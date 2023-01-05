ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KTSA

Hiker found dead near the highest point in Texas

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Guadalupe Mountains National Park is reporting the death of a hiker on a trail leading to the highest peak in Texas. In a release, the agency says the hiker was found non-responsive by other hikers on December 31, 2022. Officials say that despite CPR being administered, the person was pronounced dead.
TEXAS STATE
KTSA

Grease fire breaks out at Converse restaurant

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Firefighters were called to a restaurant in Converse Monday night when a fire broke out in the kitchen. The call came in from Wu’s Kitchen on FM 78 at around 10 P.M. Firefighters could see the fire coming from the roof when they...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

Kerrville convenience store robbed by former employee

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man who is charged with robbing a convenience store in Kerrville Monday morning was easy to track down. Turns out the suspected crook is a former employee. Police say the 29 year old man entered the store on Memorial Boulevard Monday morning, wearing...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

Man in critical condition following shooting on San Antonio’s Northeast side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are searching for the shooter who sent a man to the hospital after opening fire on the northeast side Sunday afternoon. KSAT-12 reports that the shooting happened just before 5:30 P.M. in the 12600 block of Uhr Lane. Police arrived to find the victim, man in his 20’s or 30’s, with a gunshot wound to the torso.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

San Antonio Police searching for missing 13 year old

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are searching for a 13 year old girl who has been missing since Friday. Joclynn Alize Maldonaldo was last seen in the 200 block of Stark Street. Joclynn is 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 90 pounds. She has black hair and...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

