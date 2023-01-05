ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

piratesandprincesses.net

Café La Bamba Surprisingly Will Open to Universal Studios Florida Guests with a Burrito Style Menu

Regarding theme park dining at Universal Orlando Resort, some places are viewed as “white whales.” These “white whales” look more challenging to find than for Ahab to defeat the white whale in the Melville literary classic. Yet, like Captain Ahab, theme park guests become obsessed with these places. In former years, the Green Eggs and Ham Café and Wimpy’s Burgers were rarely open. Now, those are open daily, but one “white whale remained, Café La Bamba. Starting today, everyone can dine at Café La Bamba in Universal Studios, Florida.
ORLANDO, FL
piratesandprincesses.net

Top Three Things You Should Be Eating at Universal Orlando Resort This Week (January 8, 2023)

A remarkable aspect of Universal Orlando Resort revolves around the ease of navigating the resort. Until Universal’s Epic Universe opens in 2025, the entire theme park resort property can be traversed easily via free transportation. Some good, overlooked dining options for eating at Universal Orlando exist at the Universal Orlando hotels. Even the value and prime value level hotels offer surprising, good dining options. So, in this week’s “Top Three Things, “we will examine some overlooked items at those level resort hotels.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Orlando theme park SeaWorld offering free admission to Florida preschoolers for the year

George Bernard Shaw once famously opined that youth is wasted on the young. And whether that particular sentiment is true or not is debatable, but what's not debatable is that the very youthful among us are going to have the chance to waste free admission to SeaWorld. The local theme park is bringing back their Preschool Card, offering gratis entrance to any Florida resident 5 years old or younger. Cardholders will be able to access the parks free through Dec. 31 of this year. Parents or guardians of eligible children must first register online and then claim the card in person at the park.
ORLANDO, FL
bungalower

Winter Park Fish Company has reopened

Winter Park Fish Co. (Facebook) has reopened for business. The casual restaurant, located at 761 Orange Avenue [GMap], has been closed since May 2021, when the owners carried out an unpermitted construction project that landed them in hot water with the City of Winter Park. According to the City of Winter Park, the owners enclosed a patio area without a permit which then required them to add more parking since they had added more seats — 22 more seats to be exact. More on that HERE.
WINTER PARK, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Filipino fast-food chain to expand its Florida footprint

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Filipino-based fast-food restaurant Jollibee is spreading its wings in the Sunshine State, opening its first Orlando location soon at 11891 E. Colonial Drive. The brand has three other restaurants across the state in Jacksonville, Pembroke Pines and Pinellas Park.
ORLANDO, FL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Florida

Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients only.
FLORIDA STATE
villages-news.com

The Villages to convert pools to saltwater-base due to high cost of chlorine

The Villages District Government is prepared to convert swimming pools to saltwater-based maintenance due to the high cost of chlorine. The District has performed a study on converting all District-maintained pools from a chlorine-based maintenance plan to a saltwater-based maintenance plan. Chlorine prices have increased by approximately 72 percent since...
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Developer should be challenged on deterioration of The Villages’ lifestyle

Why hasn’t the Developer been challenged at great length for not enforcing, or adding new, restrictive covenants to prevent current and/or future residents from allowing young children or short-term residents (using airbnbs) to destroy our lifestyle? One would think that using a home owned in The Villages as an airbnb is using it as running a business (which is currently not allowed). Perhaps many of us should write to the Orlando Sentinel who might publish our complaints and affect future sales by the Developer. The news of how our lifestyle is no longer what has been promised would speak as money and influence the Developer.
ORLANDO, FL
villages-news.com

Surgeon general slaps restrictions on local doctor’s license

The state’s surgeon general has slapped restrictions on a local doctor’s license due to apparent drug abuse. Dr. Sheri Ellen Bisby, who has an office on Main Street in Wildwood, is under an emergency restriction of her license, following action this past month by Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo.
WILDWOOD, FL
villages-news.com

Ocklawaha couple arrested after discovery of severely emaciated horse

An Ocklawaha couple has been arrested after the discovery of a severely emaciated horse on their property. The Bay Mare Thoroughbred known as Lucky was examined this past November by Marion County Animal Services. The horse was in such an emaciated condition that it had to be put down. Lucky...
OCKLAWAHA, FL
americanmilitarynews.com

Floridians could soon carry guns without permit or training

Don’t Be a Sitting Duck is in the business of teaching Floridians how to safely carry a concealed handgun. The Kissimmee firearms academy offers a four-hour training session required by state law to carry a loaded gun in public. For owner and firearms instructor Bryan Villella, that just makes sense.
FLORIDA STATE
villages-news.com

85-year-old Villager arrested after deputies called to Tanglewood Villas

An 85-year-old Villager was arrested after law enforcement was called to the Tanglewood Villas in the Village of Sabal Chase. A woman called 911 to report an altercation that had taken place Tuesday night at the home of Charles Edward Riggs, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. When deputies spoke to Riggs, it was apparent he had been drinking. He admitted he’d consumed “three beers.”
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
Travel Maven

This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in Florida

An American tradition that got its start in Las Vegas, the buffet is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience. Florida is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Reader's Digest.
ORLANDO, FL

