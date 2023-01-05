ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local school awarded grant for STEM projects

By Brett Balicki
New funding was awarded to a local school to further promote STEM activities and projects in the classroom.

St. George School announced they have received a $760 STEM grant from the Toshiba America Foundation (TAF).

These funds will support The Partnering to Raise Problem Solvers project, which provides second-grade students the opportunity to engage in additional science and engineering projects.

“The goal is to give students experience to science and engineering,” said Julie Lytle, second-grade teacher. “Students will utilize STEM travel bags, taking their projects home, so that they can engage the entire family.”

With this funding, students will be able to build devices and test their capabilities, completing a portion of the project at school and another part at home, promoting collaboration between the students and their teachers and parents.

“This is a wonderful opportunity that TAF has given our students, and we are fortunate to have the opportunity,” said John Schroeck, principal. “It’s always great when students can share their in-classroom experience at home, really bringing the project full circle between teachers, students and their families.”

