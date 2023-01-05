Read full article on original website
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MontgomeryTed RiversMontgomery, AL
Tragedy Strikes American Airlines as Employee is Fatally Ingested into Engine at Montgomery AirportLarry LeaseMontgomery, AL
Hank Williams Death Car in Montgomery ALEast Coast TravelerMontgomery, AL
CAT BURGLARS: Wetumpka Police Arrest 61-Year-Old & 85-Year-Old Women Caught Feeding Feral Cats to be Spayed or NeuteredZack LoveWetumpka, AL
A 'Grill Master Legend' at Longhorn in Montgomery, AL has Served One Million Steaks and Receives Special RecognitionZack LoveMontgomery, AL
Missing Selma woman's body found in Orrville; Law enforcement investigating as a homicide
The body of missing Selma woman has been found in Orrville and law enforcement is investigating her death as a homicide. Patricia Effinger, who was reported missing to the Selma Police Dec. 31, was found a week later in the woods near an old well on County Road 813 in Orrville, Dallas County Sheriff Mike Granthum said told the Selma Sun.
Selma man dies in ATV accident in Dallas County on Sunday
A Selma man died in an ATV accident on Roosevelt Avenue four miles east of Selma in Dallas County on Sunday. Antonio Martin, 33, was fatally injured when the 2013 Yamaha Raptor 700R ATV he was operating left the roadway, struck a fence and overturned at about 6 a.m. Sunday, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Convict who escaped work release job in Montgomery captured in Georgia
A convict who escaped from his work release job in Montgomery has been captured in Georgia, announced Central Alabama CrimeStoppers. Linwood Harris, 53, reportedly left his job at Maaco Paint and Body in Montgomery without permission and stole a car before leaving the area on Jan. 3. Harris was recently...
Local union raising money for family of Montgomery woman killed in airplane engine accident
The local union representing the woman who was killed in an industrial accident at Montgomery Regional Airport (MGM) on New Year's Eve is raising money for her three children left behind. Courtney Edwards was killed on Dec. 31 when she was "ingested" into the engine of an airplane while working...
Selma Historic Tour of Homes date set for March 17-18
The Selma-Dallas County Historical Society announced the dates for the 2023 Historic Tour of Homes. The tour is set for March 17 and 18. It starts with an evening tour of Sturdivant Hall and speaker. Saturday will showcase many of Dallas County’s historic homes, museums, a church, a business, and...
Craig Field project will set the stage for growth in 2023 and beyond
Good things are on the radar for Selma and Dallas County going into 2023 and beyond. . Economic Development Authority Executive Director Wayne Vardaman said the biggest thing to happen for Selma and Dallas County in 2022 was landing Advanced ATC’s Virtual Air Traffic Control Center and school at Craig Field. He said the groundwork to bring the project to Dallas County started in 2017 and was finalized thanks to a partnership between him and Jim Corrigan, executive director of Craig Airport and Industrial Authority.
Big Daddy Lawler talks about his name, cooking crappie and his love of the outdoors: People of the Black Belt
Having never heard the phrase, “coon-hunting” before, I had to think before quickly assuming it was “Raccoon-hunting!”. “The dog chases the coon up the tree, and then you shoot’im. They make for good eatin’,” Big Daddy Lawler said in an October 2018 interview with the Selma Sun.
Morgan Academy basketball wrap-up for Jan. 5-6
Following AISA basketball action Jan. 5 and 6, Morgan Academy saw its junior varsity girls go 6-3, its junior varsity boys go 3-6, its varsity girls go 9-5 overall and 0-2 in regional play and its varsity boys go 5-6 overall and 1-2 in regional play. On Jan. 5, the...
SELMA vs SOUTHSIDE rivalry redemption wrap up
Selma High and Southside held their second rivalry game of the 2022-2023 basketball season at Selma to a packed house at Selma's gym Friday night. The Saints boys team earned bragging rights with a 47-32 win, but the Lady Saints will have to try again next year after losing to the Lady Panthers 38-32.
