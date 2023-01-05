ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver at St. Thomas - Minnesota odds, picks and predictions

By Seth Orlemann
 4 days ago
The Denver Pioneers (10-6, 1-2 Summit) take on the St. Thomas – Minnesota Tommies (11-6, 2-2) at Schoenecker Arena Thursday. Tip is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Denver vs. St. Thomas – Minnesota odds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.

Denver is coming off an 80-62 loss against Oral Roberts Saturday, failing to cover as an 11-point home underdog. It has only covered the spread once in its previous 4 outings, but it is 7-6-1 against the spread (ATS) on the season. The Pioneers’ strength lies in their offensive shooting, where they rank 7th in the country for field-goal percentage (50.4%).

St. Thomas – Minnesota enters Thursday’s matchup on a 2-game losing skid, most recently falling 71-64 against San Diego State and failing to cover as a 4.5-point road underdog. The Tommies are 0-2 ATS in their last 2 games but 4-2 ATS in their last 6 and 10-5 ATS overall. Their defense has struggled this season, ranking terribly in points allowed per game (69.9, 218th), opponents’ field goal percentage (45.3%, 296th) and opponents’ 3-point field goal percentage (35.1%, 281st).

Denver at St. Thomas – Minnesota odds

  • Moneyline (ML): Denver +220 (bet $100 to win $220) | St. Thomas – Minnesota -290 (bet $290 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Denver +6.5 (-105) | St. Thomas – Minnesota -6.5 (-115)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 145.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Denver at St. Thomas – Minnesota picks and predictions

Prediction

St. Thomas – Minnesota 81, Denver 76

PASS.

The moneyline odds do not present enough reward for the risk involved to make a play.

LEAN DENVER +6.5 (-110).

The Denver offense is shooting over 50% from the field this season while the Tommies’ defense ranks as one of the lowest in the nation in opponents’ field goal percentage (45.3%).

The Tommies are 0-9 ATS in their last 9 Thursday games and 2-11 ATS in their last 13 games against teams with a winning straight-up record.

BET OVER 145.5 (-110).

The Pioneers’ O/U record this season is 11-3 while the Tommies are 8-6-1 — both these schools typically put a lot of points on the board. With both defenses being the weak point, this game should see a lot of offensive success.

Denver’s line has been set over 146 five times in its last 10 games and the Over was 4-1 across those matchups. For the Tommies, the line has been set over 140 six times in their last 8 games with a total and the Over was 4-2.

The Over is 13-3 in the Pioneers’ last 16 Thursday games and 8-1 in their last 9 road games against a team with a winning record.

