ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
selmasun.com

Selma man dies in ATV accident in Dallas County on Sunday

A Selma man died in an ATV accident on Roosevelt Avenue four miles east of Selma in Dallas County on Sunday. Antonio Martin, 33, was fatally injured when the 2013 Yamaha Raptor 700R ATV he was operating left the roadway, struck a fence and overturned at about 6 a.m. Sunday, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
DALLAS COUNTY, AL
selmasun.com

Convict who escaped work release job in Montgomery captured in Georgia

A convict who escaped from his work release job in Montgomery has been captured in Georgia, announced Central Alabama CrimeStoppers. Linwood Harris, 53, reportedly left his job at Maaco Paint and Body in Montgomery without permission and stole a car before leaving the area on Jan. 3. Harris was recently...
MONTGOMERY, AL
selmasun.com

Selma Historic Tour of Homes date set for March 17-18

The Selma-Dallas County Historical Society announced the dates for the 2023 Historic Tour of Homes. The tour is set for March 17 and 18. It starts with an evening tour of Sturdivant Hall and speaker. Saturday will showcase many of Dallas County’s historic homes, museums, a church, a business, and...
SELMA, AL
selmasun.com

Craig Field project will set the stage for growth in 2023 and beyond 

Good things are on the radar for Selma and Dallas County going into 2023 and beyond.  . Economic Development Authority Executive Director Wayne Vardaman said the biggest thing to happen for Selma and Dallas County in 2022 was landing Advanced ATC’s Virtual Air Traffic Control Center and school at Craig Field. He said the groundwork to bring the project to Dallas County started in 2017 and was finalized thanks to a partnership between him and Jim Corrigan, executive director of Craig Airport and Industrial Authority.  
DALLAS COUNTY, AL
selmasun.com

Morgan Academy basketball wrap-up for Jan. 5-6

Following AISA basketball action Jan. 5 and 6, Morgan Academy saw its junior varsity girls go 6-3, its junior varsity boys go 3-6, its varsity girls go 9-5 overall and 0-2 in regional play and its varsity boys go 5-6 overall and 1-2 in regional play. On Jan. 5, the...
SELMA, AL
selmasun.com

SELMA vs SOUTHSIDE rivalry redemption wrap up

Selma High and Southside held their second rivalry game of the 2022-2023 basketball season at Selma to a packed house at Selma's gym Friday night. The Saints boys team earned bragging rights with a 47-32 win, but the Lady Saints will have to try again next year after losing to the Lady Panthers 38-32.
SELMA, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy