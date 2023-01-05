ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longmont, CO

The Longmont Leader

Zoom: Denver DSST: Green Valley Ranch leaves Colorado Springs Atlas in its wake 99-20

The force was strong for Denver DSST: Green Valley Ranch as it pierced Colorado Springs Atlas during Monday's 99-20 thumping in Colorado boys basketball action on January 9.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Longmont Leader

Jenny G Pinedo

Jenny G Pinedo

June 24, 1939 ~ January 1, 2023 (age 83) Jenny Pinedo of Longmont, Colorado departed this life on January 1, 2023 at the age of 83. She was born June 24, 1939. Jenny spent much of her life caring for others as a Nurse Aide in Boulder and Longmont and later, volunteering at The Good News Center.
LONGMONT, CO
The Longmont Leader

CleanRobotics announces new partnership, features, contracts

The Longmont-based company CleanRobotics has announced a new partnership, new contracts and updated features for its green waste sorting system. The business has teamed up with the Chicago-based ARO, which maintains the operations and management of robotics, general automated systems and drones. "We have formed a partnership with them to...
LONGMONT, CO
The Longmont Leader

Settlement with Univar Solutions USA Inc. improves safety at Denver chemical distribution facility

Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced a settlement with Univar Solutions USA Inc. (Univar) to resolve alleged violations of industrial accident-prevention requirements at one of Univar's chemical distribution facilities in North Denver as well as four other Univar facilities located in Pennsylvania and Rhode Island. As part of the settlement, Univar will spend approximately $195,000 on a Supplemental Environmental Project (SEP) to provide emergency response equipment to the Denver Fire Department Foundation for use by the Denver Fire Department (DFD).
DENVER, CO
The Longmont Leader

EPA provides research funds to Colorado small businesses to develop environmental technologies

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is awarding two Colorado small businesses, Lafayette-based, Sporian Microsystems Inc., and Lakewood-based, J-Tech LLC, $100,000 each to develop promising environmental technologies related to microplastics identification and wastewater reuse. The Colorado businesses are among $2,497,134 EPA is awarding to 25 small businesses nationwide for projects advancing a wide range of technologies, including detecting methane emissions, prolonging the shelf life of foods, reducing food waste, improving recycling, and sampling methods for pollution.
COLORADO STATE
The Longmont Leader

Mary Julienne Anthony

Mary Julienne Anthony

AUGUST 4, 1941 – JANUARY 3, 2023. Mary J. Anthony (81) of Loveland, Colorado, passed away on January 3, 2023. Mary Anthony was born in 1941 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin to parents of Frank and Laverne Magadance. She was the oldest of 10 siblings. Mary Anthony graduated from Rigis...
LOVELAND, CO
The Longmont Leader

City council to discuss gun stance on Tuesday

Longmont City Council will once again be discussing gun legislation with the hopes of approving a policy stance Tuesday. In December, Councilmember Marcia Martin motioned to bring back a statement on gun legislation for the council to consider. Council will discuss that drafted statement at the upcoming council meeting. As...
LONGMONT, CO
The Longmont Leader

Breaking: Rep. Tracey Bernett resigns from office

The day before Colorado's 2023 legislative session began, Rep. Tracy Bernett resigned from her position representing House District 12 as criminal proceedings continue against her. Bernett resigned Sunday, according to the Colorado General Assembly website, with the 2023 session beginning Monday. Bernett, a Democrat, had been finishing up her...
COLORADO STATE
The Longmont Leader

Longmont police report: Jan. 8, 2023

The Longmont Leader receives a police report from Longmont Public Safety daily. The police notes are published in full with occasional modifications to exact addresses, individual names and spelling. Please note that the category that the crime is labeled as is limited by police software based on the information the dispatcher receives when the call is made. Longmont Public Safety may edit the category as more information is learned about each case.
LONGMONT, CO
The Longmont Leader

John Rowland Bergquist

John Rowland Bergquist

NOVEMBER 29, 1929 – JANUARY 4, 2023. John Rowland Bergquist passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 4th, 2023 at the age of 93. John was born on November 29, 1929 in Lincoln, NE. Early in his career, John worked at Mutual of Omaha in Omaha, NE, where he met...
LOVELAND, CO
The Longmont Leader

Thornton Horizon darts by Boulder in easy victory 64-3

Thornton Horizon showed no mercy to Boulder, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 64-3 victory at Boulder on January 7 in Colorado girls high school basketball action.
THORNTON, CO
The Longmont Leader

Tough tussle: Lakewood Alameda breaks free from Denver DSST: Conservatory Green 41-35

Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Lakewood Alameda nipped Denver DSST: Conservatory Green 41-35 in Colorado girls basketball action on January 9.
DENVER, CO
The Longmont Leader

Highlands Ranch staggers Aurora Grandview with resounding performance 54-26

An array of elements led to a knockout performance as Highlands Ranch turned out the lights on Aurora Grandview 54-26 in Colorado girls basketball on January 7.
HIGHLANDS RANCH, CO
The Longmont Leader

