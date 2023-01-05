ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Miami

Are You Middle Class? A Look at Income Brackets of Major Florida Cities

While some people have varying ideas of what it takes to be considered "middle class," Pew Research Center breaks it down for 20 major U.S. metros. In the South Florida metro of Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach, the low-end middle-class income is $43,000, while the high-end middle-class income is $128,000.
TAMPA, FL
WSVN-TV

Police: Caller in Miami says he shot female, has child

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating after, they said, a caller in a Miami neighborhood told them he shot a female and has a child. Cellphone video sent in by a 7News viewer showed several City of Miami Police cruisers from an apartment balcony, Saturday night. Police said the incident...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

BSO searching Lauderhill neighborhood for evidence

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - An entire section of a neighborhood was blocked off by crime scene tape in Lauderhill. On Monday morning, police gathered around the 1400 block of Northwest 27th Avenue. Several Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies were on the scene combing the area for evidence. Please check WSVN.com...
LAUDERHILL, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

KINGS POINT DELRAY BEACH: Man Cuts Self Repeatedly

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Palm Beach County Fire Rescue and Delray Beach rescuers responded to the report of a double stabbing in Kings Point mid-day Sunday, but ultimately determined that just one person was wounded. The wounds, according to sources familiar with the […]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Kentucky Horse Racing Manager Arrested In Boynton Beach

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A man who says on social media that he is the “racing manager” for his wife’s stable in Kentucky is now facing DUI and Hit and Run charges in Boynton Beach. David Meah, of Burnt Mill Road in Lexington, […]
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Search underway for woman reported missing from Central Broward

NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) — Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a woman who went missing in Central Broward County. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit, 32-year-old Raceil Thomas was last seen near the 2800 block of Northwest Ninth Place in unincorporated Central Broward, at around 11:30 p.m., Saturday.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

2 South Florida restaurants ordered shut: Violations include flies landing on bagel prep table, employee touching raw eggs

State inspectors shut down two South Florida restaurants last week. Among the issues cited were live flies seen swarming the kitchen at a Coconut Creek wing joint and landing on a bagel prep table at a Hallandale Beach bakery. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections conducted by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation in Broward and ...
HALLANDALE BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

Woman Shot and Killed Near Park in Allapattah: Miami Police

Miami Police are investigating after a shot and killed near a park in Allapattah early Monday. The shooting happened around 3:15 a.m. in the area of Northwest 17th Avenue and 28th Street, near Juan Pablo Duarte Park. Police said officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert and found the woman suffering...
MIAMI, FL
WPBF News 25

Robbers steal Boca Raton man's $25K watch at gunpoint

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Video above: a look at today's headlines & weather. The Boca Raton Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that took place along the Spanish River on Saturday. Police say around 4 p.m., they responded to an armed robbery at the 2800 block of Spanish...
BOCA RATON, FL
HipHopDX.com

Rob49 Reportedly Among 10 People Shot At French Montana Video Shoot

Miami Gardens, FL - A French Montana and Rob49 music video shoot has reportedly been marred by gunfire, leaving as many as 10 people injured — among them Rob49. According to 7 News Miami, the shooting took place outside The Licking restaurant in Miami Gardens, Florida on Thursday night (January 5) where the two rappers were filming a music video.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
bocanewsnow.com

PICKLEBALL PANEDOMINUM! Man Sues Valencia Lakes After Alleged Injury

BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A man was disfigured and lost his capacity for his enjoyment of life after falling on gravel on the pickleball courts at Valencia Lakes in Boynton Beach — at least that’s the claim in a lawsuit just filed in Palm Beach County Circuit Court.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
Kristen Walters

Fast-growing grocery store chain opens new location in Florida

An independent grocery store chain that is quickly opening new stores throughout the country recently opened a new location in Florida. Read on the learn more. On Friday, January 13, 2023, the fast-growing independent grocery store chain Plum Market will be hosting a grand opening event for their newest Florida grocery store in Aventura. However, the store recently opened to the public, so customers can stop in and shop now.
AVENTURA, FL
southernboating.com

Best Waterfront Dining in Fort Lauderdale

Take the boat to enjoy these restaurants ON THE ICW from Pompano Beach to Hollywood, Florida. Cruising to a waterfront restaurant to admire the scenic beauty while dining is one of the pleasures of having a boat. Along the Intracoastal Waterway (ICW), there are many restaurants that have waterfront access. Here are 13 great places in the Fort Lauderdale area where you can tie up to the dock and step ashore to enjoy a meal and the ambience of the water.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

Violent NW Miami-Dade crash, one dead

MIAMI - One person was killed, three others injured, in a violent crash late Wednesday night in northwest Miami-Dade. According to police, a driver heading east on NW 103rd Street and made a left turn at NW 10th Avenue in front of oncoming traffic. The driver and another car collided. The impact caused one of the cars to crash through the fence of a nearby home. One man was killed in the crash and another was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital where he was listed as stable. A juvenile male and female were taken to the Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition, according to police. 
