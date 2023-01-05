Read full article on original website
PDL residents sound off on potential dollar store development
Residents of Ponce de Leon came out in droves to speak out against the construction of a Family Dollar/Dollar Tree store during a Ponce de Leon Town Council workshop Jan. 5. Former PDL mayor Sheena Hougland was first to speak on the subject. “This is not an issue with growth...
The Villa Chimera Enchants in Panama City Beach, Florida with Authentic Italian Design is Selling for $10 Million
3730 Preserve Bay Boulevard Home in Panama City Beach, Florida for Sale. 3730 Preserve Bay Boulevard, Panama City Beach, Florida, is built with Authentic Italian Design along the shores of the mesmerizing West Bay waters on the Northwest Florida Gulf Coast. Inspired by the classic Palladian villas of the Veneto in Italy, the Villa Chimera evokes an imperial aura. This Home in Panama City Beach offers 5 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with nearly 9,5 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3730 Preserve Bay Boulevard, please contact Amin Delawalla (Phone: 850-225-9899) at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Beach Properties of Florida for full support and perfect service.
New men’s rehab facility will soon open in Marianna
MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — The old Marianna Middle School has new life and a new purpose. It’s been transformed into a rehab facility for men. “The vision here is to take men that were just lost, whether it be from addiction, criminal background, just whatever the story may be and bring them in,” CHROME Retreat […]
Knowing when to save, throw out your plants after a freeze
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Are my plants dead or alive? It’s a question many local plant owners might be asking after the recent freeze. One Bay County horticulture agent said it’s not always black and white. “If it’s a shrub or a tree, and the foliage looks...
Panama City truck spills nearly 60 gallons of oil on roadway
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Monday morning, a Panama City garbage truck blew a hydraulics line resulting in up to 60 gallons of oil being spilled on a two-mile section of Jenks Avenue. Upon learning of the spill, first responders and Panama City’s Public Works Department teamed up to divert traffic and contain the mess. […]
Walton Co. commissioner applies for DeFuniak Springs city manager job
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — DeFuniak Springs has lost its 13th city manager in the last 12 years. Now, the city has opened up applications for the position. More than 30 people have applied for the position so far, including one familiar name. Walton County Commissioner Michael Barker is among the dozens of applicants for […]
Breakfast Point residents raise concerns about Griffitts Sr. Parkway expansion
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County has been working on the expansion of Philip Griffitts Parkway for several years. At the end of December, they announced plans for the third phase of the project, which would extend the parkway from North Clara Avenue to Chip Seal Parkway. The intentions are to help with […]
Former employees speak out after Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen closes for good
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A staple in Southern cooking in Panama City Beach is a staple no more. Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen in Pier Park shut its doors suddenly last week. The closure laid off around 30 employees. “We came here and grew as a family and became...
Florida robbery suspect arrested in Geneva
GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - A man suspected in a weekend robbery of a liquor store in Florida was captured by police in Geneva. According to press releases from the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office as well as the Geneva Police Department, deputies and investigators with Holmes County responded to an armed robbery report at State Line Liquors on Highway 179A in Westville, Florida on Saturday, January 7.
Panama City Police Department expanding number of officers in 2023
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Panama City Police Department is hiring. Chief Mark Smith tells NewsChannel 7 the department has several positions available. The openings range from officers to those working for dispatch. “We are hiring sworn personnel so of course; those are the ones that have to go through...
Brother and sister charged after shots fired in Panama City
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A brother and sister have been charged after two rounds from a handgun were fired into the air following a dispute, according to Panama City Police. In a news release, police say they responded to the 200 block of Sherman Avenue on Thursday, January 5...
Short pursuit leads to large drug arrest
Two men are behind bars after leading Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies on a short pursuit on Sunday, Jan. 8. WCSO deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop around 8:30 a.m. on Creek Road when the driver began accelerating to speeds of more than 45 miles per hour over the posted speed limit.
Walton teens allegedly stole vehicle and guns, broke into churches
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. – A pair of Walton County teenagers are facing felony charges following an alleged crime spree that reportedly included stealing guns and breaking into multiple churches in northern Walton County, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office has reported. According to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO),...
Calm start to the week before storms move in
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A few showers will be possible later this evening and into the early part of the overnight as a weak cold front swings through the region. Any rain that moves in will be out of here before sunrise. Lows tonight will be relatively warm as the majority of Wiregrass residents only drop into the upper 40s.
UPDATE: Panama City shooting suspect arrested
UPDATE: The suspect involved in a fatal shooting Friday evening off Mulberry Avenue has been apprehended, per the Panama City Police Department. Original Story PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Police Department is actively looking for a suspect in a fatal shooting Friday evening off Mulberry Avenue. The suspect, Charles Edd Caulk, was […]
Armed robbery suspect in custody
An Atlanta man is behind bars after he robbed a liquor store while brandishing a handgun Jan. 7. Deputies and investigators with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office responded to State Line Liquors on Highway 179A in reference to an armed robbery. Video surveillance showed a suspect entering the store...
Police seek to identify Niceville vehicle burglary suspect
NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — Police released video of a suspect allegedly stealing items from multiple cars Saturday night in Niceville. Police said the burglaries happened in the North Cedar and North Palm Neighborhoods. The videos show what police believe to be the same man in two different instances. Niceville Police said this person made entry […]
Family honors the life of Elba man who died in a tragic fishing accident
ELBA, Ala. (WDHN) — A Coffee County family is remembering the life of a relative whose body was found in the Yellow River in Florida after nearly a week of searching. Alvie “Pete” Anderson was on a boat with one other person on the Yellow River in Okaloosa County just before the new year.
Jackson Co. Sheriff’s kicks off the new year with concealed carry class
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WDHN) — Some residents in Jackson County took the next step in obtaining their concealed carry permit. Jackson County Sheriff’s office gathered residents in Marianna for the first concealed carry safety class of the new year. It was held on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until...
