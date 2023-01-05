Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major discount retail chain opening new location in Florida this monthKristen WaltersHomestead, FL
Gucci Mane Brings the Heat to Miami: Rapper's Epic Concert on January 14thDylan BarketMiami, FL
The Miami Dolphins: From Expansion Team to Super Bowl ChampionsDylan BarketMiami, FL
The Magic of Miami: A Fascinating Look at the History of the Sun and Fun CapitalDylan BarketMiami, FL
Miami man arrested after fatal stabbing at Orange Park hotelZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Related
NBC Miami
Are You Middle Class? A Look at Income Brackets of Major Florida Cities
While some people have varying ideas of what it takes to be considered "middle class," Pew Research Center breaks it down for 20 major U.S. metros. In the South Florida metro of Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach, the low-end middle-class income is $43,000, while the high-end middle-class income is $128,000.
WSVN-TV
Police: Caller in Miami says he shot female, has child
MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating after, they said, a caller in a Miami neighborhood told them he shot a female and has a child. Cellphone video sent in by a 7News viewer showed several City of Miami Police cruisers from an apartment balcony, Saturday night. Police said the incident...
WSVN-TV
BSO searching Lauderhill neighborhood for evidence
LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - An entire section of a neighborhood was blocked off by crime scene tape in Lauderhill. On Monday morning, police gathered around the 1400 block of Northwest 27th Avenue. Several Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies were on the scene combing the area for evidence. Please check WSVN.com...
KINGS POINT DELRAY BEACH: Man Cuts Self Repeatedly
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Palm Beach County Fire Rescue and Delray Beach rescuers responded to the report of a double stabbing in Kings Point mid-day Sunday, but ultimately determined that just one person was wounded. The wounds, according to sources familiar with the […]
Kentucky Horse Racing Manager Arrested In Boynton Beach
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A man who says on social media that he is the “racing manager” for his wife’s stable in Kentucky is now facing DUI and Hit and Run charges in Boynton Beach. David Meah, of Burnt Mill Road in Lexington, […]
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Miramar
Miramar might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Miramar.
wlrn.org
Following resignation, DeSantis slated to get another appointee on Miami-Dade School Board
Gov. Ron DeSantis is slated to get another appointment on the Miami-Dade County School Board, after a member resigned her seat due to a new constitutional amendment that restricts elected officials from also working as lobbyists. Politicians across the state are having to pick between their day job and their...
Uber driver in fiery crash on I-95 in Delray Beach dies
Carlos Molina, a 62-year-old Uber driver injured in a fiery crash on Interstate 95 in October in Delray Beach, died Monday, his family said.
WSVN-TV
Search underway for woman reported missing from Central Broward
NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) — Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a woman who went missing in Central Broward County. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit, 32-year-old Raceil Thomas was last seen near the 2800 block of Northwest Ninth Place in unincorporated Central Broward, at around 11:30 p.m., Saturday.
2 South Florida restaurants ordered shut: Violations include flies landing on bagel prep table, employee touching raw eggs
State inspectors shut down two South Florida restaurants last week. Among the issues cited were live flies seen swarming the kitchen at a Coconut Creek wing joint and landing on a bagel prep table at a Hallandale Beach bakery. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections conducted by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation in Broward and ...
NBC Miami
Woman Shot and Killed Near Park in Allapattah: Miami Police
Miami Police are investigating after a shot and killed near a park in Allapattah early Monday. The shooting happened around 3:15 a.m. in the area of Northwest 17th Avenue and 28th Street, near Juan Pablo Duarte Park. Police said officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert and found the woman suffering...
WPBF News 25
Robbers steal Boca Raton man's $25K watch at gunpoint
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Video above: a look at today's headlines & weather. The Boca Raton Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that took place along the Spanish River on Saturday. Police say around 4 p.m., they responded to an armed robbery at the 2800 block of Spanish...
niceville.com
Florida gang member gets life for murders committed during home invasions
FLORIDA – A member of a Florida gang has been sentenced to life in prison for murders committed during home invasions, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida has announced. Gang member Derrick Slade (aka “D” or “Solja”), 28, has been sentenced to life in...
Florida man cashes out $1M Publix lottery ticket
One lucky Florida man is starting his year off right after claiming a $1 million prize playing the 500X the Cash scratch-off game.
HipHopDX.com
Rob49 Reportedly Among 10 People Shot At French Montana Video Shoot
Miami Gardens, FL - A French Montana and Rob49 music video shoot has reportedly been marred by gunfire, leaving as many as 10 people injured — among them Rob49. According to 7 News Miami, the shooting took place outside The Licking restaurant in Miami Gardens, Florida on Thursday night (January 5) where the two rappers were filming a music video.
Body found in canal near Boca Raton prompts death investigation
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating a body found in a canal near Boca Raton on Saturday.
bocanewsnow.com
PICKLEBALL PANEDOMINUM! Man Sues Valencia Lakes After Alleged Injury
BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A man was disfigured and lost his capacity for his enjoyment of life after falling on gravel on the pickleball courts at Valencia Lakes in Boynton Beach — at least that’s the claim in a lawsuit just filed in Palm Beach County Circuit Court.
Fast-growing grocery store chain opens new location in Florida
An independent grocery store chain that is quickly opening new stores throughout the country recently opened a new location in Florida. Read on the learn more. On Friday, January 13, 2023, the fast-growing independent grocery store chain Plum Market will be hosting a grand opening event for their newest Florida grocery store in Aventura. However, the store recently opened to the public, so customers can stop in and shop now.
southernboating.com
Best Waterfront Dining in Fort Lauderdale
Take the boat to enjoy these restaurants ON THE ICW from Pompano Beach to Hollywood, Florida. Cruising to a waterfront restaurant to admire the scenic beauty while dining is one of the pleasures of having a boat. Along the Intracoastal Waterway (ICW), there are many restaurants that have waterfront access. Here are 13 great places in the Fort Lauderdale area where you can tie up to the dock and step ashore to enjoy a meal and the ambience of the water.
Violent NW Miami-Dade crash, one dead
MIAMI - One person was killed, three others injured, in a violent crash late Wednesday night in northwest Miami-Dade. According to police, a driver heading east on NW 103rd Street and made a left turn at NW 10th Avenue in front of oncoming traffic. The driver and another car collided. The impact caused one of the cars to crash through the fence of a nearby home. One man was killed in the crash and another was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital where he was listed as stable. A juvenile male and female were taken to the Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition, according to police.
Comments / 0