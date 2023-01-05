Read full article on original website
Shadow And Bone Fans Are Worried About The Show's Future
"Shadow and Bone" attracted well-deserved buzz when it first appeared on Netflix in April 2021. Managing to please not only fantasy lovers but fans of the series' literary source material, "Shadow and Bone" pulled in 55 million households worldwide during its first four weeks and ultimately got a Season 2 renewal (via The Hollywood Reporter).
Netflix Reverses Course, Cancels Inside Job After One Season
Netflix has been canceling a lot of shows recently, including "1899," "Resident Evil," "Warrior Nun," and many others. Sadly, that trend appears to be continuing, as the massive streaming site has canceled another original Netflix series. "Inside Job" is the animated adult series in which the smart but socially awkward...
Hollywood Creatives Are Breathing Fire Over The Current Trend Of TV Tax Write-Offs
Recently, Hollywood has been trying to put its balance sheets back in black, and one of its latest strategies has creatives seeing red. With business irrevocably altered by a global pandemic, the film and television industry is struggling to find a way forward in the current landscape of streaming, and some studios and streamers have identified a controversial way to recoup probable losses. As it turns out, canceling a TV show or movie allows studios and streamers to write it off as a loss on their taxes, putting money back into corporate pockets. In many instances, the media must never see a release of any sort to qualify for relief.
Amazon Prime's Wheel Of Time Writers Better Be Paying Attention To Brandon Sanderson's Latest Reveal
In 2021, Amazon Prime kicked off its bid to become the new go-to streaming home for fantasy fans when it released "The Wheel of Time" Season 1. Based on the popular fantasy book series written by Robert Jordan and Brandon Sanderson, "The Wheel of Time" marked the first of Amazon's two biggest fantasy adaptations to date (the other being "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power"). Similar to "The Rings of Power," the debut season of "The Wheel of Time" was received fairly divisively when it was released (via Rotten Tomatoes). While the series received mostly positive reviews from critics, fans of Jordan and Sanderson's original novels seemed to have far more complex reactions to the high-profile adaptation.
Why The Blue Bloods Cast Was Hesitant To Film The Very First Family Dinner Scene
Throughout its 13 seasons and 250-plus episodes, "Blue Bloods" has leaned on its omnipresent family dinner scenes to provide insight into the personal and professional lives of the Reagan family. (per IMDb). These scenes allow viewers to learn more about the main characters while also providing the writers an avenue to develop them and shed light on the daily ethical dilemmas that law enforcement personnel deal with.
Tulsa King Fans Are Left With Nothing But Disappointment Over The Season Finale
This article contains spoilers for the "Tulsa King" Season 1 finale. "Tulsa King" wrapped up its first season on Sunday, but some fans feel that the closing episode was a massive letdown. Of course, the finale wasn't short on drama as there was a notable death and the revelation that...
NCIS' Historic Crossover Episode Was A Nightmare To Coordinate
Fans have been looking forward to the historic "NCIS" 3-way crossover event ever since it was announced back in October, and the wait is finally over. Tonight on CBS, the characters from "NCIS," "NCIS: Los Angeles," and "NCIS: Hawai'i" will be joining forces for the first time ever. The trailer for the three-episode event indicates that fans can expect an action-packed evening full of twists and turns. As reported by TV Line, the evening will kick off with an episode of "NCIS" that sees the agents collectively looking into a FLETC instructor's suicide. However, first impressions can be deceiving. According to Entertainment Weekly, the plot will also delve into the hunt for a deadly hitman, hinting that the two cases are possibly connected. With the stakes higher than ever, it will take teamwork to win the day.
Sci-Fi Shows People Still Don't Understand
Whether it's a cyberpunk mystery, an outer space adventure, or a gritty drama that travels through time and alternate dimensions, the science fiction genre can produce stories that confuse audiences. Especially in television, where serialized drama can span multiple years of stories, a poorly planned show can result in plenty of plot holes, and franchises with expansive lore can be littered with inconsistencies.
What Is The Song In You: Season 4's Official Trailer?
Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) is back in his seemingly unstoppable rampage to find true love in "You." He thought he found it with Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti), especially seeing how she managed to survive Season 2, but all good things must come to an end. The two had their fair share of marital woes in Season 3, ultimately ending with Love's demise by the season's end. The last we saw of Joe, he had adopted a new identity and was now living in Paris, searching for his old acquaintance Marienne (Tati Gabrielle).
Which Law & Order Detective Pairing Is The Best? Here's What Fans Say - Looper Survey
There aren't many TV franchises that have proven to be as popular or enduring as "Law & Order." Created by multi-hyphenate TV creative Dick Wolf, the "Law & Order" franchise has been a regular part of the network television landscape since its eponymous original series made its premiere on NBC in September 1990. Since then, "Law & Order" itself has not only run for a whopping 22 seasons to date but it's also inspired a wide range of spin-offs, including "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit."
