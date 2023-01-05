Read full article on original website
Related
Wyoming Man Killed and Two Injured in Collision Near Lander on New Year’s Day
A Wyoming man, 56, died after a head-on collision near Lander, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. The crash happened around 12:09 p.m. on January 1st near milepost 40.3 on WY-28. According to the crash summary:. The man was driving a Ford F-350 headed westbound when he met an eastbound...
wyo4news.com
First baby born in 2023 arrived on January 4, 2023
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The first baby born this year in Sweetwater County made her appearance on January 4, 2023. Chelsea and Justin Elenbaum of Green River welcomed a precious baby girl into the world on January 4th. Baby Alora was born at 9:35 a.m. weighing 7 pounds, 13.3 ounces, and measured in at 20 inches. Alora is the youngest of 5, having two older brothers and sisters. Upon arrival, Alora was greeted with love and her parents were surprised with a thoughtful gift basket that the Memorial Hospital Auxiliary donated in honor of the first baby born in 2023.
cowboystatedaily.com
Kemmerer Babysitter Charged With Beating 5-Year-Old Girl To Death Pleads Not Guilty
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Charged with beating a 5-year-old girl to death and abusing both the girl and her little sister, a Kemmerer babysitter pleaded not guilty to all three charges Monday morning. Cheri Marler, 51, fought back tears when she gave her not guilty...
sweetwaternow.com
Sublette County Arrest Report for January 2 – January 8, 2022
PINEDALE — The following individual was booked into the Sublette County Detention Facility from January 2-January 8, 2022. Bryan Landers, of Big Piney, WY, was arrested on January 6 on a suspended license, failure to maintain lane of travel, no insurance, and expired license plates. Andrew Young, of Rock...
Sheridan Media
Governor Appoints John LaBuda to be a Circuit Court Judge for the Ninth Judicial District
Governor Mark Gordon has appointed John LaBuda to be a Circuit Court Judge for the Ninth Judicial District serving Sublette County. LaBuda’s appointment fills the vacancy left by the retirement of Judge Jim Radda in Teton County and the subsequent transfer of Judge Curt Haws from Sublette to Teton County.
cowboystatedaily.com
Mother Of 5-Year-Old Beaten To Death, Now Arrested On Drug Charges In Kemmerer
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Along with her boyfriend, the mother of a 5-year-old girl who was allegedly murdered by a babysitter now has been arrested on drug charges in Kemmerer. Kayla Kartchner, 27, is charged with two felony marijuana possession charges, each punishable by up...
Comments / 0