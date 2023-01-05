ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KENS 5

Spurs sign center Dieng to 10-day deal

SAN ANTONIO — After being waived on Jan. 5, center Gorgui Dieng is back with the Silver and Black. The San Antonio Spurs announced they have signed center Dieng to a 10-day contract. Per team policy, the terms of the contract were not announced. Dieng played in 13 games...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5

Spurs 121, Pistons 109: What they said after the game

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs snapped their three-game losing skid by beating the Detroit Pistons, 121-109, in San Antonio. Tre Jones had 23 points and three rebounds to lead the team while Romeo Langford added 15 points starting in place of the injured Devin Vassell. Malakai Branham finished with 14 points and two rebounds while Jakob Poeltl recorded 11 points and 16 rebounds in the win.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5

Spurs keep it close, but collapse late and fall to Grizzlies 121-113

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (13-28) put up a good fight, but fell to the Grizzlies 121-113 on Monday night in Memphis. Tre Jones led the way with 18 points and 7 assists, Josh Richardson added 16 5 and 5 in another strong game off the bench, and six other guys scored 9+, but the Spurs couldn't close it out.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
The Spun

Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game

The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
FORT WORTH, TX
The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game

Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
GREEN BAY, WI
KENS 5

J.J. Watt notches two sacks his final NFL game

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — NFL great J.J. Watt played his final NFL game Sunday, ending a remarkable 12-year career that should land him a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton. Though the Arizona Cardinals came out on the losing end against San Francisco, Watt still...
KENS 5

Spurs new practice facility is starting to take shape

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs' new practice facility "The Rock at La Cantera" is slated to open in August 2023, and it is starting to really take shape. On November 2022, construction took a major step forward as 20 new mass timber beams were installed over what will one day become the new basketball courts at the next training facility for the Spurs.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

