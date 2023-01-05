ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The first baby born this year in Sweetwater County made her appearance on January 4, 2023. Chelsea and Justin Elenbaum of Green River welcomed a precious baby girl into the world on January 4th. Baby Alora was born at 9:35 a.m. weighing 7 pounds, 13.3 ounces, and measured in at 20 inches. Alora is the youngest of 5, having two older brothers and sisters. Upon arrival, Alora was greeted with love and her parents were surprised with a thoughtful gift basket that the Memorial Hospital Auxiliary donated in honor of the first baby born in 2023.

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO