Read full article on original website
Related
Wyoming Man Killed and Two Injured in Collision Near Lander on New Year’s Day
A Wyoming man, 56, died after a head-on collision near Lander, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. The crash happened around 12:09 p.m. on January 1st near milepost 40.3 on WY-28. According to the crash summary:. The man was driving a Ford F-350 headed westbound when he met an eastbound...
oilcity.news
1 dead, 2 injured in New Year’s Day fatal wreck
LANDER, Wyo. — One person was killed and two more injured in a two-vehicle wreck that occurred on Jan. 1 in Fremont County. A Ford F-350 pickup truck was headed westbound on Highway 28 when it met an eastbound snowplow. The plow caused whiteout conditions, disorienting the Ford’s driver. Due to the poor visibility and road conditions, the driver drifted into the eastbound lane and crashed head-on with a Toyota Tundra, driven by 56-year-old Wyoming resident Daniel Eubank, which was also eastbound.
Wyoming state flags to fly at half staff Monday
Governor Mark Gordon has ordered the Wyoming State Flag be flown at half staff at the Capitol in Cheyenne and in Fremont County from sunrise to sunset on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 in honor and memory of Representative William (Bill) Budd Jr. The post Wyoming state flags to fly at half staff Monday appeared first on Local News 8.
Governor Gordon Orders Wyoming Flags to be Flown Half Staff to Honor William Budd Jr.
Governor Gordon announced Friday that he has ordered the Wyoming State flag to be flown at half staff at the Capitol Building in Cheyenne and in Fremont County to honor former Representative William (Bill) Budd Jr. That's according to a notice from the Governor's office, which stated that the flag...
wrrnetwork.com
Expect Wind on Thursday; Snow in Western Wyoming
Snow moves into the west again today, increasing tonight. Breezy to windy conditions will occur in portions of Fremont and Natrona County today. Snow moves east on Friday with little accumulation expected. Temperatures remain similar to yesterday. Today’s highs for the Wind River and Bighorn Basins will be in the upper teens to 20s.
cowboystatedaily.com
More Than 600 Elk Now Live Outside Lander; Sportsmen Believe It’s Due To Wolves
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A trickle of elk out of the Wind River Mountains and into the lowlands near Lander that began several years ago has become a flood. The herd now includes upward of 600 elk and has afforded hunters opportunities for late-season antlerless...
subletteexaminer.com
Correction: Copelands' bankruptcy stalls civil lawsuits
Several corrections are needed for the recent article, “Copelands’ bankruptcy stalls civil lawsuits.” It was incorrectly reported that 9th District Judge Marv Tyler declared Shane and Ramsey Copeland and Triple Peak Landscaping LLC defaulted in a civil complaint filed by an investor. Judge Tyler did not include the Copelands in the default judgment, only TPL. The default judgment was submitted by the investor’s attorney and Judge Tyler signed it, which is not the same as making a declaration, according to 9th District Court Clerk Janet Montgomery. Also, the Town of Marbleton’s civil suit was heard in Circuit Court, not by District Court Judge Tyler. The reporter regrets these errors.
Comments / 0