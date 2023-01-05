ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

Christmas boom carries Mt. Holly through warm spell

HOLLY, Mich. (WJRT) - A pre-Christmas blizzard aside, it's been a warm winter so far. What does that mean for some of the businesses that rely on the cold and snow?. For the Mt. Holly Ski Area, it means more time running the snow machines. "They're doing a good job....
HOLLY, MI
Former Fire Chief sues City of Flint and Mayor Neeley for $10M

The attorney for former Flint Fire Chief Raymond Barton said they have one mission. "We are on a mission to get Ray Barton justice," said Arnold Reed, Attorney for Ray Barton. Barton alleges he was wrongfully terminated from his job just days after the November 2022 election. In the 15...
FLINT, MI
Powers' Burton heading to Northwood University

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - For the second year in a row, Powers Catholic will be looking for a new football head coach. After spending one season with the program, Drew Burton is headed to Northwood University. Burton will be the offensive line coach and run coordinator for first-year head coach...
MIDLAND, MI
Former Flint fire chief filing lawsuit, alleging wrongful termination

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Former Flint Fire Chief Raymond Barton is filing a lawsuit against the city, claiming he was terminated after he went public about an investigation into a deadly house fire on Pulaski Street. Barton claims his firing in November was due to "his refusal to lie and...
FLINT, MI
Allegedly fraudulent contractor arrested in Northern Michigan

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A contractor accused of defrauding several Mid-Michigan residents over the past two years is in police custody as he faces criminal charges. Law enforcement officers caught up with Jacob McCandlish in Mio and transferred him to the Oakland County Jail over the weekend. He had an outstanding arrest warrant in Oakland County.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Flint firefighters battle massive blaze on city's east side

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint firefighters were on the scene of a massive fire at a vacant lumber yard Saturday night. The bright orange flames could be seen for miles away. Patrons at Timothy's Pub on Robert T. Longway Boulevard first smelled the smoke, then came outside to investigate and saw flames shooting into the night sky.
FLINT, MI
Mother sentenced in son's 2010 death hoping for a second chance

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The mother of a little boy brutally beaten to death by her boyfriend is sharing her story from behind prison walls. Corrine Baker is currently serving a 13 to 30-year sentence for her role in the 2010 death of her son, 4-year-old Dominick Calhoun. The 38-year-old could be released from prison this spring.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
Large amount of drugs and cash seized during Saginaw traffic stop

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - State police stopped a car in Saginaw and seized a large amount of drugs and cash. Troopers pulled over a car for improper turn and lane use near Owen and Rust Streets on Tuesday. Troopers then searched the vehicle and found 389 grams of suspected powder...
SAGINAW, MI

