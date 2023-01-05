Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major retail store opens new location in New HampshireKristen WaltersNashua, NH
It took 329 years to pardon the last "witch" from the Salem Witch TrialsAnita DurairajAndover, MA
Rumford School's Determined Comeback from Devastating Roof DamageRachel PerkinsRumford, ME
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ManchesterTed RiversManchester, NH
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From NashuaTed RiversNashua, NH
Related
Major retail store opens new location in New Hampshire
A major retail store chain recently opened a new location in New Hampshire. Read on to learn more. This weekend the LEGO Store held a grand opening event for its first New Hampshire store location in Nashua.
WCVB
Family, friends seek answers after UMass Boston student killed in confrontation with Cambridge police
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Family and friends of a man shot and killed by Cambridge police gathered Thursday to protest and demand answers about the deadly confrontation. Sayed Faisal, 20, was a junior at UMass Boston. Those who knew him said he worked at an area CVS location and that he and his family moved to the region from Bangladesh about 7 or 8 years ago.
A Maine Resident Won $1 Million On A Scratch Ticket
According to WGME, a Mainer recently cashed in a scratch ticket worth a million dollars!. The ticket, $50,000,000 CA$H RICHE$ instant ticket, was purchased from a convenience store in Kittery. While that scratch ticket was the biggest winner in the state in December 2022, there were a number of other...
Remember When a 17-Year-Old From Beverly, Massachusetts Had to Land an Airplane Without Landing Gear
I'm not sure what reminded me of this incident. This was one of those wacky news stories that always stuck with me. I found myself wondering, "what if that was me?" Now, I would not necessarily be in this situation; however, if I was, could I react as well as this incredible 17-year-old girl from Beverly, Massachusetts?
country1025.com
7 Winners In Massachusetts Claimed $100,000 In Lottery Tickets And 2 Were At Cumberland Farms
Apparently, we should have played the lottery yesterday. It was a green Thursday. There were seven winners in Massachussetts who claimed $100,000 in lottery tickets. Two of those winners bought their Mass Cash winning tickets at Cumberland Farms in Wilmington, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. Another winner was claimed at Ray’s Tobacco in Boston and that convenience stor sold three $100,00 winners in Mass Cash. One more Mass Cash $100,000 was sold at Wegmans in Medford. And the final $100,000 winner bought a Money Maker scratch ticket at Shaw’s in Raynham.
Crews find woman lost while searching NH woods for decorative branches
SALISBURY, N.H. – New Hampshire Fish and Game crews were able to locate a woman who got lost in the woods while looking for pine branches and pieces of wood to use for home décor.The 54-year-old woman's husband dropped her off Friday along Warner Road in Salisbury, N.H. around 3:50 p.m.The woman's husband stayed in the car and waited. When nightfall arrived and his wife did not return, the man began searching but was unsuccessful. Conservation officers and New Hampshire State Police troopers responded to help search. Because it snowed Friday, there were fresh tracks that led crews to the woman about a mile from where she had started.The woman, who was cold and wet but not hurt, was brought back to the road around 6:30 p.m. She told search crews that she did not know how to get back to her husband, and had no light source."Even though you might be planning for a quick outing, be prepared for the unexpected by bringing extra food, water, clothing and lights," Fish and Game said.
newportdispatch.com
Nashua man sentenced for unemployment compensation fraud
CONCORD — Julio Romero of Nashua, New Hampshire, recently pled guilty and was sentenced in Hillsborough County Superior Court on one count of unemployment compensation fraud. Romero was convicted of knowingly failing to disclose his employment and earnings to the Department of Employment Security in order to obtain or...
‘Heck of a catch!’: Man tried to board plane at Logan Airport with bag full of contraband, TSA says
BOSTON — A passenger at Logan Airport was stopped by Transportation Security Administration agents after being caught with a bag full of contraband. The passenger was attempting to board a plane when agents flagged their bag and found a flare, three throwing knives, a torch lighter, two magnesium fire starters, and a paracord tactical knife bracelet, according to TSA New England spokesman Dan Velez.
CBS News
1-to-3 inches of snow forecast across most of Massachusetts
BOSTON - There is a WBZ-TV NEXT Weather alert in effect for Friday. There is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 7 p.m. for interior locations. The heaviest precipitation will occur through mid-to-late afternoon on Friday. Temperatures will be borderline (near 32 degrees), making it a tough call as to where snow will be falling versus rain.
NECN
Paving Contractor Stole Thousands From Customers, Indictment Alleges
The owner of a Massachusetts paving business is facing a long list of criminal charges, accused of taking customers' money and disappearing without completing the jobs. The alleged pattern of theft could now land William Pusateri of Priority 1 Paving in prison. Pusateri was the focus of our "To Catch...
newportdispatch.com
Laconia man sentenced to 8-16 years in prison
LACONIA — A 34-year-old Laconia, New Hampshire, resident is being sent to prison for delivering a lethal dose of fentanyl to a man back in 2021. According to court records, Marc E. Brouillard admitted to police that he left the drugs under a shovel on May 28, 2021, where Benjamin Paonessa, 33, had placed $160 as payment.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man in intensive care after informing former girlfriend he was unfaithful
BOSTON, December 28, 2022 — A Massachusetts woman is being held in lieu of $5,000 bail after being charged Tuesday with hitting her former boyfriend with her car and then stabbing him, District Attorney Kevin Hayden announced. 27-year-old Lashonda Warner is charged with two counts of assault and battery...
whdh.com
18-year-old killed in head-on Merrimack, NH crash
MERRIMACK, N.H. (WHDH) - A violent head-on crash in Merrimack, New Hampshire left an 18-year-old dead and several other people seriously injured, officials said. Officers responding to a reported crash on Continental Boulevard by Bailey Court around 7 p.m. Friday determined that a 2010 Chrysler minivan crossed the center line and hit a 2018 Jeep Compass.
newportdispatch.com
Newport, New Hampshire woman charged as “drug enterprise leader”
NEWPORT — A 39-year-old woman is facing multiple charges following an investigation in Newport, New Hampshire that concluded last week. In November and December, authorities say they conducted a joint investigation into the distribution of controlled substances in the town and surrounding Sullivan County area. The investigation culminated in...
WCVB
Man stabbed in Market Basket parking lot in parking spot dispute, police say
CHELSEA, Mass. — A man was stabbed twice in the parking lot of a Massachusetts Market Basket grocery store on Monday, police said. The man accused in the incident, Victor Rojas Avalo, 25, was arraigned Tuesday on assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. According to Chelsea police, the...
Serious motorcycle crash shuts down parts of I-95 for over 3 hours
A motorcycle crash with serious injuries shut down parts of Interstate 95 Northbound for over 3 hours Saturday. The accident caused heavy amounts of traffic disruption near Exit 27 in Dedham. MassDOT first alerted travelers that the left three lanes were closed shortly before 7:00 p.m. The scene was eventually...
WMUR.com
Officers involved in deadly shooting incident of 17-year-old in Gilford identified
GILFORD, N.H. — The two officers involved in the deadly shooting incident of a 17-year-old at his home in Gilford on New Year's Day have been identified. Mischa Fay was shot after police were called to his home on Varney Point Road for a report of a resident armed with a knife.
Comments / 0