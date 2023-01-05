Read full article on original website
Grand Opening Alert Portillo'sFlour, Eggs and YeastKissimmee, FL
My Disney Marathon Experience 2023, How to Overcome ObstaclesFlour, Eggs and YeastOrlando, FL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Florida witness says sphere appeared and disappeared crossing skyRoger MarshOrlando, FL
Longstanding Golden Corral Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergOrlando, FL
piratesandprincesses.net
Café La Bamba Surprisingly Will Open to Universal Studios Florida Guests with a Burrito Style Menu
Regarding theme park dining at Universal Orlando Resort, some places are viewed as “white whales.” These “white whales” look more challenging to find than for Ahab to defeat the white whale in the Melville literary classic. Yet, like Captain Ahab, theme park guests become obsessed with these places. In former years, the Green Eggs and Ham Café and Wimpy’s Burgers were rarely open. Now, those are open daily, but one “white whale remained, Café La Bamba. Starting today, everyone can dine at Café La Bamba in Universal Studios, Florida.
piratesandprincesses.net
Top Three Things You Should Be Eating at Universal Orlando Resort This Week (January 8, 2023)
A remarkable aspect of Universal Orlando Resort revolves around the ease of navigating the resort. Until Universal’s Epic Universe opens in 2025, the entire theme park resort property can be traversed easily via free transportation. Some good, overlooked dining options for eating at Universal Orlando exist at the Universal Orlando hotels. Even the value and prime value level hotels offer surprising, good dining options. So, in this week’s “Top Three Things, “we will examine some overlooked items at those level resort hotels.
Orlando theme park SeaWorld offering free admission to Florida preschoolers for the year
George Bernard Shaw once famously opined that youth is wasted on the young. And whether that particular sentiment is true or not is debatable, but what's not debatable is that the very youthful among us are going to have the chance to waste free admission to SeaWorld. The local theme park is bringing back their Preschool Card, offering gratis entrance to any Florida resident 5 years old or younger. Cardholders will be able to access the parks free through Dec. 31 of this year. Parents or guardians of eligible children must first register online and then claim the card in person at the park.
bungalower
Winter Park Fish Company has reopened
Winter Park Fish Co. (Facebook) has reopened for business. The casual restaurant, located at 761 Orange Avenue [GMap], has been closed since May 2021, when the owners carried out an unpermitted construction project that landed them in hot water with the City of Winter Park. According to the City of Winter Park, the owners enclosed a patio area without a permit which then required them to add more parking since they had added more seats — 22 more seats to be exact. More on that HERE.
hometownnewsbrevard.com
Locals scramble to fill void left by Petty's Meat Market closures
MELBOURNE — With the closing of the Wickham Road location in 2021, the empty hole left behind by Petty's Meat Market grew into a chasm when the Babcock Street store also shut its doors forever in October of 2022 after 46 years of service. Petty's Meat Market meant a...
Breakfast in Lake County, Florida
Where is your favorite place to go for breakfast in Lake County, Florida? I have a few, but I’m always looking for suggestions for good places to go. Please share your favorites and tell our readers why you enjoy them in the comments so I can hopefully include them in a future article.
Filipino fast-food chain to expand its Florida footprint
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Filipino-based fast-food restaurant Jollibee is spreading its wings in the Sunshine State, opening its first Orlando location soon at 11891 E. Colonial Drive. The brand has three other restaurants across the state in Jacksonville, Pembroke Pines and Pinellas Park.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Florida
Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients only.
fox35orlando.com
SpaceX gearing up for nighttime launch of OneWeb satellite mission from Florida
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - SpaceX is planning to send up a Falcon 9 rocket from Florida's Space Coast in a spectacular nighttime launch for OneWeb. The rocket will carry 40 satellites for the OneWeb Launch 16 Mission from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida on Monday, Jan. 9. Liftoff is scheduled for 11:50 p.m. ET.
Work begins on Seminole County development meant to bring food options to underserved community
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Eastern Seminole County has seen a recent surge in residential development, but the nearest grocery store for the people who live there is miles away. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. However, crews have begun the work to clear land for a different...
villages-news.com
The Villages to convert pools to saltwater-base due to high cost of chlorine
The Villages District Government is prepared to convert swimming pools to saltwater-based maintenance due to the high cost of chlorine. The District has performed a study on converting all District-maintained pools from a chlorine-based maintenance plan to a saltwater-based maintenance plan. Chlorine prices have increased by approximately 72 percent since...
villages-news.com
Developer should be challenged on deterioration of The Villages’ lifestyle
Why hasn’t the Developer been challenged at great length for not enforcing, or adding new, restrictive covenants to prevent current and/or future residents from allowing young children or short-term residents (using airbnbs) to destroy our lifestyle? One would think that using a home owned in The Villages as an airbnb is using it as running a business (which is currently not allowed). Perhaps many of us should write to the Orlando Sentinel who might publish our complaints and affect future sales by the Developer. The news of how our lifestyle is no longer what has been promised would speak as money and influence the Developer.
Body of woman in her 20s discovered at Orange County apartment complex
ORLANDO, Fla. — A woman in her 20s was discovered dead Thursday morning, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies said they were called at 9 a.m. to the Pointe Vista Apartments on Pointe Vista Circle, near South Texas Avenue and Americana Boulevard. Investigators said a family member...
Orlando police searching for woman, 40, missing since Christmas Day
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police are searching for a 40-year-old woman last seen on Christmas Day. Officers said Runy Leidy Medina-Pacheco was last seen near Cadence Crossing Apartments, located on Curry Ford Road around 10 p.m. on Dec. 25. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Police said...
villages-news.com
Surgeon general slaps restrictions on local doctor’s license
The state’s surgeon general has slapped restrictions on a local doctor’s license due to apparent drug abuse. Dr. Sheri Ellen Bisby, who has an office on Main Street in Wildwood, is under an emergency restriction of her license, following action this past month by Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo.
villages-news.com
Ocklawaha couple arrested after discovery of severely emaciated horse
An Ocklawaha couple has been arrested after the discovery of a severely emaciated horse on their property. The Bay Mare Thoroughbred known as Lucky was examined this past November by Marion County Animal Services. The horse was in such an emaciated condition that it had to be put down. Lucky...
americanmilitarynews.com
Floridians could soon carry guns without permit or training
Don’t Be a Sitting Duck is in the business of teaching Floridians how to safely carry a concealed handgun. The Kissimmee firearms academy offers a four-hour training session required by state law to carry a loaded gun in public. For owner and firearms instructor Bryan Villella, that just makes sense.
villages-news.com
85-year-old Villager arrested after deputies called to Tanglewood Villas
An 85-year-old Villager was arrested after law enforcement was called to the Tanglewood Villas in the Village of Sabal Chase. A woman called 911 to report an altercation that had taken place Tuesday night at the home of Charles Edward Riggs, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. When deputies spoke to Riggs, it was apparent he had been drinking. He admitted he’d consumed “three beers.”
Girl, 15, accused of shooting at deputies rejects 20-year plea deal
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A 15-year-old girl accused of shooting at Volusia County deputies rejected a plea deal Thursday. In court, the judge offered Nicole Jackson a plea deal of 20 years in prison and restitution, but she declined the deal. Jackson had also tried to convince the judge...
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in Florida
An American tradition that got its start in Las Vegas, the buffet is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience. Florida is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Reader's Digest.
