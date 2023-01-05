ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Saturday January 7th Weather Forecast

High Wind Warning for Pendleton through Milton-Freewater until 1 p.m. Sunday. Winds are expected to stay 30-40 mph with gusts 50-75 mph anywhere from Heppner through Dayton along those northern foothills of the Blues. Strongest winds will be early Sunday morning as we introduce the second low pressure system up...
MILTON-FREEWATER, OR
Sunday Jan. 8 Weather Forecast

Overnight conditions will be fairly dry with small, strong isolated showers over Walla Walla and Milton-Freewater ending just before 10 p.m. Temps will cool down to below freezing tonight in the upper 20s and the low 30s as skies become partly clear overnight. Early tomorrow morning we will see VERY...
WALLA WALLA, WA
Three transfer receivers commit to Washington State

PULLMAN – Washington State restocked its receiving corps, securing commitments from three Division I transfer pass-catchers who played significant roles at their previous stops. Former UNLV standout Kyle Williams and Josh Kelly, a big-play threat at Fresno State over the past three years, both pledged to WSU's football program...
PULLMAN, WA
Incarnate Word transfer linebacker Isaiah Paul commits to Washington State

PULLMAN – Washington State added another transfer linebacker with veteran experience, picking up a commitment Monday from former Incarnate Word standout Isaiah Paul. Paul is the third graduate transfer linebacker to join the Cougars this offseason. Devin Richardson, who spent the past two seasons at Texas after three years at New Mexico State, signed with WSU last month. Ahmad McCullough pledged to the Cougars’ program last week after a five-year stay at Maryland.
PULLMAN, WA
Mullins Arizona

Washington State achieves historic victory, topples No. 5 Arizona in Tucson. Washington State pulled off one of its best wins in program history. That much is certain.
PULLMAN, WA