Tulsa King Fans Are Obsessing Over The Silicon Valley Reference In Episode 9
The hits keep coming and they don't stop coming for Paramount Network golden boy Taylor Sheridan. "Tulsa King" is the latest Paramount+ series for Sheridan, the creator behind such hits as "Yellowstone," "Mayor of Kingstown," "1883," and "1923." The show has proven to be a hit, scoring better ratings than "House of the Dragon." But Sheridan is just one part of a three-pronged creative collaboration; "Boardwalk Empire" and "The Sopranos" alum Terence Winter serves as the showrunner, and Sylvester Stallone stars and executive produces.
Why Marlene From The Last Of Us Looks So Familiar
"The Last of Us" is finally seeing the light of day on the small screen. A collaboration between HBO and PlayStation Productions, "The Last of Us" is an adaptation of the beloved video game of the same name. Released in 2013, the PlayStation 3 exclusive was lauded at the time of its release, nabbing over 40 awards (via IMDb). The success of the Naughty Dog developed game spawned a franchise, with the direct sequel "Part II" receiving equally high praise. With "Part II" having sold over 10 million units, "The Last of Us" is one of PlayStation's most profitable franchises. That's likely in part due to the game's cinematic nature, which makes it appealing to all sorts of video game fans.
House Of The Dragon's Steve Toussaint Believes Corlys Velaryon Shouldn't Sit On The Iron Throne
The quest for the Iron Throne is never-ending, with dozens of players trying to out-wit one another in the hopes of getting a chance to sit on it. After the success of "Game of Thrones," HBO decided to drive deeper into George R. R. Martin's complicated world of medieval feuding and dragon-riding, commissioning a spinoff prequel series. With Martin at the helm alongside writer Ryan Condal, expectations were high, and they were largely met. The first season of "House of the Dragon" received a fire-breathing hot rating of 93% on Rotten Tomatoes, with audience reception equally positive. "House of the Dragon," the first of many intended spinoff projects, focuses on the downfall of the House Targaryen. Set roughly two centuries before Daensarys (Emilia Clarke) became the (short-lived) queen of Westeros, Martin's prequel follows the exploits of King Viserys I Targaryen (Paddy Considine) and how those around him seek his beloved throne.
Katherine Heigl Reveals Which Of Her Characters She Relates To Most
Since 2021, Katherine Heigl has been appearing as Tully Hart in the Netflix drama, "Firefly Lane," but it's not the actress's only successful TV run. After all, Heigl's breakout role was her five-year turn as Dr. Izzie Stevens in the popular and long-running ABC series "Grey's Anatomy" – all in all, she has appeared in 120 episodes of the medical drama from 2005 to 2010 (via IMDb). To top it off, her performance even earned her a Primetime Emmy win for outstanding supporting actress. Since leaving "Grey's Anatomy," Heigl has returned to TV now and again, such as to portray Samantha Wheeler in "Suits."
Taylor Sheridan Already Has Plans For Yellowstone's Ending
It seems that every day, more and more people learn that "Yellowstone" is one of the most popular series on TV. The neo-Western secretly entered the scene in 2018, enlisting legendary actor Kevin Costner to lead the Dutton family into the frontier. The show revolves around the family as they deal with inter-family drama and their never-ending task of defending their land.
Do Matt And Kim From MTV's Catfish Still Talk?
Back when MTV's "Catfish" used to feel more surprising and genuine rather than cynical and overproduced, there was a quasi-couple called Matt and Kim who stole all of our hearts. Well, some of our hearts. In the first season of the show, back in 2012 before the entire world knew who Nev Schulman is, the two met online and hit it off. But there was a catch: Matt Lowe had been hiding something from Kim Wingeier. Every time she wanted to meet in person, he postponed it.
Joe Finds The Tables Turned In The Trailer For You Season 4
Lock your doors and close your blinds. Joe Goldberg is back on the loose in the trailer for Season 4 — Part 1 of the Netflix thriller "You." Led by a breakout performance from Penn Badgley, "You" started out as a Lifetime drama before the streaming giant saw potential in its grim premise, which follows an obsessive stalker who "falls in love" with women before ultimately killing them when they uncover the darkness underneath his charismatic exterior.
Nicolas Cage Was 'Mystified' That No One Offered Him A Western Role Before The Old Way - Exclusive
Oscar-winning "Leaving Las Vegas" star Nicolas Cage has an acting resume that is so prolific and diverse that it comes as a shock to discover he's never taken part in one of Hollywood's most revered genres. But thanks to director Brett Donowho's offer to have Cage embark on a trail he's never been down before, the actor is finally starring in a Western in "The Old Way."
Why Devon Miller From Law And Order Looks So Familiar
Ironically, actor and New York City native Mark Feuerstein appeared on the long-running NBC crime drama "Law & Order," thinking he'd be an attorney since his father and brother are lawyers (via CBS News). Feuerstein ended up with three guest appearances in the "Law & Order" franchise: two on the mothership series and a 2019 episode of "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit."
Yellowstone's Orli Gottesman Recalls 'Freaking Out' Her First Day On Set
With the first half of its fifth season wrapping up in January 2023, "Yellowstone" is one of few scripted shows with the distinction of landing on the list of 2022's top telecasts (via Variety). The show's formula for success in the streaming era has been its ability to tap into a genre that not many shows tackle anymore — the Western. Infusing it with some romance and soapiness, Taylor Sheridan's drama is truly an addictive treat, especially for those appreciative of the cowboy lifestyle.
