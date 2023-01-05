Why hasn’t the Developer been challenged at great length for not enforcing, or adding new, restrictive covenants to prevent current and/or future residents from allowing young children or short-term residents (using airbnbs) to destroy our lifestyle? One would think that using a home owned in The Villages as an airbnb is using it as running a business (which is currently not allowed). Perhaps many of us should write to the Orlando Sentinel who might publish our complaints and affect future sales by the Developer. The news of how our lifestyle is no longer what has been promised would speak as money and influence the Developer.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 11 DAYS AGO