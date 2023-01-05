ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston 25 News WFXT

Former CEO of failed crypto lender Celsius sued for fraud

Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago

NEW YORK — (AP) — The former CEO of the failed cryptocurrency lending platform Celsius Network misled investors, leading them “down a path of financial ruin," New York Attorney General Letitia James said Thursday in a lawsuit against Alex Mashinsky that seeks to ban him from doing business in the state.

In her lawsuit filed in state court in Manhattan, James said Mashinsky, a co-founder of Celsius, “engaged in a scheme to defraud hundreds of thousands of investors" by getting them to put billions of dollars' worth of their digital assets in his platform.

The lawsuit alleges that Mashinsky promised hefty returns and said Celsius was as safe as a bank, but meanwhile was engaging in risky investments and not telling investors when those investments failed.

Celsius filed for bankruptcy last year, after halting its operations in June.

Emails seeking comment were sent to Mashinsky's lawyers.

Celsius' failure was part of a slew of problems in the cryptocurrency industry last year, along with the collapse of stablecoin Terra, and the implosion of lending platform FTX.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Puerto Rico reggaeton singer accused of domestic violence

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — (AP) — Authorities in Puerto Rico arrested Randy Ortiz Acevedo of the popular reggaeton duo Jowell & Randy on domestic violence charges after a judge on Monday ruled there was sufficient evidence against the singer. Ortiz, who is not required to enter a...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Texas to execute ex-cop for hiring 2 people to kill wife

HOUSTON — (AP) — A former suburban Houston police officer was set to be executed Tuesday for hiring two people to kill his estranged wife nearly 30 years ago. Robert Fratta, 65, is scheduled to receive a lethal injection for the November 1994 fatal shooting of his wife, Farah, amid a contentious divorce and custody fight for their three children.
HOUSTON, TX
Boston 25 News WFXT

California Women's Caucus calls on Endeavor to remove Dana White as UFC president after slapping his wife

At least one notable group is now calling for the UFC’s parent company to remove Dana White as its president. The California Legislative Women's Caucus shared a letter it wrote to Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel on Monday in which it called on the group to remove White as UFC president after video surfaced of White slapping his wife at a Mexico nightclub on New Year's Eve.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Iowa's largest city cancels classes due to cyber attack

DES MOINES, Iowa — (AP) — Iowa's largest school district cancelled classes for Tuesday after determining there was a cyber attack on its technology network. Des Moines Public Schools announced Monday that classes would be cancelled for its 33,000 students after being “alerted to a cyber security incident on its technology network."
DES MOINES, IA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Woman’s body found in recycling truck

EUREKA, Calif. — Police are investigating after a woman’s dead body was found in a load of recyclables that was picked up by a truck in Northern California. The body was found Thursday morning at the Samoa Resources Recovery Center, the Eureka Police Department told The Associated Press.
EUREKA, CA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
142K+
Followers
151K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy