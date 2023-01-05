PULLMAN – Washington State added another transfer linebacker with veteran experience, picking up a commitment Monday from former Incarnate Word standout Isaiah Paul. Paul is the third graduate transfer linebacker to join the Cougars this offseason. Devin Richardson, who spent the past two seasons at Texas after three years at New Mexico State, signed with WSU last month. Ahmad McCullough pledged to the Cougars’ program last week after a five-year stay at Maryland.

PULLMAN, WA ・ 18 HOURS AGO