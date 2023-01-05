ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinedale, WY

First baby born in 2023 arrived on January 4, 2023

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The first baby born this year in Sweetwater County made her appearance on January 4, 2023. Chelsea and Justin Elenbaum of Green River welcomed a precious baby girl into the world on January 4th. Baby Alora was born at 9:35 a.m. weighing 7 pounds, 13.3 ounces, and measured in at 20 inches. Alora is the youngest of 5, having two older brothers and sisters. Upon arrival, Alora was greeted with love and her parents were surprised with a thoughtful gift basket that the Memorial Hospital Auxiliary donated in honor of the first baby born in 2023.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
Sublette County Arrest Report for January 2 – January 8, 2022

PINEDALE — The following individual was booked into the Sublette County Detention Facility from January 2-January 8, 2022. Bryan Landers, of Big Piney, WY, was arrested on January 6 on a suspended license, failure to maintain lane of travel, no insurance, and expired license plates. Andrew Young, of Rock...
SUBLETTE COUNTY, WY
Mother Of 5-Year-Old Beaten To Death, Now Arrested On Drug Charges In Kemmerer

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Along with her boyfriend, the mother of a 5-year-old girl who was allegedly murdered by a babysitter now has been arrested on drug charges in Kemmerer. Kayla Kartchner, 27, is charged with two felony marijuana possession charges, each punishable by up...
KEMMERER, WY

