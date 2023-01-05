ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celina, TX

Amber Alert discontinued for 17-year-old from north Texas

By Abigail Jones
KTSM
KTSM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34s87x_0k4jW2vY00

CELINA, Texas (KXAN) — An Amber Alert that was issued in the morning hours of Thursday was discontinued Thursday afternoon.

The Celina Police Department issued the alert when it began searching for a missing 17-year-old girl.

The department said she was abducted and believed to be in immediate danger.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXRM

Man found dead in car on I-25 identified

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The man whose body was found inside a truck on the shoulder of I-25 near the MLK Bypass has been identified, and his death is being investigated as a homicide. On Tuesday, Dec. 27, the El Paso County Coroner identified the man as 30-year-old Ivan Maldonado of Dallas, Texas. The coroner has […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KTSM

Prescott, Cowboys fall flat in Week 18 loss to Commanders

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Dak Prescott insisted the Dallas Cowboys were worried solely about their game against Washington and had no idea what was going on in Philadelphia with the other result they would need to win the division. “Zero awareness of what was going on over there,” he said. “Couldn’t get off on the right foot.” […]
DALLAS, TX
KTSM

KTSM

13K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy