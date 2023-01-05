SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs' new practice facility "The Rock at La Cantera" is slated to open in August 2023, and it is starting to really take shape. On November 2022, construction took a major step forward as 20 new mass timber beams were installed over what will one day become the new basketball courts at the next training facility for the Spurs.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 20 HOURS AGO