Read full article on original website
Related
Meet the Female AI Robot, Xoxe, Who is Predicting the End of the World
As technology continues to speed forward, new advances seem to come into public view daily. Every year, the annual Consumer Electronic Show in Las Vegas, Nevada is home to some breathtaking displays of science and ingenuity.
KEYT
UN says ozone layer slowly healing, hole to mend by 2066
DENVER (AP) — Earth’s protective ozone layer is slowly but noticeably healing at a pace that would fully mend the hole over Antarctica in about 43 years, a new United Nations report says. A once-every-four-years scientific assessment found recovery in progress, more than 35 years after every nation...
SpaceX Dragon capsule to return to Earth on Wednesday
The SpaceX Drago cargo spacecraft is expected to splash down on Wednesday off the Florida coast after successfully leaving the International Space Station on Monday.
KEYT
Dead NASA satellite returns to Earth after 38 years
A defunct NASA satellite has fallen back to Earth after 38 years orbiting the planet. The Earth Radiation Budget Satellite, known as ERBS, was launched in 1984 aboard space shuttle Challenger. Until 2005, data from ERBS helped researchers investigate how Earth absorbed and radiated energy from the Sun, and measured...
KEYT
California’s dilemma: How do you harness an epic amount of rain in a water-scarce state? Let it flood, scientists say
California has gone from extreme drought to extreme flooding in a matter of days. On Monday, 90% of the state’s population was under a flood watch as another round of storms rolled through. Yet it was just last week when several counties in the state were experiencing the exact opposite — exceptional drought, which the US Drought Monitor considers the most severe category.
KEYT
Egypt’s inflation surges on amid currency’s dramatic slide
CAIRO (AP) — Egypt’s statistics bureau says the nation is continuing to battle surging inflation amid a dramatic slide of its currency as many Egyptians struggle with price hikes. The Central Agency for Mobilization and Statistics released figures on Tuesday showing that the annual inflation was at 21.9% last month, up from 19.2% in November. That’s compared to 6.5% in December 2021, before inflation ballooned in 2022, following the outbreak of Russia’s war on Ukraine that rattled the world economy. Prices in Egypt have risen across many sectors, from food items and medical services to housing and furniture. The higher inflation has inflicted heavy burdens on consumers, especially lower-income households.
KEYT
7.6 quake damages buildings in Indonesia, felt in Australia
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A powerful deep-sea earthquake has damaged village buildings in a lightly populated island chain in eastern Indonesia. The 7.6 magnitude quake was centered in the Banda Sea near the Tanimbar islands. Officials say two school buildings and 124 houses were damaged. Only one injury was reported. A tsunami warning was lifted after no significant change was measured in the sea level. The quake also was widely felt in northern Australia. The U.S. Geological Survey says it was centered at a depth of 65 miles. Deeper quakes tend to cause less surface damage than shallow ones but are more widely felt.
KEYT
Old NASA satellite falls harmlessly from sky off Alaska
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — After almost 40 years circling Earth, a NASA satellite has plunged harmlessly through the atmosphere. The retired science satellite came down late Sunday. NASA said Monday that the Defense Department confirmed the satellite reentered over the Bering Sea, off the coast of Alaska. Officials have received no reports of injury or damage from falling debris. Late last week, NASA said it expected most of the 5,400-pound satellite to burn up in the atmosphere, but that some pieces might survive. Space shuttle Challenger carried the satellite into orbit in 1984 and the first American woman in space set it free. The satellite was retired in 2005.
England may be set to flood at the end of winter – here’s why
Within the space of a week in February 2022, England and Wales were affected by three severe storms (Dudley, Eunice and Franklin). Persistent heavy rain led to the flooding of around 400 properties and severe flood warnings were issued for several major rivers, including the River Severn. Now, the UK Met Office is predicting that England is again set to experience severe flooding in February 2023 – a prediction the forecasters attribute to a global weather phenomenon called La Niña.
Comments / 0