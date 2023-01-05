Read full article on original website
Tennessee Tribune
Chase Opening First Memphis Branches in 2023
Memphis, TN – Chase will open its doors to customers in Memphis for the first time later this year. The plan is to open at least six branches in the Memphis region within the next two years. The branch locations are listed below:. 557 S Highland St, Memphis. 1035...
Chase Bank announces opening in Memphis with 6 locations
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Chase Bank announced Friday it will open its doors to customers in Memphis for the first time later this year. The plan is to open at least six branches in the Memphis region within the next two years, the bank said. The branch locations are listed below:
localmemphis.com
How TCU RB coach Anthony Jones Jr. went from Memphis high school sidelines to National Championship Game
MEMPHIS, Tenn — Anthony Jones Jr. is a Memphis native first and foremost. He graduated from Westwood High School, played wide receiver at Chattanooga in college, before returning to the Bluff City as a high school football coach. Then-Memphis head coach Mike Norvell hired him at his running backs coach in 2017. Jones is now in his first season as TCU's running backs coach, and will be on the sideline for tonight's championship game.
beckersasc.com
2 Tennessee ASCs removed from BCBS network
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee has ended its relationship with Memphis-based Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare, and two ASCs are affected, local ABC affiliate ABC24 reported Jan. 5. In total, 11 locations have been removed from the networks, including Methodist Le Bonheur Germantown Surgery Center. Another ASC, Wolf River Surgery...
rockytopinsider.com
Former Tennessee Receiver Joining Memphis Coaching Staff
Former Tennessee receiver Justin Hunter is joining the Memphis football program as a quality control coach, Hunter shared on Twitter Saturday. Hunter was a three-year standout at Tennessee, playing entirely under head coach Derek Dooley. The 6-foot-4 receiver showed extreme promise as a freshman and early in his second season before tearing his ACL at Florida.
tri-statedefender.com
Faith Morris retires from the National Civil Rights Museum
“To everything, there is a season. Seasons change, everything changes, and it is time,” said Faith Morris, who has stepped away from the position of chief marketing and external affairs officer of the National Civil Rights Museum (NCRM). After an announcement in early December, Morris’ last day on the...
actionnews5.com
City of Memphis hosts career program for unschooled, unemployed
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A recent program designed to give Memphians the tools to jumpstart their careers is being hosted by the City of Memphis. The program is called ‘Opportunity R3: Rethinking, Rebuilding and Rebranding.’ It is for Memphis residents ages 16-24 who are either out of school or out of work, according to city officials.
nwahomepage.com
Arkansas lands Marlon Crockett, transfer from Memphis
FAYETTEVILLE — Former Searcy and Cabot standout Marlon Crockett visited Arkansas on Friday and is returning home to finish his football career. Crockett, 6-4, 210, helped Searcy win a state championship his junior season and then signed with Memphis out of high school. He played at Gregory-Portland (Texas) prior to moving to Arkansas for his final two years of high school. He announced his commitment to Arkansas on Saturday and then talked to Hogville.net about why he chose the Razorbacks.
Attempted Infiniti theft leads to shooting in downtown Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were injured after investigators say a shooting in downtown Memphis Saturday night stemmed from a group trying to steal a car. We were there as detectives worked to piece together what went down. Police records say they received a shooting call just before 10 p.m. Initially, we were told one […]
Apartment fire blocking North Highland, according to MFD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department (MFD) have confirmed they are responding to a fire at an apartment complex on North Highland Street. Both sides of the roads are blocked near Chickasaw at the Greenline apartments, and citizens are being asked to avoid the area. This is a...
pistolsfiringblog.com
Four-Star Forward Eric Dailey to Choose among OSU, Memphis and Pro Ball
The Cowboys are in the running for one of the top uncommitted basketball prospects left in the 2023 class. Eric Dailey, a 6-foot-7 forward at IMG Academy in Florida, will choose among Oklahoma State, Memphis and going pro on Wednesday, according to 247Sports’ Adam Finkelstein. Dailey is the No. 52 player in the 2023 class, making him the second-highest rated prospect who isn’t committed to a school behind only Bronny James (LeBron James’ son).
Memphis Flyer
If We Lose the Oak Court Mall
If not repurposed, the Oak Court Mall will be torn down, causing environmental harm. (Photo: Shara Clark) The Memphis Flyer is Memphis’ alternative newsweekly, serving the metro Memphis area of nearly a million residents. The Flyer was started in 1989 by Contemporary Media, Inc., the locally owned publishers of Memphis magazine. For over 30 years, The Memphis Flyer has hit the streets every Wednesday morning with a blend of serious hard news and Memphis’ best entertainment coverage.
Fight outside Cordova restaurant leads to double hit-and-run
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — “Fighting with a vehicle is not smart.”. It was an after-party fight. That’s what usually happens in situations like that. They wait until the club closes,” said Eugene Sanders, Cordova. And that is exactly what Jason King, the owner of Mugshots New Bar...
actionnews5.com
Memphis Sports and Event Center holds first event Saturday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The sounds of whistles and buzzers signaled life had started at the brand-new Memphis Sports and Event Center on Saturday. The $60 million dollar facility is the first part of the new Liberty Park in Midtown -- an exciting project breathing new life to the historic fairgrounds. It’s also something city leaders have been trying to get off the ground since 2005.
Collins Yard opens on weekends for debris/clutter drop-off in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In an effort to fight blight across the area, the City of Memphis is opening Collins Yard on weekends for people who want to get rid of clutter and debris from their homes or neighborhoods. Beginning Jan. 13, 2023, the Collins Yard Convenience Center, located at...
2 Tennessee Cities Among The 'Hardest-Working' Cities In The U.S.
WalletHub analyzed nearly 300 cities across the country to find the most hardworking cities around.
actionnews5.com
Pastor speaks out after Memphis church vandalized for 2nd time in month
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Holy Nation Church of Memphis was hit by vandals for the second time in a month, and this time it’s going to cost them at least $30,000 in repairs. On Saturday, Pastor Andrew Perpener Jr. was greeted with a disaster when he came to set up for the church’s weekend services.
One dead, one injured in East Memphis shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead and another injured following a shooting in East Memphis on Saturday night. According to MPD, at 9:55 p.m., officers responded to the 4300 block of Atwood Avenue regarding a shooting. Two men were found suffering from gunshot wounds, police say. One victim was taken to Regional One in […]
Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Jan. 3-9
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Chipotle Mexican Grill #3031 […]
actionnews5.com
MPD: Woman dead after shooting in Frayser
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a woman dead on Saturday afternoon, according to police. Officers responded to the shooting at 4:05 p.m. on Carlyle Avenue. Police say officers located the victim with gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead on the scene, according...
