said that the complainant, identified as a 19-year-old man, reported he was threatened by another person with a weapon during an argument. Officials said there were no injuries […]
Dumas Man Dead From Semi Crash
Photo Courtesy of Randall County Sheriff's Office. A Dumas man is dead following a two semi-truck crash on Wednesday, January 4th. DPS says at 12:40 p.m., a Cub Cadet semi was going eastbound on FM 297 and another semi was going southbound on U.S. 287. The driver of the Cub...
