Amber Alert discontinued for 17-year-old from north Texas
CELINA, Texas (KXAN) — An Amber Alert that was issued in the morning hours of Thursday was discontinued Thursday afternoon.
The Celina Police Department issued the alert when it began searching for a missing 17-year-old girl.
The department said she was abducted and believed to be in immediate danger.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.
Comments / 0