Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Multiple Big Lots! Locations Closing This WeekJoel EisenbergDenver, CO
The City of Golden Is Going to the DogsColorado JillGolden, CO
Four Longstanding Macy's Stores Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergFort Collins, CO
Macy's is Closing More Locations in 2023Bryan DijkhuizenLos Angeles, CA
Major Library Closed Due To "Meth Contamination"News Breaking LIVEBoulder, CO
Related
Dinner series showcases Longmont’s growing culinary, wine scene
As frigid weather and short daylight hours continue, Longmont business owners are planning a special winter event series that will take diners on a trip of the palate to some of the world’s top wine regions. Doug Oldfield, co-owner of Longmont’s Küper Wine Bar, worked with Annie and Mark...
Zoom: Denver DSST: Green Valley Ranch leaves Colorado Springs Atlas in its wake 99-20
The force was strong for Denver DSST: Green Valley Ranch as it pierced Colorado Springs Atlas during Monday’s 99-20 thumping in Colorado boys basketball action on January 9. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Show goes on at Jesters Dinner Theatre despite going on market
Despite going up for sale, Jesters Dinner Theatre is once again up and running — but that is only temporary. Owner Scott Moore said while the building will eventually be sold, not immediately selling meant they had a chance to continue productions at the beloved dinner theater. “Since our...
Jenny G Pinedo
June 24, 1939 ~ January 1, 2023 (age 83) Jenny Pinedo of Longmont, Colorado departed this life on January 1, 2023 at the age of 83. She was born June 24, 1939. Jenny spent much of her life caring for others as a Nurse Aide in Boulder and Longmont and later, volunteering at The Good News Center.
Home electrification sees more financial incentives
With rising gas prices and unprecedented tax credits and rebates, DR Richardson of Elephant Energy believes that there’s never been a better time to consider electrifying a home. As of 2020, 11% of Colorado households were all-electric while 82% used natural gas, according to the Residential Energy Consumption Survey...
Convincing fashion: Longmont Twin Peaks Charter handles Colorado Springs The Vanguard 40-8
Longmont Twin Peaks Charter stormed to a first-quarter lead and cruised to a 40-8 win over Colorado Springs The Vanguard at Longmont Twin Peaks Charter Academy on January 9 in Colorado girls high school basketball action. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports...
CleanRobotics announces new partnership, features, contracts
The Longmont-based company CleanRobotics has announced a new partnership, new contracts and updated features for its green waste sorting system. The business has teamed up with the Chicago-based ARO, which maintains the operations and management of robotics, general automated systems and drones. “We have formed a partnership with them to...
Settlement with Univar Solutions USA Inc. improves safety at Denver chemical distribution facility
Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced a settlement with Univar Solutions USA Inc. (Univar) to resolve alleged violations of industrial accident-prevention requirements at one of Univar’s chemical distribution facilities in North Denver as well as four other Univar facilities located in Pennsylvania and Rhode Island. As part of the settlement, Univar will spend approximately $195,000 on a Supplemental Environmental Project (SEP) to provide emergency response equipment to the Denver Fire Department Foundation for use by the Denver Fire Department (DFD).
EPA provides research funds to Colorado small businesses to develop environmental technologies
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is awarding two Colorado small businesses, Lafayette-based, Sporian Microsystems Inc., and Lakewood-based, J-Tech LLC, $100,000 each to develop promising environmental technologies related to microplastics identification and wastewater reuse. The Colorado businesses are among $2,497,134 EPA is awarding to 25 small businesses nationwide for projects advancing a wide range of technologies, including detecting methane emissions, prolonging the shelf life of foods, reducing food waste, improving recycling, and sampling methods for pollution.
Mary Julienne Anthony
AUGUST 4, 1941 – JANUARY 3, 2023. Mary J. Anthony (81) of Loveland, Colorado, passed away on January 3, 2023. Mary Anthony was born in 1941 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin to parents of Frank and Laverne Magadance. She was the oldest of 10 siblings. Mary Anthony graduated from Rigis...
Good morning, Longmont!
Mostly cloudy and colder; a little snow at times in the afternoon, accumulating a coating to an inch.
City council to discuss gun stance on Tuesday
Longmont City Council will once again be discussing gun legislation with the hopes of approving a policy stance Tuesday. In December, Councilmember Marcia Martin motioned to bring back a statement on gun legislation for the council to consider. Council will discuss that drafted statement at the upcoming council meeting. As...
Breaking: Rep. Tracey Bernett resigns from office
The day before Colorado’s 2023 legislative session began, Rep. Tracy Bernett resigned from her position representing House District 12 as criminal proceedings continue against her. Bernett resigned Sunday, according to the Colorado General Assembly website, with the 2023 session beginning Monday. Bernett, a Democrat, had been finishing up her...
Longmont police report: Jan. 8, 2023
The Longmont Leader receives a police report from Longmont Public Safety daily. The police notes are published in full with occasional modifications to exact addresses, individual names and spelling. Please note that the category that the crime is labeled as is limited by police software based on the information the dispatcher receives when the call is made. Longmont Public Safety may edit the category as more information is learned about each case.
John Rowland Bergquist
NOVEMBER 29, 1929 – JANUARY 4, 2023. John Rowland Bergquist passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 4th, 2023 at the age of 93. John was born on November 29, 1929 in Lincoln, NE. Early in his career, John worked at Mutual of Omaha in Omaha, NE, where he met...
Border pressures migrate north as Venezuelans head to Denver
DENVER (AP) — Javier Guillen just wanted to get to the United States as he endured a three-month trek from Venezuela, hiking through Central American jungles and spending four days clinging to the roof of a Mexican train known as “the beast” to avoid police and kidnappers.
Thornton Horizon darts by Boulder in easy victory 64-3
Thornton Horizon showed no mercy to Boulder, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 64-3 victory at Boulder on January 7 in Colorado girls high school basketball action. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Tough tussle: Lakewood Alameda breaks free from Denver DSST: Conservatory Green 41-35
Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Lakewood Alameda nipped Denver DSST: Conservatory Green 41-35 in Colorado girls basketball action on January 9. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Highlands Ranch staggers Aurora Grandview with resounding performance 54-26
An array of elements led to a knockout performance as Highlands Ranch turned out the lights on Aurora Grandview 54-26 in Colorado girls basketball on January 7. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
The Longmont Leader
Longmont, CO
1K+
Followers
13K+
Post
284K+
Views
ABOUT
The Longmont Leader is a community news source for residents who care about Longmont’s present and future. We seek to highlight what makes our community special, empower residents to connect with one another and uncover stories with fair reporting.http://www.longmontleader.com
Comments / 0