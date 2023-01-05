CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — After almost 40 years circling Earth, a NASA satellite has plunged harmlessly through the atmosphere. The retired science satellite came down late Sunday. NASA said Monday that the Defense Department confirmed the satellite reentered over the Bering Sea, off the coast of Alaska. Officials have received no reports of injury or damage from falling debris. Late last week, NASA said it expected most of the 5,400-pound satellite to burn up in the atmosphere, but that some pieces might survive. Space shuttle Challenger carried the satellite into orbit in 1984 and the first American woman in space set it free. The satellite was retired in 2005.

ALASKA STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO