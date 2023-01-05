Read full article on original website
abc12.com
Dozens of Flint Community Schools students miss class after failing to get vaccines
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A little over 50 Flint Community Schools students have not been able to attend classes after the holiday break. Flint schools say they did not get the vaccines required by the state. Michigan law mandates that students be vaccinated against various illnesses or provide documentation of...
abc12.com
Christmas boom carries Mt. Holly through warm spell
HOLLY, Mich. (WJRT) - A pre-Christmas blizzard aside, it's been a warm winter so far. What does that mean for some of the businesses that rely on the cold and snow?. For the Mt. Holly Ski Area, it means more time running the snow machines. "They're doing a good job....
abc12.com
Former Fire Chief sues City of Flint and Mayor Neeley for $10M
The attorney for former Flint Fire Chief Raymond Barton said they have one mission. "We are on a mission to get Ray Barton justice," said Arnold Reed, Attorney for Ray Barton. Barton alleges he was wrongfully terminated from his job just days after the November 2022 election. In the 15...
abc12.com
Powers' Burton heading to Northwood University
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - For the second year in a row, Powers Catholic will be looking for a new football head coach. After spending one season with the program, Drew Burton is headed to Northwood University. Burton will be the offensive line coach and run coordinator for first-year head coach...
abc12.com
Former Flint fire chief filing lawsuit, alleging wrongful termination
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Former Flint Fire Chief Raymond Barton is filing a lawsuit against the city, claiming he was terminated after he went public about an investigation into a deadly house fire on Pulaski Street. Barton claims his firing in November was due to "his refusal to lie and...
abc12.com
Suspicious vacant hotel fires in Saginaw County have law enforcement concerned
BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Two fires at vacant hotels not far from each other have law enforcement agencies concerned someone might try it again. One was in Buena Vista Township, the other in Bridgeport. Both fires appear to be intentionally set. There were no injuries, but investigators are...
abc12.com
Allegedly fraudulent contractor arrested in Northern Michigan
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A contractor accused of defrauding several Mid-Michigan residents over the past two years is in police custody as he faces criminal charges. Law enforcement officers caught up with Jacob McCandlish in Mio and transferred him to the Oakland County Jail over the weekend. He had an outstanding arrest warrant in Oakland County.
abc12.com
Flint firefighters battle massive blaze on city's east side
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint firefighters were on the scene of a massive fire at a vacant lumber yard Saturday night. The bright orange flames could be seen for miles away. Patrons at Timothy's Pub on Robert T. Longway Boulevard first smelled the smoke, then came outside to investigate and saw flames shooting into the night sky.
abc12.com
Genesee Co. Sheriff asking for help identifying woman connected to larceny
VIENNA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - The Genesee County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to help identify a woman who is wanted in connection with a larceny of a 75-year-old who was shopping at Walmart. The woman can be seen in the video. If you have any information, you are...
abc12.com
Police: Teen driver crossed median of U.S. 127, causing deadly crash
GRATIOT COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Investigators say a teenage driver crossed the median of U.S. 127 in Gratiot County on Sunday afternoon, causing a head-on crash that claimed the life of an Ithaca woman. The Gratiot County Sheriff's Office says a 16-year-old girl from Shepherd was driving north on U.S....
abc12.com
Mother sentenced in son's 2010 death hoping for a second chance
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The mother of a little boy brutally beaten to death by her boyfriend is sharing her story from behind prison walls. Corrine Baker is currently serving a 13 to 30-year sentence for her role in the 2010 death of her son, 4-year-old Dominick Calhoun. The 38-year-old could be released from prison this spring.
abc12.com
Large amount of drugs and cash seized during Saginaw traffic stop
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - State police stopped a car in Saginaw and seized a large amount of drugs and cash. Troopers pulled over a car for improper turn and lane use near Owen and Rust Streets on Tuesday. Troopers then searched the vehicle and found 389 grams of suspected powder...
