ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
KLFY.com

Cardinals Fire Coach Kliff Kingsbury, per Report

The former Texas Tech coach went 28–37-1 in four seasons with Arizona. View the original article to see embedded media. After a 38–13 loss on Sunday to the 49ers that ended the Cardinals’ season with a 4–13 record, Arizona has fired coach Kliff Kingsbury after four seasons on the job, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
ARIZONA STATE
KLFY.com

Chiefs Conjure Up Childhood Memories With ‘Snow Globe’ Play

Kansas City shook up the Raiders defense with a wild play on Sunday just before halftime. View the original article to see embedded media. Chiefs coach Andy Reid has long been known for his offensive creativity, particularly when it comes to the red zone. And, on Sunday, Kansas City did not disappoint as the offense went for a spin just before halftime during a 31-13 win over the Raiders.
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy