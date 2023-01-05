Hillsborough Detention Deputy Arrested

A 25-year-old detention deputy at Hillsborough County's Falkenburg Rd. jail is now behind bars, facing charges that he brought marijuana-laced brownies into the jail, and sold them to inmates.

Sheriff Chad Chronister says Terry Bradford, Jr. was taken into custody last night. The sheriff says Bradford used a cash app to make the transactions, which netted him "a few thousand dollars."

Chronister said his Jail Intelligence Team received information from a "source" about the scheme, but admitted the investigation was far from over. "Does this include other deputies," Chronister asked during a mid-morning news conference. "Does this include other transactions? We're just not sure right now, but we'll continue working and get to the bottom of it.

The sheriff says he's now contracted with a food service to prepare hot meals for jail employees...in order to reduce the amount of food and snacks bring brought in.

photo: Getty Images